The Marquess & Marchioness of Cholmondeley have nothing to hide, okay?

Less than two months ago, The Sun published the “rural rivals” story about the Duchess of Cambridge’s attempt to “phase out” Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. The two women used to be somewhat good friends, with their homes just a few miles from each other in Norfolk. Anmer Hall, the Cambridges’ country pile, is basically a very nice family home which sits on the Sandringham estate. Houghton Hall, the Cholmondeley estate, is supposed to be one of the grandest and most palatial homes in the area.
Anyway, as we now know, William overreacted to the “rural rivals” story and he ended up causing more gossip than ever, and people are pretty much convinced that William and Rose had an affair and when Kate found out, she tried to blank Rose from their social circle. Ever since I read that Royal Foibles blog post, I’ve become convinced that Rose was the one to originally leak the “rural rivals” story as payback for Kate trying to phase her out. The idea is that affairs happen quite often with this royal/aristocratic country set and no one ever phases anyone out. Kate broke the rule and so Rose made sure everyone knew about it. The affair story has been dutifully buried with significant help from William’s lawyers, and Kate was even given a special honor from the Queen which seemed like a “thank you for sticking by your sucky cheater husband” award.
Interestingly enough, now that the dust has settled a bit, Rose and her husband are back in the pages of Tatler, the official mouthpiece for the aristo set. Tatler did an article about how the Cholmondeleys are opening up Houghton Hall again this year, so that paying visitors can view their beautiful art collection:
North Norfolk boasts huge beaches, bigger skies, a swarm of royals – and Houghton Hall, the ravishing Palladian mansion built for Sir Robert Walpole, Britain’s first Prime Minister, in 1725. Its public rooms are stunning, an extraordinary testament to William Kent’s decorative genius. And the two majestic stone staircases that sweep up to the piano nobile at the back of the house are themselves a story: the originals, both at the front and the back of the house, were sold to settle gambling debts by Sir Robert’s grandson, the Earl of Orford, and have disappeared off the face of the earth. The splendour that is there now is courtesy of Sibyl, 6th Marchioness of Cholmondeley, who poured some of her Sassoon family money into reclaiming this glorious house from desuetude.
David Cholmondeley, the current Marquess, may yet restore the other set of glorious stairs to the front of his house. For the moment, though, he’s making do with the glorious, gleaming Henry Moore bronze, that’s sitting on the lawn just yards from the entrance: ‘Three Piece Sculpture: Vertebrae’, made in 1968-1969.
It’s just one of eight Moores in this year’s Houghton art extravaganza – the latest in a series that’s been entrancing the public since 2013, when the Hermitage in Saint Petersburg lent back to Norfolk 70 works originally displayed in Walpole’s Houghton that his spendthrift sold to Catherine The Great of Russia for 40,000 golden sovereigns. It was intensely romantic to see great pictures by Velasquez, Rembrandt, Rubens, Poussin and more back where they once belonged – and intensely gratifying for the Houghton box office. Normally, the Hall receives 16,000 visitors a year; in 2013, 165,000 drank their fill.
David Cholmondeley and his beautiful wife, Rose, have put on three further exhibitions, Richard Long in 2015, Damien Hirst last year, and the best of the bunch, the wonderful James Turrell in 2017. Turrell, who plays meditatively with light, has left Houghton his Skyscape; Seldom Seen – a wooden hut, resting quietly and semi-hidden among trees in a formal garden, part of its roof open to the sky. I sat there, alone, watching clouds, and was transported. Wonderful – but best of all, I was told, at sunrise and sunset. This month, Houghton is putting on six sunset viewings of the Turrell, plus dinners in the Old Kitchen of the Hall, from May 20-25, limited to 30 at a time. I’d grab the opportunity if you can.
It goes on from there, talking about all of the gorgeous art in the Cholmondeley collection and what is being displayed this year. I imagine this is a huge money-maker for the Cholmondeleys, allowing paying visitors to come in and view their collection, or loaned collections. It’s just a reminder of several things all at once: the Cholmondeleys are super-wealthy and well-connected, their house is bigger and grander than anything the Cambridges have currently, and the Cholmondeleys aren’t going anywhere. They’re not hiding. If anything, the affair gossip will probably add to the interest in Houghton Hall this year.
I wish Violet Crawley was real just to hear her comments about that whole kerfuffle.
I would give anything to sit and listen to Violet Crawley & Isobel discuss this over tea.
@The Heat Mary would have something really nasty to say as well.
This is all so pretty.
Rose who??
(that’s for BayTampaBay, lol!)
Thanks Becks! I know you will always be there for me and have my back.
I really do not think this story is dead or will be any time soon, especially if I have anything to do with it. I have a friend who lives in Norfolk and is in the hospitality business. She could care less about the story except that the number of day-trippers (her words) to Norfolk has increased about 30% over this time last year and she credits the increase to interest in the “Rose bush trimming story”. Per my friend, everyone interested in stately homes knew of Houghton Hall because it is one of the grandest still in private hands but few people were aware of Rose & David Cholmondeley per say. People who could care less about stately houses & art are paying $30-$55 USD per head to see “where Rose lives”. The Cholmondeley could not have planned this coincidence of events any better with respect to their bottom line. Rose and David must be laughing this a$$es off!
Getting to the “Rose & Cathy were friends” claim, I do not believe these two were good friends. I conjecture they were friends in the way that women in the USA that are members of the local Junior League are friends with all other members. I just do not seeing Rose & David having any interest in Bill & Cathy other than as it relates to the crown, David’s court duties and local charities. I have done a metric-tonne or research on Rose & David and I see no basis for a deep friendship as the couples are just too different. I think there was a hook-up that probably went on longer than it should have and Kate found out. However, I do not think Rose was super hot for Bill as her husband is much more interesting and all around attractive IHMO. If the rumors are true, I feel for Kate because she does not deserve any of this but I must admit I do admire how Rose handled the situation when Kate tried to punish her for Bill’s bad behavior.
This is pretty good theater if it’s true. And if true, I like how Kate thinks she can change the rules the aristocracy play by.
I do agree that there is a story here or Wills wouldn’t be so hard press to put water on that smoke before a fire gets out of control. I truly think Wills is spoiled and thinks he can do as he pleases because of all his position open to him. So yeah, I can see him cheating and all of it playing out just like stated above.
Anyway, my real comment is that I follow Houghton Hall on IG, and I think that someone (presumably Rose) knows what they are doing, both with the house and with the IG account. It really sells the image of the wealthy British estate and the upperclass aristocrats etc. The whole thing is very Downton Abbey (from what I remember, I only watched a few episodes, lol.)
It’s also a reminder of what people mean when they say the really aristocratic women didn’t want William – Rose has the big house, she has the connections, she has the fancy dinner parties and the gorgeous gardens, she gets to attend state dinners – and she still gets to live her life in relative privacy.
Was Rose of the aristocracy? I thought she’s a retired model.
her grandmother was a bridesmaid in the Queen’s wedding, so while I don’t think her family was titled, I think they’re still pretty firmly upper class.
Her grandmother i believe was a lady in waiting for the Queen, or something like that
Her grandmother was the daughter of an Earl.
THIS. The ‘real’ British poshos didn’t want William OR Harry in the long term because who wants that sort of baggage and rules when you can just have the wealth, luxury and status without the scrutiny?
Incidentally, a couple of years ago I went to Houghton Hall for a weird tea thing with my mother in law, and I have to say its in far nicer nick than any of the public parts of the royal palaces that I’ve seen (anyone can buy a ticket to these btw).
Will and Kate have an understanding, she told Chelsey not to worry about Harry’s cheating. I don’t see why we wouldnt consider them to have an open marriage. It’s the Windsor way. I mean even Anne got with Camilla’s brother while married. These circles aren’t normal. I doubt she phased Rose out, Rose wasnt leaving her husband and neither was Will leaving Kate. I do think they were hiding it all from the press, because it’s not good PR. But the Queen’s never complain never explain would have let this rumor pass so much quicker.
It’s not an “open marriage “ if only one of them is sleeping around 🤔
Who says she’s not? Put her next to a cute guy and she’s batting her eyes and flicking her hair.
Kate did not tell Chelsea to ignore Harry’s cheating. She told her to ignore rumors that he was cheating because they come with the territory. It is amazing how that quote has been twisted to fit a certain narrative.
I mean, they might have a lot of art and a huge gorgeous house, but ultimately will will be king and Kate will be queen so 🤷
So her husband cheats on her with woman she entertains with…..being Queen Consort isn’t worth your dignity! William is an A- hole!
I remember reading long ago these stately homes open to public seasonally to help cover the cost of the buildings. They’re terrible expensive to upkeep and most of the aristocracy isn’t as wealthy as they seem (inheritance tax is crazy high). So it helps keep the house and lifestyle without having them get real jobs. Not saying these guys are in that group but I always found that fascinating.
Yeah if they are having to open their home up for public tours they aren’t that well off. They aren’t able to manage the cost of upkerp on their own I imagine.
The Cambridges have just been put on notice the Turnip Toffs run this and not going away. Kate and the Middletons are a divorce away from losing their social standing so if William’s scepter wanders again in the Turnip fields they’ll have to suck it up and take it.
The Cambridges have been put on notice by what, exactly? The Cholmondeleys have opened their house before for this sort of thing, so I don’t get how it’s any kind of statement. It feels like a major reach.
Rose is rather homely, though I gather in those circles, you can be plain as long as you are whippet thin.