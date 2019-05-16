HBO only released two teaser images for the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale

For all Game of Thrones episodes, HBO and GoT producers release a half-dozen (sometimes more) teaser photos for the upcoming episode. It’s a thing and it makes my job easier, and it gives everyone a chance to analyze what will happen and spread crazy theories. It’s not that the teaser photos ever tell you much about the upcoming episode, and often if the images are cropped to a degree where you can’t even see which two characters are interacting. For the finale of the series though, Game of Thrones has only released two teaser images, both of which we basically saw in the trailer.
The money shot is Queen Daenerys standing up high, probably on the ruins of the Red Keep, staring down at the still-burning Kings Landing. The Unsullied Army stands at attention up and down the steps, with the dragonfire survivors in the distance. As everyone is saying now, Daenerys is Queen of the Ashes. Except not, because she didn’t kill EVERYBODY in Kings Landing, she just killed a lot of people, indiscriminately, because she was tired of everybody’s sh-t. She was tired of Cersei’s smirking bitchery and she was tired of everyone talking about how Jon Snow is some great guy and she was tired of never getting credit for what she did to save Westeros from the undead. Hey, we all have bad days. Dany’s bad day involved murdering thousands of people in a cleansing fire in which she will rise like a phoenix. To kill Tyrion, hopefully.
Speaking of, Tyrion is the second image. He made it to the final episode, despite being an absolutely horrendous Hand to the Queen. Pretty much as soon as he turned up in Meereen, he was out of depth and just winging it. I haven’t really felt any warmth towards him for two seasons now, and I’m just pissed at his consistently bad decision-making. Letting Jamie go ahead of the siege of Kings Landing was treason. BURN HIM. And in case you think I’m being too harsh, let me just say this: Cersei was never “mad” but she was a f–king petty psychopath who murdered thousands of people too but Tyrion still wanted to save her, the sister who abused him since he was an infant, the sister who wanted him dead a million times. He was still ride-or-dying for CERSEI when he was working for Dany. So yeah, f–k him. Tyrion is the reason why Jaime and Cersei’s deaths were so lame and unfulfilling. There’s a theory that Tyrion will kill Dany, or he’ll plot to kill her. I hope he does plot to kill her, because he’ll fail at that too and then she’ll kill him, thus fulfilling my dream for the finale.
Now that we’re at the end, I guess I really only want a handful of people and animals to live. I’d like to see Ghost, Tormund, Davos, Drogon and Arya live. I’m okay with Bran living but only because he’s utterly useless, which means he’ll probably survive. The rest can all burn, I guess.
Apparently there’s a documentary about the last season and everything that went into it (except good scripts, apparently) called The Last Watch.
Photos courtesy of HBO/Game of Thrones.
I actually think for Tyrion, this was much more about Jamie than Cersei. He loved Jamie and knew that Jamie loved Cersei, so he wanted Jamie to be with Cersei and be happy. Also, by releasing Jamie he was ensuring that the bells would be rung, since he told Jamie to ring them.
So I think it was treason obviously, and Dany will kill him for it – and Tyrion knew that when he did it. But what is annoying me is that again, this show is just being SO OBVIOUS. They had that whole scene where Dany was like “if you make one more mistake it will be your last” (I think she has said that a few times before) and then she killed Varys and even before Tyrion released Jamie, you knew Dany was going to kill him for something. Part of what made this show so great, IMO, was that you could not predict anything, and now it has become predictable.
I also think that they did Tyrion’s character a disservice and while we hear a lot about how he is the smartest mind in Westeros, we don’t really see that, which is annoying because we did see that in earlier seasons.
Tyrion is smart, but he also leads by emotion. He believes people are better than they are. He really screwed over Dany, unintentionally, by underestimating his sister. Then he underestimated Dany. Now Kings Landing is ash.
Is it me or does the Unsullied army get bigger after every battle?
LOL I said that to my husband during the last episode. “didn’t a lot of them die? How are there still so many? and how are there so many dothraki?”
Dany the real queen of the dead, her army seems to keep respawning.
Every damn battle. She shouldn’t have an army left.
it isn’t you. this show is out of it’s ever loving mind. nothing makes sense.
Book readers – did D&D do Tyrion’s character dirty on the show?? He went from being the smartest person in the world to a bumbling Hand. I never understood that. Was it just bad writing on the show or is this from GRRM?
I’m a book reader and I never thought he was the smartest, the most observant and pragmatic yeah but not the smartest.
When it comes to Cersei, yes. As Digital Unicorn said below, was he the smartest, per se, maybe not. Was he the most observant, most pragmatic, most easily able to read between the lines, yes? Book Tyrion knew Cersei was rotten to her core. He remembered his childhood with her, he knew what she was capable of. He would’ve known that there was no rationalizing with Cersei when she is desperate. He would’ve come to the conclusion that Cersei had to die – no discussions.
In the book, Tyrion doesn’t meet Dany. He sees her from a distance in the fighting pits where he is held as a slave and he sees her climb on Drogon and fly away. He also is aware that there is another Aegon Targaryen alive, the one who was supposedly murdered by the Mountain.
Oh, and I think we are going to see Dany walk to the iron throne (like she did in her vision) but we are not going to see her actually sit on it. Something will prevent that final moment (her death? Tyrions arrest? etc.)
TBH at this stage I think she doesn’t want it but instead wants to burn Westeros to the ground to recreate it.
After he snitched on Varys and freed Jaimie, I was done. Everyone’s character development was thrown out the window and the fan theories are now better storytelling than the show
I will be watching A Discovery of Witches and Killing Eve this Sunday…sigh*
I quit Killing Eve after the first nonsensical episode!
I don’t see the Tyrion from the books telling Varys about Jon’s parents. He would never trust Varys with that information.
Very true. Also, in the books, Tyrion had a strong like for Jon. I’m not sure he would’ve been so ride or die for Daenerys.
I am disappointed by the poor writing, by the freaking Starbucks, and by how they left Jaime with two hands. They had the budget, they had the time, and this is what they’ve done?
Can we have an open post for the finale??
I enjoy that last season. That show was never outstanding but never failed to entertain. I’m rooting for Brienne but I think her (and thus Sansa) will not make it.
my anger of this season is justly fueled by the fact that every single actor on the show has admitted in a major entertainment publication, sometimes HBO featureless themselves, that the last two seasons were disappointing, make no sense and abandon character development. if they are emboldened to say that to entertainment weekly – no one, not even HBO is happy with this season.
Team Dragon. Kill ‘em all.
What I don’t understand is why Jon Snoo is “the rightful heir to the throne”. Would that be because he is older or because he has a d*ck?
He’s only half Targaryen whereas Daenerys is full Targaryen. He isn’t even half Baratheon! (the usurper family).
Or is that because he’s the son of a Prince (Rhaegar)?
Because Jon is basically Prince William, the son of the heir/crown prince meaning his claim is direct lineage – her’s isn’t as she was the younger sister of the heir who only has a claim in the heir doesn’t have any legitimate children.
@Digital Unicorn:
Thank you! That’s what I thought, too.
It’s because he’s the son of the crown prince. I’ve read that the laws of succession aren’t as strict in Westeros, and not as linear as we are used to in some monarchies here, which is why dany still has a claim, but I think the idea is that he is the heir to the heir.
So basically he’s Prince William, or George. William has a better claim to the throne than Prince Andrew.
Prince Rhaegar was the Crown Prince (next in line for the throne) and Jon is his legitimate heir. So like, Rheagar is Prince Charles in this scenario, and Jon is William, if William was secreted away at birth. Dany is Princess Anne, who would be next in line if Charles had no children (and if English royalty at the time recognized women, which they didn’t).
John Snow’s father, Rhaeghar, was the crown prince – the heir to the Iron Throne. Daenerys is his sister, Jon’s aunt. Remember, before Jon’s lineage was found out, everyone assumed Daenerys was the Targaryen heir because they assumed all of Rhaegar’s children were dead and Viscerys had been killed. A lot of people have had to die for Daenerys to get to ever get on the Throne.
It’s just like when we remind people that for Prince Harry and Archie to get close to the British Throne, a lot of people will have to die for that to happen. Same with Daenerys. Just look at it like this: When Queen Elizabeth dies, her heir, her first born, will become the New King. Not Anne. And when King Charles dies, Prince William will become king, not Prince Harry.
D&D are the same jerks who ruined Lost. I think they lose interest quickly. Game of Thrones was remarkable for 4 seasons because they had a road map. When GRRM left them with nothing else, the became lazy and uninspired as they did with Lost. The ending of Lost probably coincided with their planning of GOT. I’ve gone back and read book one and it is crazy how little they had to do in creating anything. It’s happened twice. I’m done with these mediocre, white males who think they’re geniuses They’re sloppy and lazy.
White males are allowed to fail upwards. The rest of us don’t get multiple chances to mess things up and be rewarded for it.
Has anyone been able to confirm whether Varys was trying to poison Dany in the last episode? He told the young girl to go back to the kitchen and keep trying ….and with great risks come great rewards. I can’t imagine he meant the reward was that she would eat dinner. And he was the only one risking anything by spreading messages about Jon. Am I missing something?
Yes, Varys was trying to poison Dany. In that scene there is a pile of scrolls that do not appear in the scene when Grey Worm enters his room so presumably he managed to send some ravens.