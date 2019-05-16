“Chloe Sevigny’s shorts-suit is quite the fug experience” links
  • May 16, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Chloe Sevigny arrives at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes

Chloe Sevigny’s suit in Cannes was an experience. A fug experience. [GFY]
Lizzo is so much fun, and she’s on the cover of Essence. [LaineyGossip]
ABC isn’t going to fire Constance Wu, hahaha. [Dlisted]
Pete Buttigieg slow-jammed the news. [OMG Blog]
Vita Coco’s social media person deserves an award. [The Blemish]
I feel like I’ve seen this Rosie Huntington-Whiteley cover several times before. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Gay peeps don’t want to go to Ripples anymore. [Towleroad]
Bruce Willis can’t throw a ball. [Seriously OMG]
Gabrielle Union’s color combo is insane. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]

  1. Ana says:
    May 16, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    Now, that suit has some Roger Stone shoulder pads right there :)

  2. Steff says:
    May 16, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Looks like her blazer is inflatable and her shorts are bike shorts.

  3. Erinn says:
    May 16, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    Gabrielle Unions color palette is hella bright. But I think I’d kind of like it if she had worn a plain dark pant with the jacket and top.

  4. (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
    May 16, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    Wow, Chloé is more than teetering into Sarah Jessica Parker territory; they could almost be twins now. And both have the same awful dress sense, too.

    Check out Gabrielle Union’s outfit; I actually like it. It works for her.

  5. jen says:
    May 16, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    is it halloween?

  6. Harryg says:
    May 16, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    Horrid horrid horrid so bad.

  7. Missreadsalot says:
    May 16, 2019 at 12:56 pm

    It is wonderful and comforting that there is SOME certainty in the world. The world might be burning but Chloe Sevigny is still wearing “WTF IS THAT &”#(@”&%$” outfits. Thank you Chloe for providing us with this stability.

  8. Robinda says:
    May 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    Villain in the next Despicable Me movie?

  9. Bgirl says:
    May 16, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    But, I love her shoes,. it‘s a shame that biker Shorts are back, shudder

  10. Christine says:
    May 16, 2019 at 1:33 pm

    She looks like Henry VIII

  11. Val says:
    May 16, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    Fashion choice aside, Chloe is a “butter face”.

  12. phlyfiremama says:
    May 16, 2019 at 1:42 pm

    I love her funky fashion, but WTH is going on with her face? She looks so drawn and tired!!

