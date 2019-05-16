Amber Heard in Claes Iversen at the Cannes Film Festival: terrible or okay?

Premiere 'Les Misérables', Cannes Film Festival 2019

The first few premiere nights for the Cannes Film Festival have been very muted, right? When last year’s Cannes was quiet too, I remember someone calling it the “Harvey Weinstein effect” or something like that – basically, now that Weinstein had been outed, shady producers weren’t using Cannes as a hunting ground for beautiful women so much. Plus, it just feels like fewer women are going to Cannes just to be seen. Maybe the Friday and Saturday premieres will be more glamorous.

Anyway, one of the big “gets” for last night’s premiere screening of Les Miserables was Amber Heard. I’m assuming she came out as part of some beauty or jewelry contract. It wasn’t a fashion contract, I know that. She wore this Claes Iversen gown which… is not good. THAT BELT. It looks like one of those belts weightlifters use for their backs, right? It’s too wide, too mismatched, too brown-flesh colored, too leather. I also think she should embrace color – she wears a lot of black and cream and pale gold. Her jewelry is Chopard.

Premiere 'Les Misérables', Cannes Film Festival 2019

Les Miserable premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Elle Fanning is a jury member and she’s already been delivering some LEWKS. This Valentino gown looks like it came straight from the runway and that Elle styled it exactly the way Valentino wanted her to. Very fairy-princess, very Queen of the Woodland Nymphs.

72nd Cannes Film Festival 2019, Red carpet film "Les miserables"

Les Miserable premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton – the dress isn’t leather, just the caplet is leather. I want to see the dress! But yeah, this is not Julianne’s best.

Premiere 'Les Misérables', Cannes Film Festival 2019

Premiere 'Les Misérables', Cannes Film Festival 2019

Photos courtesy of WENN and Avalon Red.

14 Responses to “Amber Heard in Claes Iversen at the Cannes Film Festival: terrible or okay?”

  1. Seraphina says:
    May 16, 2019 at 7:37 am

    All of these are no good. And that color on amber does her no good either. Blends into her skin and you can’t differentiate between skin and dress. Don’t get me started on the belt…..

    Reply
    • Eliza says:
      May 16, 2019 at 7:43 am

      It’s also a dress that looks good under spotlight or flash, daylight makes the sequins look flat and only emphasizes how unflattering the color is on her.

      Reply
  2. Clare says:
    May 16, 2019 at 7:38 am

    Re: Amber Heard – how does a woman that beautiful manage to look this ridiculous? I mean, is her stylist on Depp’s payroll or something?

    Reply
  3. Singtress says:
    May 16, 2019 at 7:41 am

    Don’t hurt me…cause I am not by any means saying she is fat.
    …but Amber looks Preggo to me.
    She has that pregnant roundness in her face.

    Reply
    • Embee says:
      May 16, 2019 at 7:51 am

      I see a softness to her as well. Also her face looks like she’s trying not to barf. Preggo or sick or meds? We may never know!

      Reply
  4. Erinn says:
    May 16, 2019 at 7:46 am

    Swap out that wrestling belt for something dainty and bejeweled and I think we’d have a winner with Amber’s look. She’s such a beautiful lady.

    Elle Fanning looks like she’s in a perfume ad – in a good way. It’s so over the top romantic, faerie mode – I love it.

    I have mixed feelings about Julianne’s look. Part of me really likes it, and part of me just doesn’t get it. I keep debating on whether I’m going to chop my hair down to the length she has, or leave it super long like it is now.

    Reply
  5. Capepopsie says:
    May 16, 2019 at 7:46 am

    JMs dress would look fine without that
    strange lace fringe, I think! 🤔

    Reply
  6. Tessycat says:
    May 16, 2019 at 7:50 am

    JM, my mom called. She wants her bed skirt back. Thanks.

    Reply
  7. dlc says:
    May 16, 2019 at 7:51 am

    I think Julianne Moore looks incredible! Her red carpet style often doesn’t work for me, but this dress and the green one she last wore are awesome!

    Reply
    • broodytrudy says:
      May 16, 2019 at 8:14 am

      I think this is the best JM has ever looked. She does not know how to dress and this is a solid win for me.

      Reply
  8. Kaye says:
    May 16, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Amber Heard looks more like Sansa Stark in these pictures.

    Reply
  9. Sarah says:
    May 16, 2019 at 8:03 am

    Elle Fanning has been KILLING it with her fashion at Cannes this year, you can tell her confidence is growing and her style is evolving. Tom and Lorenzo give an excellent breakdown of her choices.

    Reply
  10. Jemimaleopard says:
    May 16, 2019 at 8:03 am

    Wait – they’re making another Les Miserables ??? Didn’t they only make one about 4/5 years ago ??

    Reply
  11. Rae says:
    May 16, 2019 at 8:08 am

    Julianne’s makeup and hair is on point though! Yes, the caplet is fugly but she still looks amazing.

    Reply

