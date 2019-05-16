Amber Heard in Claes Iversen at the Cannes Film Festival: terrible or okay?

The first few premiere nights for the Cannes Film Festival have been very muted, right? When last year’s Cannes was quiet too, I remember someone calling it the “Harvey Weinstein effect” or something like that – basically, now that Weinstein had been outed, shady producers weren’t using Cannes as a hunting ground for beautiful women so much. Plus, it just feels like fewer women are going to Cannes just to be seen. Maybe the Friday and Saturday premieres will be more glamorous.
Anyway, one of the big “gets” for last night’s premiere screening of Les Miserables was Amber Heard. I’m assuming she came out as part of some beauty or jewelry contract. It wasn’t a fashion contract, I know that. She wore this Claes Iversen gown which… is not good. THAT BELT. It looks like one of those belts weightlifters use for their backs, right? It’s too wide, too mismatched, too brown-flesh colored, too leather. I also think she should embrace color – she wears a lot of black and cream and pale gold. Her jewelry is Chopard.
Elle Fanning is a jury member and she’s already been delivering some LEWKS. This Valentino gown looks like it came straight from the runway and that Elle styled it exactly the way Valentino wanted her to. Very fairy-princess, very Queen of the Woodland Nymphs.
Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton – the dress isn’t leather, just the caplet is leather. I want to see the dress! But yeah, this is not Julianne’s best.
All of these are no good. And that color on amber does her no good either. Blends into her skin and you can’t differentiate between skin and dress. Don’t get me started on the belt…..
It’s also a dress that looks good under spotlight or flash, daylight makes the sequins look flat and only emphasizes how unflattering the color is on her.
Re: Amber Heard – how does a woman that beautiful manage to look this ridiculous? I mean, is her stylist on Depp’s payroll or something?
Don’t hurt me…cause I am not by any means saying she is fat.
…but Amber looks Preggo to me.
She has that pregnant roundness in her face.
I see a softness to her as well. Also her face looks like she’s trying not to barf. Preggo or sick or meds? We may never know!
Swap out that wrestling belt for something dainty and bejeweled and I think we’d have a winner with Amber’s look. She’s such a beautiful lady.
Elle Fanning looks like she’s in a perfume ad – in a good way. It’s so over the top romantic, faerie mode – I love it.
I have mixed feelings about Julianne’s look. Part of me really likes it, and part of me just doesn’t get it. I keep debating on whether I’m going to chop my hair down to the length she has, or leave it super long like it is now.
JMs dress would look fine without that
strange lace fringe, I think! 🤔
JM, my mom called. She wants her bed skirt back. Thanks.
I think Julianne Moore looks incredible! Her red carpet style often doesn’t work for me, but this dress and the green one she last wore are awesome!
I think this is the best JM has ever looked. She does not know how to dress and this is a solid win for me.
Amber Heard looks more like Sansa Stark in these pictures.
Elle Fanning has been KILLING it with her fashion at Cannes this year, you can tell her confidence is growing and her style is evolving. Tom and Lorenzo give an excellent breakdown of her choices.
Wait – they’re making another Les Miserables ??? Didn’t they only make one about 4/5 years ago ??
Julianne’s makeup and hair is on point though! Yes, the caplet is fugly but she still looks amazing.