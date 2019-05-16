Melinda Gates: The work of caring for a dog often falls to the mom of the family

Embed from Getty Images

I so enjoy The Cut’s How I Get it Done series, which has details from celebrities and high achieving people on how they structure their day and set and meet goals. It’s fascinating to read about their diets, sleep schedules and life philosophy. I was so glad to see their latest interview, with Melinda Gates. She runs the largest private foundation in the world, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Melinda is currently promoting her new book The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World. I’ve covered a couple of other interviews with her so far and I have to say I enjoy her so much. This was a great look into her schedule and how she gets things done. She likes making handwritten to-do lists (me too!), she and Bill are competitive at home with games, and she also talks about the unpaid labor that women do, and how so much of the household work and even petcare falls on us.

Her morning routine

I’m a morning person. I like to get up around 6:30 a.m., and I spend that first hour in “quiet time.” I do meditation, some stretching, yoga, and I always do some kind of spiritual reading.

On keeping calendars for everyone’s schedule

As a working mom with three busy children, married to a working dad, I’ve learned that calendars are important. I have one that tracks my schedule, the kids’ schedule, and Bill’s schedule, all in one place. In meetings, I tend to take handwritten notes. I also keep lots of little to-do lists.

On how she and Bill stay caught up on shows together

Recently we watched all three seasons of Victoria on PBS, and had to hurry the last day and binge-watch the last three episodes before I left for the book tour, because we don’t watch without each other. If we’re in separate locales, we’ll agree to both watch the same episode at the same time so we’re caught up with each other. My aspirational time to go to bed is 9:30 p.m. Realistically, it’s between 10 and 10:30 p.m. I go on about a dozen [work trips every year] — give or take — and if I’ve been on an international trip, I’m literally in bed by 9:30 p.m.

On women’s unpaid labor

Part of why I write about unpaid labor, even in my own marriage, is because it’s the story of women’s lives — the amount of unpaid labor we all do, all over the world. I believe that in healthy marriages you have ask for what you need. Recently, we were together as a family, all five of us. We have one dog. I wasn’t dying to get a dog, because I know for many of my friends, the work of a dog falls to the mom of the family. But Bill and I both agreed that it would be a good idea to get a dog for the kids. When we were on a holiday together with the dog, I realized after two days that I had been doing a lot of caregiving for this dog. It was a pretty high-maintenance dog. After two days, I finally said to Bill: “Hey, we got this family dog for the kids, but it’s taking a lot of my time.” He said, “You’re right. I’m on duty today.” That night, the dog happened to have a gut episode — all over the room. The five of us were watching a movie together and we stopped the movie, turned on the lights, and I started to take care of it. Bill stopped me and said, “Melinda, we said I’m on duty today.” So I put my feet up and read the New York Times and Bill and the kids took care of it.

That’s an example of naming what you need and the other person stepping up. We get so used to doing things, as women, and we have to make sure we switch up the distribution of labor. That’s true all over the world.