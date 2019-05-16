Melinda Gates: The work of caring for a dog often falls to the mom of the family

Embed from Getty Images
I so enjoy The Cut’s How I Get it Done series, which has details from celebrities and high achieving people on how they structure their day and set and meet goals. It’s fascinating to read about their diets, sleep schedules and life philosophy. I was so glad to see their latest interview, with Melinda Gates. She runs the largest private foundation in the world, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Melinda is currently promoting her new book The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World. I’ve covered a couple of other interviews with her so far and I have to say I enjoy her so much. This was a great look into her schedule and how she gets things done. She likes making handwritten to-do lists (me too!), she and Bill are competitive at home with games, and she also talks about the unpaid labor that women do, and how so much of the household work and even petcare falls on us.
Her morning routine
I’m a morning person. I like to get up around 6:30 a.m., and I spend that first hour in “quiet time.” I do meditation, some stretching, yoga, and I always do some kind of spiritual reading.
On keeping calendars for everyone’s schedule
As a working mom with three busy children, married to a working dad, I’ve learned that calendars are important. I have one that tracks my schedule, the kids’ schedule, and Bill’s schedule, all in one place. In meetings, I tend to take handwritten notes. I also keep lots of little to-do lists.
On how she and Bill stay caught up on shows together
Recently we watched all three seasons of Victoria on PBS, and had to hurry the last day and binge-watch the last three episodes before I left for the book tour, because we don’t watch without each other. If we’re in separate locales, we’ll agree to both watch the same episode at the same time so we’re caught up with each other. My aspirational time to go to bed is 9:30 p.m. Realistically, it’s between 10 and 10:30 p.m. I go on about a dozen [work trips every year] — give or take — and if I’ve been on an international trip, I’m literally in bed by 9:30 p.m.
On women’s unpaid labor
Part of why I write about unpaid labor, even in my own marriage, is because it’s the story of women’s lives — the amount of unpaid labor we all do, all over the world. I believe that in healthy marriages you have ask for what you need. Recently, we were together as a family, all five of us. We have one dog. I wasn’t dying to get a dog, because I know for many of my friends, the work of a dog falls to the mom of the family. But Bill and I both agreed that it would be a good idea to get a dog for the kids. When we were on a holiday together with the dog, I realized after two days that I had been doing a lot of caregiving for this dog. It was a pretty high-maintenance dog. After two days, I finally said to Bill: “Hey, we got this family dog for the kids, but it’s taking a lot of my time.” He said, “You’re right. I’m on duty today.” That night, the dog happened to have a gut episode — all over the room. The five of us were watching a movie together and we stopped the movie, turned on the lights, and I started to take care of it. Bill stopped me and said, “Melinda, we said I’m on duty today.” So I put my feet up and read the New York Times and Bill and the kids took care of it.
That’s an example of naming what you need and the other person stepping up. We get so used to doing things, as women, and we have to make sure we switch up the distribution of labor. That’s true all over the world.
The only part of this interview that I object to is where she says she’s a morning person because she wakes up at 6:30. Get up at least an hour earlier if you want to be considered a morning person. I wake up at 5am almost every day and 6 when I sleep in. I could relate to much of what she said about emotional labor and women’s work. Also I love that story about Bill Gates cleaning up their dog’s puke. The dude is a multi-billionaire and he is cleaning up dog puke voluntarily. Also, isn’t that couples goals when you’re so dedicated to watching a show together that you promise to watch it at the same time, even when you’re apart? As for keeping track of everyone’s schedules, I wonder if she uses Google Calendar and just won’t admit it.
If you have a daughter to you’re less likely to end up forgotten in a nursing home when you’re old. Men aren’t groomed to be caretakers the way women are.
Correct and very good choice that we females are “groomed” to be caretakers.
So true. I see this with my mom. Her parents (in their late 90s) refuse to be put in a home even though they need constant care and just expect my mom to take care of them 24/7, even though they have a son. He barely lifts a finger and my mom has had to basically move into their home to take care of them and all they do is expect more and more from her and nothing from him. She has been so groomed to believe this is what she “needs” to do, it’s heartbreaking, and infuriating to watch.
Well, hell. I have four boys. Guess I’m screwed.
Depends on who raised them. My mother in law lived with my husband when we dated and lives with us now. If you raise men to give a sh*t they will give a sh*t.
I think, keyword is groomed.
You can teach anyone anything… or rather, to believe anything.
I love the sass about Melinda not being a morning person because she gets up at 6:30, lol. I’m not a morning person but I am inclined to agree.
I get what she is saying but it still ticks me off to ask my husband to do things because that is just one more thing for me to manage. I want it to be as automatic for him as it is for me, and I dislike settling for this standard of “he is super helpful when I ask”. First world problems, I know.
LOL Google calendar would be amazing but I suspect they’d have their own special program for calendaring not available to us plebs? But maybe I’m just overestimating because they are so mega rich.
I agree with this SO HARD. Like, why do you have to be told to feed the dogs and give them medication and walk them? Why do you have to be asked to do the dishes and help folding laundry?
I love my husband but between him, talking to my mom about my dad, and talking to my sister in law about my brother I’m basically convinced most men are absolutely useless.
I wonder if I were mega-rich if I would still use my handwritten giant desk calendar? I think I still would.
Totally agree on the having to ask is one more task to manage.
But baring that perfect world of not having to ask, #relationship goals is having a partner that follows through after being asked without additional reminders.
Agree, 6:30 does not make you a morning person. My guess is they use an online Outlook shared calendar and either copy the appointments from their individual calendars or color categorize on the shared.
My husband is in charge of our dog. I take our kid to the doctor appointments so my husband takes the pup for vet and teeth cleaning appointments. I have one son and one on the way and my goal in life, besides teaching them consent, respect, etc, is to teach them to take care of the people in their lives. My SIL and I end up planning all the events for our husbands side of the family because their Dad is useless at this stuff and my MIL has health issues. No one ever made or bought my MIL a birthday cake until I became part of the family. After no one did anything to plan my MIL’s 70th Bday, I told my husband he and his brother need to step up and take care of this from now on and he agreed. My side is huge, I’m the oldest sibling with a bunch of brothers, so much of the planning falls to me. I’m no longer in charge of his family events anymore. It’s important my sons see their Dad care about their loved ones.
We have a dog who is currently going through some (not major but still need daily treatment and will last about a month) health issues and I have been the one dealing with the bulk of things. My husband helps with his medication and wound care, but I make sure we have a schedule, meds, dressing, follow up visits, supplies from Chewy, etc.
Managing that on top of work and home is mentally exhausting.
I like what she’s saying and what she does, but the reality is they have people in their house to take care of everything. My friend used to be his personal assistant at home (not the ones at work) and I can assure you they don’t worry about the little things like thank you notes and Christmas cards and feeding dogs. Having said that, she said they are wonderful people. His parents live (this was a while ago) on the property and he treats them like gold. Kids are reportedly well behaved and sweet.