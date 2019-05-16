Kylie Jenner’s walnut scrub hasn’t been released & people already hate it

Back in the ‘90s, we loved a good drugstore scrub. Pretty much every girl back then used apricot scrubs or cucumber scrubs or whatever else CVS stocked. Then we grew up and we got into clay masks, I think? As you may know, I don’t keep up with all of the skincare and makeup stuff. I literally wash my face with soap and I use a good Oil of Olay night cream and that’s basically the extent of my whole skincare and makeup life. From what I’ve gathered over the years, “scrubs” are passé and most dermatologists or skin care professionals are wary of anything that could be too abrasive. So imagine the reaction when Kylie Jenner launched a new product in conjunction with her skincare line: a walnut-based exfoliant. People freaked:
Kylie Jenner‘s new brand, Kylie Skin, is getting backlash from fans before it’s even officially launched. One product in the collection, the Walnut Face Scrub, uses crushed walnut as a physical exfoliant, which many fans claim is too abrasive on the skin and can cause more harm than good.
“Kinda shocked Kylie’s scrub is a walnut scrub. That sounds so 2013 right? Lmao I don’t mean it in a bad way but aren’t those types of scrubs too abrasive for the skin? Don’t they cause like tiny scratches? I feel like I don’t see them anymore,” beauty influencer Kathleen Fuentes tweeted. Many other fans chimed in and agreed with Fuentes’ sentiment. “I was talking to a girl in my psychology class who is a licensed esthetician and she was SHOCKED. She’s like ‘A manual exfoliant? In 2019?? Sis. Everyone’s using chemical exfoliants! Like what is she thinking??’” someone replied.
Another person tweeted: “Soooo bad for the skin. Please check out @LaBeautyologist !!! NO scrubs, y’all.” Someone else said: “I gave up on physical/ scrub exfoliant a long time ago. Acid exfoliators are so much better and they’re not abrasive. There are acid lip exfoliators in the market but they’re mostly Asian products.”
According to N.Y.C. dermatologist and The Beauty of Dirty Skin author, Dr. Whitney Bowe, walnut face scrubs won’t irritate skin in theory if they’re “ground into a fine powder and tested on skin in a clinical trial,” but in general, she does not recommend physical exfoliators to her patients. “Nuts or nut shells can create micro-tears in the skin, damaging the delicate barrier and triggering inflammation which can exacerbate skin conditions like acne, eczema, rosacea or even lead to premature aging,” Dr. Bowe says. “One of the biggest skincare mistakes people make is to over-scrub or over-exfoliate their skin.”
However, Jenner claims her Walnut Face Scrub is her secret to a fresh, glowing complexion and on the Kylie Skin Instagram page, she says the walnut powder is ground to a “fine” texture for gentle exfoliation. But details about clinical trials and testing have yet to be released to customers: “It’s really gentle. It is gentle enough to use every day. I recommend two or three times a week. That’s how much I use it. Some walnut scrubs are kind of harsh on the skin. This isn’t too abrasive.” she said. “It really leaves my face feeling super baby soft.”
The whole “That sounds so 2013 right?” thing is funny to me because I actually did have to sit here for a second and think “wait what year is it that we’re talking about 2013 like it was so long ago??” I guess skincare and talking about skincare has all moved at the speed of lightning! For what it’s worth, I always loved those harsh, grainy scrubs – they really do make your skin feel crazy “clean.” But yeah, I almost always broke out just after I used them.
The thing that bugs me the most is Kylie’s hard-sell, like she’s really using her own skincare products and those products are the reason why her skin looks good. Please – the Kardashian-Jenners have professional dermatologists making special, expensive potions for them every week, and whenever they do have a minor blemish, they just laser that sh-t off.
walnut face scrub. my secret to a fresh face. xo, Kylie ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 🍸 Squalane – a highly-refined moisturizing oil from olives helps to strengthen and restore skin’s moisture barrier ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 💧 Glycerin – helps balance the moisture in your skin ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 😊 Sodium Hyaluronate – derivative of Hyaluronic Acid, hydrates and helps to plump the skin ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 🍊 Blend of fruit extracts and fine walnut powder- to help gently exfoliate ⠀ ⠀ ✨ Ginseng Extract- helps energize the skin ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ☑️ Fragrance Free
everybody knows or should know that the crushed up nuts are bad for your skin! and the little ball things are bad for the environment. I use a chemical exfoliant. I’m sure it’s bad in some way
Her fans really are gullible if they believe she’s been using this scrub for a long-time and that’s why she has a glowing complexion. She has dermatologists and photoshop for that!
Right? Those are the same fans that made this family this rich and famous, while giving them a pass for all the appropriation, under age illegal dating and etc.
By the way, does anyone notice that the only thing moving in her face are her weird lips? Her eyes, cheeks and forehead didn’t even move. What dermatologist puts this much botox into a 22 year old face?
The secret to her skin is also that she’s 22. Why would I care what she does?
IKR! I want to know what Kris Jenner is using, that woman has to be post-menopausal but her skin looks amazing.
I don’t even care. I love a freaking good scrub. The St Ives grapefruit one is really gentle, and I also like the St Ives charcoal one and I use it in the morning to slough off stuff, and at night I oil cleanse with jojoba oil and wipe it off like a mother trucker with a washcloth that feels nice and scrubby. I have pretty great skin, at least I think so. Chemical exfoliants are great too but you can still overdo it and burn your skin or dry it out like crazy, so whatever.
I can’t use scrubs because my skin gets really dried out and breaks out. I use EradiKate and that seems to work really well for me.
I would probably only try her foam cleanser. I do love her lip kits though, I have over 20 of them. I’ve tried other matte liquid lipsticks and none of them last or they dry my lips out a lot, so I love hers. Shrug.
I just burned my skin by leaving my salicylic acid cleanser on too long so yes, be careful. Skin care really depends on your personal chemistry and what your body can tolerate.
I have sensitive skin and basically everything bothers my skin.
Kylie’s skincare line is probably full of irritating fragrances and is for funsies for younger girls. Based on what I’ve heard so far, I don’t see this line working on mature or problem skin.
That girl is 22 and she is a multimillionaire. OF COURSE she has amazing skin and could actually probably get away with using that walnut scrub.
She’s not deceiving her customers any more or less than every other cosmetics company using models in their twenties to sell anti-aging products.
Obviously her customer base is actually informed enough to not fall for it – that is actually really encouraging!
First of all, no one buys that she is actually using this line as her primary skin care. Second of all, I’ll pass on microtears on face thanks. I’ve got enough problems dealing with the hyperpigmentation I already have. And finally, who in the world is buying this overpriced St. Ives copycat?
Legit. I immediately thought of that orange tub of St. Ives we all had in our bathrooms throughout the 90s. I feel like they were probably like, hey, there’s a product we can Kopyright!
“Kopyright” is the definitely the word of the year, thank you.
Yes, for those who don’t know, don’t actually use those products. They create microtears on the skin. They’re actually detrimental to people with acne or sensitive skin because it allows bacteria to sip into pores and can create more significant breakout.
I have to use abrasive exfoliators because my skin is too sensitive to acid (literally, they’ll peel off layers if I’m not careful). I use MAC’s volcanic ash exfoliater once a week, and I rub it in very gently. Otherwise, I use a rough rag. It’s really all I need. I find that less is more when it comes to that sort of thing.
A cleansing balm and a hot cloth would have been more believable, tbh. Especially since she shills makeup. A cleansing balm would have been believable.
1. She is WAY too young for wonk-eye (see pics where she’s made up)- but here we are.
2. Unmade-up Kylie looks drastically different from made-up Kylie. The still of her in the Instagram shot looks vaguely like the individual kid she was, but it’s sort of shocking how much less individual and unique she looks with the paint & plaster- she’s definitely pretty either way, but it’s like she screwed a different head on.
3. Her mouth doesn’t move right when she talks- this bothers me in anybody but AGH SHE’S JUST SO YOUNG.
Watching her move and talk always depresses me a bit. It might photograph well, but it looks so unnatural and she’s so young.
She also has a Vitamin C serum in a clear glass container. Vitamin C degrades quickly no matter what (typically 3 months from bottled to when you need to use it up, unless it’s mixed into some non-water based mixture). It degrades even faster when exposed to air and sunlight. I had a skin cancer scare this year and got really into skincare (shoutout Reddit ‘Skincare Addiction’). The vitamin c info is out there on the internet for anyone…so who is developing her skincare line? How can they not know these basics?
Yikes! Just the sound of it makes me cringe. I’m a licensed esthetician, and am pretty shocked she chose that. It sound more early 90s to me. She should stick to the makeup, I wouldn’t trust my skin with her.
I’m happy to try her eye cream but scrub I won’t do. I get microdermabrasion every 7-8 weeks and it does wonders for my skin!
same here with the microderm. I listen to my esthetician when it comes to selecting products for my skin
I switched from microderm to hydrafacial. It made me even more glowy.
Even if it was good for your skin and even if this were some sort of miracle treatment, I would never buy it. I would not buy anything from her or any of her family even if someone gave it to me as a gift. I would just throw it away I wouldn’t even want it in my possession. I absolutely loathe this family
What the HELL? WALNUT SCRUB?
Anyone who buys that is an idiot. As others have pointed out, she’s young and rich, so of course she has nice skin, but it’s not from a damn walnut scrub!
Walnut scrub EVERY DAY, she said!
What chemical exfoliants do y’all recommend? I don’t use scrubs, currently using Paula’s choice 2% BHA, but always interested in good products.
try the Paula’s choice AHA’s for exfoliating the deeper layers of skin to heal sun damage.
I use a combo of either Noxzema or Stridex acne pads (BHA) and Pixi Glow Tonic (AHA). I like the pads because they’re pre-moistened, cheap, and have a little scrubby texture to manually exfoliate.
that photo though, it looks like she has poo on her face
Washcloth exfoliation is where it’s at for me.
I use the Clinique exfoliating scrub (not every day, just a few times a week)…have for years. I’m 48, the lady who does my facials says it’s good stuff and my skin looks great (for a 48 y.o.). All this crap goes in circles, it all comes back around. This time next year we’ll all be using Noxema again.
Yeah, I use that, once a week. Am 49 and most people say I don’t look it. I moisturise and stay out of the sun though, and rarely wear foundation/base, so it’s probably not just the exfoliator.
I also feel, questionable science aside, that she is barging into Glossier’s branding territory? I use a micro exfoliant 2 times a week (if I’ve worn make-up most days) that is soft on my dry skin. In France there’s a lovely platform called Oh My Cream that has their own line but also brands like REN, Tata Harper, PAI, Dermalogica etc. I will not be buying any of Kylie’s skincare range lol especially as her “natural” face appears to be not so natural – not being mean there, I find it really sad actually that she’s had so much done to her face at such a young age.
She uses cheap ingredients because her preteen market doesn’t have money. She has to make enough margin for her cut.
She doesn’t use this shit.