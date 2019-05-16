Kylie Jenner’s walnut scrub hasn’t been released & people already hate it

Back in the ‘90s, we loved a good drugstore scrub. Pretty much every girl back then used apricot scrubs or cucumber scrubs or whatever else CVS stocked. Then we grew up and we got into clay masks, I think? As you may know, I don’t keep up with all of the skincare and makeup stuff. I literally wash my face with soap and I use a good Oil of Olay night cream and that’s basically the extent of my whole skincare and makeup life. From what I’ve gathered over the years, “scrubs” are passé and most dermatologists or skin care professionals are wary of anything that could be too abrasive. So imagine the reaction when Kylie Jenner launched a new product in conjunction with her skincare line: a walnut-based exfoliant. People freaked:

Kylie Jenner‘s new brand, Kylie Skin, is getting backlash from fans before it’s even officially launched. One product in the collection, the Walnut Face Scrub, uses crushed walnut as a physical exfoliant, which many fans claim is too abrasive on the skin and can cause more harm than good. “Kinda shocked Kylie’s scrub is a walnut scrub. That sounds so 2013 right? Lmao I don’t mean it in a bad way but aren’t those types of scrubs too abrasive for the skin? Don’t they cause like tiny scratches? I feel like I don’t see them anymore,” beauty influencer Kathleen Fuentes tweeted. Many other fans chimed in and agreed with Fuentes’ sentiment. “I was talking to a girl in my psychology class who is a licensed esthetician and she was SHOCKED. She’s like ‘A manual exfoliant? In 2019?? Sis. Everyone’s using chemical exfoliants! Like what is she thinking??’” someone replied. Another person tweeted: “Soooo bad for the skin. Please check out @LaBeautyologist !!! NO scrubs, y’all.” Someone else said: “I gave up on physical/ scrub exfoliant a long time ago. Acid exfoliators are so much better and they’re not abrasive. There are acid lip exfoliators in the market but they’re mostly Asian products.” According to N.Y.C. dermatologist and The Beauty of Dirty Skin author, Dr. Whitney Bowe, walnut face scrubs won’t irritate skin in theory if they’re “ground into a fine powder and tested on skin in a clinical trial,” but in general, she does not recommend physical exfoliators to her patients. “Nuts or nut shells can create micro-tears in the skin, damaging the delicate barrier and triggering inflammation which can exacerbate skin conditions like acne, eczema, rosacea or even lead to premature aging,” Dr. Bowe says. “One of the biggest skincare mistakes people make is to over-scrub or over-exfoliate their skin.” However, Jenner claims her Walnut Face Scrub is her secret to a fresh, glowing complexion and on the Kylie Skin Instagram page, she says the walnut powder is ground to a “fine” texture for gentle exfoliation. But details about clinical trials and testing have yet to be released to customers: “It’s really gentle. It is gentle enough to use every day. I recommend two or three times a week. That’s how much I use it. Some walnut scrubs are kind of harsh on the skin. This isn’t too abrasive.” she said. “It really leaves my face feeling super baby soft.”

The whole “That sounds so 2013 right?” thing is funny to me because I actually did have to sit here for a second and think “wait what year is it that we’re talking about 2013 like it was so long ago??” I guess skincare and talking about skincare has all moved at the speed of lightning! For what it’s worth, I always loved those harsh, grainy scrubs – they really do make your skin feel crazy “clean.” But yeah, I almost always broke out just after I used them.

The thing that bugs me the most is Kylie’s hard-sell, like she’s really using her own skincare products and those products are the reason why her skin looks good. Please – the Kardashian-Jenners have professional dermatologists making special, expensive potions for them every week, and whenever they do have a minor blemish, they just laser that sh-t off.