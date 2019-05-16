Britney Spears’ conservatorship is being thoroughly investigated by the court

As we’ve been discussing, Britney Spears and her conservatorship are struggling these days. Britney has seemingly been in a difficult state for months now, as doctors have been trying out new medications. Adding to those difficulties was the fact that Jamie Spears has had significant health issues the past six months, and he wasn’t capable of maintaining his iron grip on Britney’s money, career and personal life with the same consistency as before. Britney apparently told the court that Jamie put her into the mental health facility without her consent, and that she’d like much more freedom in her life. The judge ordered a series of evaluations – Lynne Spears seems to want a say in Brit’s conservatorship, and Britney asked for specific things to change in her conservatorship too. All of which means that the past decade of Britney’s conservatorship is under a microscope:
The people responsible for controlling Britney Spears‘ life are now in the crosshairs of court investigators as the judge in her conservatorship case has ordered a thorough investigation of all the players who take part in planning her personal life, financial affairs and medical treatment. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the judge in Britney’s conservatorship has ordered a probate court investigator to take a hard look at the singer’s case, and wants a court investigator’s report filed before Britney’s next hearing in September.
The move was quietly made days after Britney was ordered to undergo an expert evaluation to determine whether the restraints in her conservatorship should be loosened or modified. The job of a probate court investigator is to conduct extensive interviews with all the people involved in a conservatorship case, including guardians, conservators, doctors and even law enforcement officials who have had contact with the subject of the conservatorship. The investigator will also be reviewing medical and financial records, including custody agreements and even contractual obligations … such as her Las Vegas residency.
It has long been debated whether Britney’s team, including her father Jamie Spears, were pushing Britney beyond her limits while signing her up for another round of performances in Sin City. Her manager has maintained that Britney was the one who wanted to keep working, but questions have been raised about her team’s handling of Britney’s fragile mental state while negotiating lucrative business deals.
Mike Redmond at Pajiba (formerly at The Superficial) pointed out something I had forgotten, which is that Jamie got a percentage of Britney’s Las Vegas deal(s) and he was making seven-figures from throwing Britney on stage on a regular basis. Personally, I don’t believe that the Las Vegas residency contributed to Britney’s “fragile mental state” – I agreed with Britney fans at the time that the schedule, the workouts, the dancing, it all helped her or, at the very least, she enjoyed it. The issue for me isn’t “should Britney work,” it’s “is she competent enough to make basic decisions about her life?” Why debate whether or not she wants to work when the real debate is whether she’s capable of driving a car, or capable of figuring out if she wants to go to Starbucks, or capable of deciding who to date without her father arranging it? And if the questions of bare-bones competency go the way I think they will, I still have to wonder WTF Jamie Spears was thinking with the entire Jason Trawick debacle. Britney and Jason were “engaged” and Jamie was putting Jason on Britney’s co-conservator at the same time. That always disturbed the f–k out of me.
No doubt Jamie made money off the conservatorship, but why shouldn’t he? it’s a job, like any other and even smaller estates pay a percentage to the executor (for instance, in a death) or a guardianship (for kids with means). I don’t see the issue. However, it does seem like his illness exposed a lot of cracks in the foundation of the conservatorship. She needs more than one person. Also, the court should not, under any circumstances, allow her to make her own decisions about who has access to her. When she did, she had a lot of vultures swoop in (like Sam Lufti). She needs someone to watch over her. Poor Britney.
I feel for her. I truly hope she is okay.
At this point, all I hope/want for Brit is that she moves back to Lousiana or some place quieter, has someone close supervising her medications and making sure she is ok, someone else like a lawyer or financial conservator to look out for the money, making sure nobody tries to scam or take advantage of her, and that she has enough freedom to just walk around, making daily trips to a local Starbucks, and painting and dancing classes and being zen, spending time with her sons, enjoying her life and retire from this industry. Just let her be and do what she wants, as long as her health is ok.
I do think she likes to work out, to dance and sing, but that doesn’t mean she still likes performing. She can do all these things without having to be on stage or award shows, where she looks extremely uncomfortable.
I’m very curious about her current boyfriend. I’m assuming he is Jamie-approved because they’ve been together for a bit, right?
I also am a little confused as to how she’s not able to have a phone, buy anything on her own, or drive herself, but she’s capable of consenting to an adult relationship and sex.
I hope everything works out and she is happy – whether it’s retiring and being a mom, continuing to perform, or whatever that means. I just feel really sorry for her. And I have no idea whether continuing the conservatorship or not is beneficial, so I just hope that whatever IS beneficial to her is what happens.
I think her current boyfriend was Jamie approved bc he is a trainer, he helps keep britney in shape for her performances. He also drives a really nice car, I wonder where he got that from.
The BF gets a lot of side eye from me as he was also stoking the conspiracy theory flames by liking posts on SM.
This is all so sad. The thing with the driving is that she’s been caught driving whilst texting (apparently her security gave her the option of either driving or texting, she wanted to drive so they took the phone off her) and lets not forget the times she was papped driving with her baby son unsecured on her lap but then again her excuse was that she was from the south (indicating thats how they do things where she is from – maybe they do, I don’t know).
At the time of the Trawick story I thought that this was a move by Jamie to lessen the load on himself of looking after her, I still do. Jamie maybe many things but he did save her life and rebuilt her fortune up after she and her enablers blew through most of it.
I think the conservatorship will continue but it might be that they take the family out of it and that might be for the best. It seems Lynne and Jamie are set to fight it out in court over access to her and her fortune.
I’m in the South, and I’ve never seen anyone drive like that!
WTF happened to her? Did she just fly off the rails or was this a slow build-up? I remember her breakdown but I assumed it was a temporary thing not a lifelong problem.
Long term conservatorships are extremely rare. There are only a handful in our court systems that aren’t for the elderly or severely developmentally disabled. Clearly, its necessary even if to the outside it seems unfair because she appears well.
I’m surprised there has been a lack of check ins and court oversight through the years. Very very severe mental illness that is so debilitating you are no longer competent or lucid and need constant care is extremely rare. It can be difficult for the public to understand since mental illness is common and there are plenty of functional adults with bipolar or schizophrenia which are generally what people assume she has one or the other.
There needed to have always been consistent oversight and if there wasn’t the court failed. Do I think they should cut her loose? No, I don’t think she would survive long without oversight.
That’s what I was thinking too, why hasn’t this been re-evaluated on the regular? It seems like every 6-12 months or something, the courts should look at her doctors’ reports, financial reports, etc, and determine if anything needs to change.
I really feel for her, and for her children, and I hope that people involved have her best interests at heart.
This whole thing has always given me the chills. Those that argue that Jamie was doing what was best for her out of love, don’t understand the concept of least restrictive practices. We cannot just slap a court order controlling our loved ones life because we do not agree with the decisions they make and they are mentally ill. They should have the freedom to make their choices, however bad they are. The fact that she had a job and was working almost everyday, told me that she was a capable human being. She couldn’t have done that if she was that sick. The whole Jason thing was gross. I’m glad they are being investigated. By all accounts her father was abusive to her growing up, and to give him control? That’s odd and sick.
“The fact that she had a job and was working almost everyday, told me that she was a capable human being.”
I mean – you have child actors out there working everyday and doing fine. It doesn’t mean that they’re capable of living their life without someone taking care of them. Just because someone can go to work (while keeping leveled out by medication and while other people make their decisions for them) means very little in terms of how capable someone is.
And you also have to consider that she is capable of working because she’s keeping up on her medication. If she goes off of the medication while unsupervised you’re going to see a VERY different story.
Yet the results show otherwise. Jamie’s care brought Britney back from the brink and maintained her for the last 10 years. The minute he became so sick as to take his focus off her for a time (thus leaving a gate open on his restrictive practices)—in swoop the vultures, Britney goes on tilt. The truth is in the evidence.
Well, one can argue that she “wasn’t that sick” because she was being made to take her medication and be in therapy and stick to routines. It is fairly common that when left to make the decision on their own, those with severe mental illness will stop taking their medication or going to therapy as soon as they feel they no longer need it.
The truth is that we have zero idea of her diagnosis, her needs, or her symptoms. She has appeared to do well under the conservatorship – before that was in place, she had erratic behavior even BEFORE she had her full public breakdown. Let’s not forget the Vegas marriage and then marrying K-Fed 9 months after that.
I would argue that both of her parents failed at various points as parents. Her dad seemed to get it together once he got sober. Her mom wrote a book about Britney in 2008, when she was still dealing with the public breakdown. I don’t know what is good for Britney and what isn’t, but I hope she can succeed in whatever she wants.
A normal person getting themselves to work and then independently doing their job all day is very different than the bubble that can be created around a celebrity if needed. Staff can be hired to get Britney out of bed, put coffee in her hand, drive her to the theater, plop her in a chair while others do her hair/makeup, dress her in costume, and lead her on stage before someone hits play on the track.
I’m not saying all that happens to Britney, but it certainly can be arranged. MANY a rock star or pop star, whether addict or diva, have relied on a team of people to get them out on stage each night without doing a single task on their own.
Bipolar meds are no different than meds for other illnesses in that they can lose their effectiveness over time, as body/brain chemistry changes. Figuring out how to recalibrate, while keeping the person safe, can result in hospitalization. Thought the whole “Free Britney” thing was ridiculous and she was probably exhibiting some of the symptoms of her previous breakdown if it went to the extreme of having her stay in a facility. My BFF was diagnosed 15 plus years ago, in her early 30’s, and has had several short stints; when she has had major life upheavals, ie one of her parents had a heart attack, the increased stress impacted her meds effectiveness. In addition, while she is fully independent, her parents have, or maybe share control is a better term, over her finances because one of the first signs of her entering manic phase is uncontrolled spending.
I never had a problem with the conservatorship or how it was managed. As someone else noted, even for an average person under one it can be a lot of work for the person managing and from what I read, Jamie Spears continued to run his catering company and had a solid team helping. Also doubt if Britney didn’t want to do Vegas, etc., she wouldn’t have been forced.