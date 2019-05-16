Pet products and some eco-friendly kitchen stuff as requested



This post is somewhat random again as I’m featuring some eco-friendly products along with a couple of pet products. I love looking up pet stuff as I get to read about pets and see cute photos and videos. (If you post pet stuff add me on Instagram and I’ll check out your account!) There should be an internet filter that only lets you see pet content. I’m sure this exists and my googling skills aren’t good enough to find it.

A nontoxic toothbrush stick that gets your dog to brush his own teeth



I saw something similar to this in a Mashable video and it turns out there are a ton of these type of doggie toothbrushes. Many are poorly rated on Fakespot, but this one has a legitimate A from Fakespot and a 3.8 star rating with 80 reviews. People say their dogs took to it quickly and there’s even a video of a buyer’s dog using it! Reviewers say their dog “loves this thing,” “plays with it all day long,” and one person’s dog even sleeps with it. It has the appeal of a new toy with the added benefit of cleaning your dog’s teeth. Some pet owners say that a little peanut butter will encourage them to chew.

A little wall brush to help your cat groom themselves



We just featured a dog product so we should have something for cats too. This inexpensive soft rubber groomer can be fixed to the wall at the perfect height to give your cat a way to gently rub their cheeks. It has a receptacle for catnip to encourage grooming behavior. This has a 4.4 star rating, an A from Fakespot and over 100 reviews. Cat owners write that their cats love it, that it’s easy to install (although some say you have to use screws) and that their cats even fight over who gets to use it. Some say it depends on the cat though. Here’s a link to a video of cats using it.

Probiotics that may help reduce gas and bloating



My doctor recommended that I go on a high quality probiotic because honestly my diet is sh-t but also I’ve been on antibiotics following my medical procedure. It reduced bloating and I swear I don’t have as many sugar cravings as I used to. I have been able to eat better and reduce the junk I eat since I went on these Florastor tablets. Mine are from CVS but I’m going to reorder from Amazon as they’re considerably cheaper. If you’re looking for a way to improve your digestion and health and maybe reduce your cravings, these may help. People say these can reduce bouts of recurring diarrhea from serious digestive conditions, that they “fixed my antibiotic tummy problems,” that they can improve overall health and even stop stomach aches.

Eco-friendly recyclable trash bags



We were asked to cover more eco-friendly products after the great conversations in our post about Alicia Silverstone’s very eco-conscious lifestyle. Karen recommended trash bags. (She recommended a brand that is not currently available, but it’s a great idea.) These 13 gallon plant-based kitchen bags are recyclable but not compostable. (Check out this listing for biodegradable bags which are a little smaller.) They have a 4.8 star rating, almost 300 reviews and an A from Fakespot. They’re made using renewable resources and reviewers say they fit a lot, are strong and can contain odors, and don’t leak or tear.

Washable produce bags that will eliminate your need for plastic



Since we’re talking about eco-friendly products, here’s the #2 best seller in that category on Amazon. I struggle not to use the produce bags at the grocery store. These awesome mesh produce bags have an A from Fakespot, 4.7 stars and 1,350 reviews! These bags have tiny holes so stuff can breathe but reviewers say the holes are small enough that they can also hold bulk items like rice, oatmeal and nuts. People say the quality holds up and that they’re see-through enough for cashiers to be able to view what’s inside. You may not want to store your refrigerated produce in them as they’re said to make some vegetables dry out a little faster. Here are https://amzn.to/2LM1kYr“>bags for storing produce in the fridge, I have something similar to this. (Update: I replaced that link with a more affordable option!)

Leakproof silicone bags you can cook and store food in!



I’m a little excited about this product. These are leakproof bags you can use in the microwave or on the stovetop in boiling water. They can take the place of plastic bags for food storage and their unique material makes the food stay hot or cold. They even stand up! The bags are toxin and BPA free, are dishwasher safe and come with a dry erase marker for labeling. People call them “easy to rinse and reuse” and say they’re great for packing food to-go because they help keep the temperature stable. Some users have trouble with the sliders and say that you have to make sure you’re choosing the right closure for the bag size.

The best ice cream scoop you will ever own



I’m vouching for this ice cream scoop that I recommended a few weeks ago! I finally ordered it and it really cuts through very hard ice cream with minimal effort, which can be a bad thing for me given how much I love Ben & Jerry’s Half Baked. Phish Food is a close second. At least they’re an awesome company. I ordered this in the mint color as that’s my favorite and it also comes in five other colors. (Yes I know I just recommended a probiotic. They cancel each other out, right?)

A convenient and easy-to-install nearly universal car cell phone holder



In that same post where I recommended an ice cream scoop I also featured a universal cell phone holder. People love that one, but I ended up buy a different one, this MPow holder that similarly fits in your car’s vents and fits my Samsung S8+ perfectly. It’s said to fit all cell phones under 6 inches. I’m embarrassed how many of these I went through before finding one that works. It stays right next to me for easy-to-see navigation and is so easy to install and use. I’m really glad I purchased this and just bought one for my mom too. (Mom if you’re reading this you’ll get it at your house today!) Plus it’s under $9, you can’t beat that.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post!