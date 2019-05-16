George & Amal Clooney know that raising a family is easier with nannies

Here are some photos of George and Amal Clooney at the London premiere of Catch-22. Amal’s mom Baria Alamuddin joined them at the premiere, and in a few photos, you could see George motioning Baria over to pose with them on the carpet. I find that interesting! Amal seemed to just want to pose with her husband, but George was like “let’s include your mom!” No wonder why it feels like Baria is a huge fan of George. As for Amal’s outfit, I don’t have the ID for it, but it’s okay. It’s not my favorite, but I like it better than a lot of stuff she’s been wearing lately. I feel like the skirt is the centerpiece and the top should have done more to bring attention to the skirt.
Meanwhile, did you know that George and Amal have lots of help and they admit that freely?
George and Amal Clooney know it takes a village to raise a child — or two! The Catch-22 actor and the human rights lawyer welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June 2017 and although they’ve been open about their hands-on parenting approach, the couple also acknowledges the support system they have created around their family.
“[George and Amal] are very humble when they speak about their family,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They always remind friends that life with kids is easier for them because they have help, but help or not, they are amazing parents.”
The insider adds that Clooney, 58, hasn’t strayed far from his roots despite achieving international fame.
“Despite his success, George has always been a family boy,” the source says. “He’s having a wonderful time watching the kids play, laugh, grow up and relate to him.”
Yeah, I think you can still be an amazing parent AND have a nanny or two. Nanny-shaming is real though and every parent is supposed to be Wonder Woman or Batman at work all while taking care of their children full-time. Yeah, that’s not the way it works. During his promotional work for Catch-22, George talked about how the twins have an Italian nanny and they’re already learning Italian too. Which is cute. That’s what I always wondered about the Cambridge kids and Spanish Nanny Maria: is she teaching them Spanish? I hope so! Also: I’m quite sure that Amal’s family is very involved with the Clooney twins too, and I bet George likes that – having Amal’s extended family around, helping to raise the kids, and treating him like a king.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I think they all look great – George, Amal and her mother. I actually really love what Amal is wearing.
I’m glad they admit they have help and that makes it easier. It’s still not easy, for sure – or at least I can imagine, lol – but I don’t know why it seems so crazy that if you aren’t worrying about cleaning, laundry etc that the other stuff is going to be easier. Or why its so crazy that having extra sets of hands around OF COURSE is going to make it easier. Parents can still be the primary caregivers, and “hands on” and involved and everything, and its still easier.
I don’t think that just because a family has “a nanny” it means their lives are that much easier than mine (I have a lot of friends who hired nannies), but when you’re talking about full time live in nannies, and probably a part time one as well, plus other help – then yes, its different.
I’ve never had kids but if I had and the money was there for a nanny, you can be sure I would have gone for it. A live-in nanny would have been great – although it would have made me feel guilty because of my left of centre values . But I understand the concept of nanny-shame as I have seen it and sometimes thought it myself. I saw women who like me worked 60 hours per week in demanding jobs along with their husbands. And rich or poor, it always seemed to me that someone else was raising their kids instead of them. Maybe seeing that as unsatisfactory isn’t nanny shame but it always seemed to me that women of my generation who were told they could have it all were being lied to with or without household staff.
I do think that we were all lied to about it, lol. So that’s why I appreciate hearing this from George. I think we all need to be more open about what we do and how we get by. I was saying something to my mom once about how, when we were little, she was so involved in school and we always were doing stuff and she cooked all our meals from scratch and I don’t do as much as she did in those kinds of areasa and she was like, “yes, but I didn’t work full time like you do. I worked one weekend a month.” and hearing that helped me sort of regain my perspective.
I don’t want children, but really nanny shaming is a thing??? If I had the money I would pay for a cleaning lady!
Oh, God, yes me too! I would love to have a cleaning lady.
I had a boyfriend who had one. I was in shock when I found all my t-shirts perfectly ironed on the bed. I wanted to cry LOL .
I like celebrities so much more when they’re honest about their privilege. I always roll my eyes when the rich and famous try to pretend that they’re “just like us”.
I would kill for a nanny, and if anything I’d probably be more engaged and focused as a parent if I had somebody to outsource the more mundane tasks to.
If I had the money I’d hire a nanny, a cook and a housekeeper. Duh. Money is there to make life easier for those how earn it.
I’m currently trying to convince my hubby that a housekeeper is a good idea. We never bicker except about housework/cleaning (which we both loathe). We have no kids and have the money for it but he keeps resisting..driving me nuts!
Oh God, my husband resists too! 😥
My husband resisted until I told him he can take over the cleaning and he didn’t like that at all. Our Nanny is basically my live in mother in law, but if we didn’t have her we’d have a nanny too, especially for when they were babies.
I don’t have kids, but I did have a housekeeper for a few years. She came by once a week to clean, do laundry, everything. It was heaven to come home from a long work day and sit down to relax instead of doing the dishes or whatever 9 million things need doing around here. Kids are great, but I can’t imagine how much MORE it adds to the already long list of daily chores.
I’m the oldest of 5, and the biggest thing I remember from my childhood is waiting. Waiting at doctor’s offices, the dentist, etc. Because we had no babysitters and had to do everything together, I couldn’t do any extra curriculars unless my friends’ parents would drive. I have 3 kids now, and I have a babysitter so they can have their own actives and I can have one on one time with each of them.
I used to think celebrities that hide their nannies are ridiculous, but then I remembered a good percentage of the public is dumb enough to buy the “oh we don’t have a nanny, I work out when the children sleep”.
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
GOOP called her nannies her “assistants”. JLo uses family members to do the work of nannies. A bunch of them use little tricks like that, all part of maintaining an “image” of “relatability”. When really all it does is serve to make women naive as to how Hollywood works feel bad. They ALL have help ladies. All of them.
Grown women have to be told these things? That’s the sad part.
Sadly they really do. The whole celebrity mommy industry preys on them, even though these are the LAST women who can offer any real and practical advice. They have insane advantages.
I mean look, Jennifer Garner doesn’t hide her nanny (ummm…moving on) but while she’s showing all these cute recipes and activities on Instagram do the women who emulate her ever stop to think about the fact that she is not down on her knees every weekend scrubbing the bathrooms? She’s not throwing in two extra loads of laundry because the kids got so messy doing crafts? Of COURSE she has time to do cutesy recipes and crafts. And that other working women don’t have the time is zero reflection on them.
If money weren’t an issue, I’d hire a cleaner and a cook in a heartbeat. I work full-time and frequently feel like I’m neglecting my son in favour of simply getting shit done. To spend more time with him would be amazing.