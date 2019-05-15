Why is it such a big deal that Gayle King visited the Sussexes two weekends ago?

I have believed for some time now that part of the reason why the British media throws so many hissy fits about the Duchess of Sussex’s “international” popularity is because they want to be able to bully her and malign her without anyone else noticing. They absolutely hate the fact that Meghan gets positive coverage in Canada, in America, in other countries, and that they can’t create a narrative of “minor royal Meghan is an ‘uppity’ diva who will never be as good as Queen Kate.” They hate the fact that Meghan has other media/PR options beyond them, that Harry can work with Oprah and Apple, that Meghan can get her side out to People Magazine.

That’s why there were so many British journalists and royal commentators looking down their noses at the fact that the Sussexes authorized CBS’s cameramen to be part of the limited media scrum for the reveal of Baby Archie. They made it sound like Gayle King got an exclusive interview with Baby Archie or something. Gayle King did not. Gayle was in New York for the baby reveal. But Gayle was… around? She visited the Sussexes just days before Meghan gave birth? And Gayle is doing a CBS special on the Sussexes too.

Gayle King scooped all broadcasters by meeting with new parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — but it won’t be on camera. King, who we revealed just signed a new deal with CBS News worth at least $11 million a year, has been touting a special, “Meghan and Harry Plus One,” marking the one-year anniversary of the royal marriage and the May 6 birth of their first child. King filmed the special just two days before Meghan gave birth to son Archie, we hear. After CBS was the only non-British network allowed in to capture the unveiling of the royal baby last week, King — who was a guest at Meghan’s starry baby shower in New York in February — went to visit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their new home, Frogmore Cottage by Windsor Castle. However, the meeting was not caught on camera, and sources confirm it was a private event. We’re told that King’s special is planned to air Friday to tie in with the Sussexes’ first anniversary on Sunday. A source said that the couple has not given interviews or participated in any official capacity for the special. Reps did not comment.

[From Page Six]

So, let me get this straight… a few days before Meghan gave birth, her friend Gayle King stopped by Frogmore Cottage for a private visit. There were no cameras, no exclusive interviews, nothing like that. And Gayle, in her capacity as CBS’s new $11 million anchor, is ALSO producing a special program on the enormously popular (here in America) American duchess. I… don’t understand why this is even a thing to complain about? What’s the beef? Is the beef that Meghan is friends with a powerful African-American news anchor? Princess Diana had private friendships in the media as well, and she worked those friendships for more favorable coverage too. It’s all part of good media management. I still don’t get why this is a thing that people are upset about.