Scarlettt Johannson & Colin Jost are engaged after two years of dating

Who announces their engagement on the night of the Game of Thrones finale? Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost did, and I can’t decide if that was a move designed to NOT get attention, or whether they really believed that their engagement deserved a late-breaking Sunday announcement, like it would dominate headlines for the week. It will not be some huge surprise, especially considering that “sources” were previewing this engagement back in March, to People Magazine. Now it’s official – ScarJo’s publicist exclusively confirmed the news to the Associated Press.

Wedding bells are in the future for actress Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost of “Saturday Night Live.” Johansson’s publicist Marcel Pariseau tells The Associated Press Sunday that the private couple is officially engaged after two years of dating. Pariseau says no date has been set for the nuptials. Johansson, 34, was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a daughter named Rose who was born in 2014. This is the first marriage for the 36-year-old Jost, who is the co-anchor of SNL’s Weekend Update.

[From The AP]

Doesn’t it feel like ScarJo has been married more than twice? I barely even remember her marriage to Ryan Reynolds, honestly, and I think that was just such a mistake for both of them. The marriage to Romain was also a big mistake – he was just such a random French dude and I still don’t understand any of that – but he’s the father of their daughter and I would assume that they get along well enough these days. Colin Jost will probably be another mistake for her, but props to Scarlett for not jumping into the relationship and immediately eloping with the guy. She and Colin have been happening for two years. Whatever. Congrats. Scar’s #3 is a bro.