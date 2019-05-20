Scarlettt Johannson & Colin Jost are engaged after two years of dating

World premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame' - Arrivals

Who announces their engagement on the night of the Game of Thrones finale? Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost did, and I can’t decide if that was a move designed to NOT get attention, or whether they really believed that their engagement deserved a late-breaking Sunday announcement, like it would dominate headlines for the week. It will not be some huge surprise, especially considering that “sources” were previewing this engagement back in March, to People Magazine. Now it’s official – ScarJo’s publicist exclusively confirmed the news to the Associated Press.

Wedding bells are in the future for actress Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost of “Saturday Night Live.” Johansson’s publicist Marcel Pariseau tells The Associated Press Sunday that the private couple is officially engaged after two years of dating. Pariseau says no date has been set for the nuptials.

Johansson, 34, was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a daughter named Rose who was born in 2014. This is the first marriage for the 36-year-old Jost, who is the co-anchor of SNL’s Weekend Update.

[From The AP]

Doesn’t it feel like ScarJo has been married more than twice? I barely even remember her marriage to Ryan Reynolds, honestly, and I think that was just such a mistake for both of them. The marriage to Romain was also a big mistake – he was just such a random French dude and I still don’t understand any of that – but he’s the father of their daughter and I would assume that they get along well enough these days. Colin Jost will probably be another mistake for her, but props to Scarlett for not jumping into the relationship and immediately eloping with the guy. She and Colin have been happening for two years. Whatever. Congrats. Scar’s #3 is a bro.

World Premiere Of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame"

World premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame'

Photos courtesy of WENN.

56 Responses to “Scarlettt Johannson & Colin Jost are engaged after two years of dating”

  1. Marianne says:
    May 20, 2019 at 9:45 am

    Im kinda surprised she is getting married again. Isnt the one who talked about monogamy and was all like “Humans are not mongamous creatures” or whatever?

    Idk. I do hope it all ends happily.

    • Millenial says:
      May 20, 2019 at 9:58 am

      Yeah, like my memory is fuzzy, but wasn’t she dating someone else while also dating Colin Jost, at least at first? I feel like the two years thing is a playing a bit loose with the facts.

      Edit: It was Kevin Yorn, her attorney! In late 2017. So year, two years is stretching the truth.

    • Octoshark says:
      May 20, 2019 at 10:14 am

      I don’t like she takes marriage super seriously. I can see Colin pushing for this more than she is.

  2. Mia4s says:
    May 20, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Third time’s the cha….HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Sorry I couldn’t even finish that. Well she’s on schedule. Time to marry him so she can divorce him approximately 1-2 years later. Unless there’s a kid…then it looks like he gets closer to 3 years.

    4 by 40 Scarlett! Come on, you can do it! 😂

  3. Milkweed says:
    May 20, 2019 at 9:46 am

    They’re cute! I wish them all the luck it’s gonna take. Scarjo’s hair is back to looking amazing.

    • Christin says:
      May 20, 2019 at 11:36 am

      Her hair (especially the side views) does look good. It looks like natural wave with texturizing product applied(?).

  4. Eyeroll says:
    May 20, 2019 at 9:46 am

    She has really questionable taste in partners. Then again, so do most of Hollywood. Plus she seems like she can’t stay with one man for more than 4 years. Yet she keeps marrying them. Hopefully this one sticks. She has her faults (along with an oversized ego like much of Hollywood), but I still like her a lot. Her role as BW really endeared her to the general public and she has her support within Hollywood, so even when she missteps, she’s able to bounce back relatively unscathed. And Jost must be pinching himself. Actually making it this far…don’t think a lot of people saw that coming.

  5. Yvette says:
    May 20, 2019 at 9:46 am

    I thought they were already engaged. Or was that Scarlett and some other man?

  6. Rose says:
    May 20, 2019 at 9:47 am

    I say congrats to the happy couple. They seem low key. Wishing them the best!

  7. joe dokes says:
    May 20, 2019 at 9:50 am

    Colin Jost is shaped like a Lego person.

  8. Kittycat says:
    May 20, 2019 at 9:50 am

    34 and in her third marriage.

    I hope it works out for her.

  9. S says:
    May 20, 2019 at 9:50 am

    All the best to them, but I’m sort of baffled why Johannson keeps getting married when everything she says when these relationships end indicates that it really doesn’t suit her. 🤷‍♀️

    • lucy2 says:
      May 20, 2019 at 10:46 am

      I know, especially when she has a kid and a ton of money, I wouldn’t bother with all the legal stuff.
      She did look great at this event, but I don’t really like her anymore, and I can’t stand Jost.

  10. NOTus says:
    May 20, 2019 at 9:50 am

    2 1/2 years. That what I give them. Gl to both of them.

  11. Snazzy says:
    May 20, 2019 at 9:50 am

    I dunno, I feel like these two are really well suited. I mean, it may last the usual 1-2 years, but I feel like this one could last even longer?

    • CheckThatPrivilege says:
      May 20, 2019 at 10:54 am

      Agreed. Unlike some couples I read about, I don’t mind these two or eyeroll them. Wishing them well.

  12. Alexandria says:
    May 20, 2019 at 9:53 am

    U guys, she’s earning the credits to enter the Liz Taylor club. Same with J Lo.

    She’s problematic but I loved her as Black Widow. He looks uh…good luck Scarlett. This is gonna be one of those divorces that is due to her earning more, irreconcilable differences etc blabla right? I’ve always pictured her doing the Salma Hayek route.

  13. Tiffany says:
    May 20, 2019 at 9:54 am

    Make sure the pre nup is iron clad Scarlett.

  14. Kylie says:
    May 20, 2019 at 9:56 am

    Jost always seems like the budget version of another person.

    • booney says:
      May 20, 2019 at 11:00 am

      Haha, yes!

    • Truthiness says:
      May 20, 2019 at 12:34 pm

      Le sigh. He is the Harvard grad (not from wealth) head writer at SNL. His mom was the head Dr of the NY fire dept during 9/11 and was there for both bldgs collapse. She had to be pulled out and she stayed onsite for days. He wrote the (faux Ivanka) Complicit perfume ad for Scarlett on SNL. He repeatedly spends time on hiatus volunteering in Puerto Rico.

  15. HeyThere! says:
    May 20, 2019 at 9:57 am

    I really enjoy them and they seem to match as a couple! Best wishes to her!!!

  16. Rhys says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:04 am

    Who is this Colin Jost? I mean, I have opinion on him aside from him being cute on the SNL in that wholesome American way.

    • Starkiller says:
      May 20, 2019 at 10:10 am

      What a bizarre comment. You claim to not know who he is, then go on to say that you’re familiar with his work?

  17. Miles says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:04 am

    Just seems odd for an individual who claims to not believe in monogamy continue to get married. Or is that what she tells herself in order to explain why her other marriages didn’t work? I don’t know. But still seems odd to me.

    • M says:
      May 20, 2019 at 10:26 am

      Open relationships work for lots of people.

      • Jegede says:
        May 20, 2019 at 10:39 am

        @M

        For it to work.

        It has to be agreed on both sides, by both parties.

      • Alexis says:
        May 20, 2019 at 10:47 am

        The thing is, a lot of men sign up for hetero open relationships subconsciously thinking it will be an option they can use but the woman won’t use because women are “wired for monogamy” no matter what we say. So a one way benefit for the man. Problems arise when the man can’t handle it when the woman is actually seeing other people consistently (even though it is literally an open relationship, so that shouldn’t be an issue). I know of two marriages of fairly young folks who ended this way. Wouldn’t shock me if this happened at least once to Scarlett. Hopefully these two are on the same page.

  18. ta says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:05 am

    His face from the side doesn’t seem to match the face you see when you look at him face on. It’s like one of those impossible staircase/Penrose stairs things.

  19. so_annoyed says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:11 am

    You know what, good for them. That is the amazing thing about life, you grow and your outlook on things can change. Maybe she never met anyone she felt she could be with forever until now?

    On another unrelated note + totally random… for years, friends and family has told me my daughter looks A LOT like her (Scarlett). I never really saw it until I started watching all the Avenger movies with my kids this year preparing to see End Game and I am pretty blown away their similarities. I kept looking over at my daughter while we were watching the movies comparing the two and it was pretty crazy.

    • Mia4s says:
      May 20, 2019 at 10:37 am

      “Maybe she never met anyone she felt she could be with forever until now?”

      So she married two people promising to love, honour, and cherish ‘til death do us part….why exactly?

      Marriage and monogamy are not for everyone. She’s said it’s not for her. When people tell me who they are (with words and actions) I believe them. 🤷‍♀️

      Sorry but my money’s on this one falling apart too.

  20. Eliza says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:16 am

    Considering Scarlett was still dating/juggling the second guy in September 2017 are these two really at 2 years already?

    Colin is such a dude bro. But she is cancelled like every other month. So i guess they are a match.

  21. Meg says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:21 am

    I see them waiting to announce until after SNL season ends, which was the night before they announced. we know SNL producers love when cast members discuss their love lives- Pete Davidson. And maybe they wanted to avoid him being pressured to mention it or for cast members to mention it on air

  22. Mumbles says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:22 am

    Ugh. I can’t stand him and his “it’s okay that in a privileged white man because I OWN it” shtick on SNL.

  23. Nina Simone says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:34 am

    2 years? Really? I kinda call bullshit on that. End of 2017 or so and she still had several dudes on rotation like Bobby Flay (btw nothing wrong with this at all, I’ve had several
    rotations…) So they haven’t been exclusive for that long just going my timeline. But congrats!

    • Tiffany says:
      May 20, 2019 at 10:42 am

      Was it Bobby Flay, I thought it was her lawyer, her agent’s brother and this dude. Bobby Flay was also in the mix.

      I learn gossip everyday.

      Reply
    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      May 20, 2019 at 10:54 am

      No, it’s been 2 years. The first year she was going through her divorce and they weren’t exclusive for the first six months – she basically said as much. So she was dating multiple people at that time. And then we started seeing her only with him and I believe that’s when they became exclusive. So dating exclusively for about a year and a half but dating for 2. The timeline is right

  24. Valiantly Varnished says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:39 am

    I actually think this one might stick. Scarlett was in her early twenties when she married Ryan. And he expected her to be Blake 1.0 and have lots of babies ans out her career second to his. Which was nwver going to happen. And she married the French guy because she got pregnant. 34 and 24 is a huge growing period. So I’m going to give her the benefit of the doubt on this one. They dated for two years and apparently took the first year slowly so it isn’t a rushed thing.

    • booney says:
      May 20, 2019 at 11:03 am

      I think it could work if Colin is willing to play the supportive wife role (i.e. the “Blake”, as you mentioned)

  25. Jumpingthesnark says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:58 am

    Basic basic basic. Which, I mean, fine, all the best. But such an odd match for someone(ScarJo) who seems to be always trying to prove that she isn’t basic. But she fails at that utterly, so maybe they do make sense after all.

  26. Valentina says:
    May 20, 2019 at 10:59 am

    Colin Jost is like The Silence in Doctor Who, if you’re not looking directly at him you’ll forget he exists.

  27. booney says:
    May 20, 2019 at 11:11 am

    I give her a break on the multi-marriages. Most men in her position marry a woman who sacrifices her career/dreams to further his. She’s probably attracted to ambitious, career-focused guys, but it doesn’t work because neither of them is willing to compromise and be the wifey stuck at home.

    Colin is primarily a writer, so if he can do his thing around her career demands, it might just work out.

  28. Courtney says:
    May 20, 2019 at 11:32 am

    She must be ready for kid #2.

    • Jegede says:
      May 20, 2019 at 12:15 pm

      That’s what I think as well.

      She had her first baby as she was approaching 30,
      ScarJo turns 35 this year and likely wants to expand her family.

      (Family happening? Yes. Marriage happening? Dunno)

  29. Parigo says:
    May 20, 2019 at 11:47 am

    This will not end well.

  30. prettypersuasion says:
    May 20, 2019 at 11:50 am

    Idk, he seems like a boomerang back to the Ryan Reynolds type. Mildly funny white bro dude. Second husband was the opposite – super serious pretentious French journalist. I think their marriage will last at least through a kid or two.

  31. Case says:
    May 20, 2019 at 12:22 pm

    I genuinely dislike Scarlett and I feel like I’m alone in feeling this way. Never understood the hype around her acting and don’t find her to be a particularly charming individual in interviews, either. She really just rubs me the wrong way.

  32. Ali says:
    May 20, 2019 at 1:41 pm

    She exudes sexuality and he comes across as sexually exciting as a piece of poster board so it just seems like a strange pairing in that regard but I’m sure there’s more to him than what we see on SNL.

