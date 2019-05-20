The Duke & Duchess of Sussex released never-before-seen wedding photos

I watched Gayle King’s Harry and Meghan Plus One, which aired two days before The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ one-year wedding anniversary. I enjoyed the special for many reasons, but I really loved the look back at their wedding, and getting to see all of that footage of Meghan in her Givenchy wedding gown and how crisp everything looked next to that pure white gown. It really was a beautiful wedding, I thought, made more so by the fact that Meghan was prenaturally calm, like she was just sitting there in the eye of the hurricane, enjoying the unfolding chaos. To celebrate their first wedding anniversary, the Sussexes (well, probably just Meghan) posted a short video to the SussexRoyal Instagram. The video includes never-before-seen photos from their wedding day, with this message:

Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.

[From The SussexRoyal Instagram]

If you’re anything like me, you enjoyed this – a chance to look back on those wedding photos and see how Meghan’s gown really was great. I will stan this gown to my dying day! It was a great choice. I love that she didn’t look like a ball of lace, and I love that she didn’t look like a completely different person on her wedding day. I also loved her Stella McCartney halter gown for the reception too! Gah, this wedding was so much fun to cover.