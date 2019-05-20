The Duke & Duchess of Sussex released never-before-seen wedding photos

I watched Gayle King’s Harry and Meghan Plus One, which aired two days before The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ one-year wedding anniversary. I enjoyed the special for many reasons, but I really loved the look back at their wedding, and getting to see all of that footage of Meghan in her Givenchy wedding gown and how crisp everything looked next to that pure white gown. It really was a beautiful wedding, I thought, made more so by the fact that Meghan was prenaturally calm, like she was just sitting there in the eye of the hurricane, enjoying the unfolding chaos. To celebrate their first wedding anniversary, the Sussexes (well, probably just Meghan) posted a short video to the SussexRoyal Instagram. The video includes never-before-seen photos from their wedding day, with this message:
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!
Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018.
The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day.
A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.
[From The SussexRoyal Instagram]
If you’re anything like me, you enjoyed this – a chance to look back on those wedding photos and see how Meghan’s gown really was great. I will stan this gown to my dying day! It was a great choice. I love that she didn’t look like a ball of lace, and I love that she didn’t look like a completely different person on her wedding day. I also loved her Stella McCartney halter gown for the reception too! Gah, this wedding was so much fun to cover.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Lovely.
So beautiful.
Their wedding is my all time favorite. Everything about it was so touching and heartwarming.
They really are. I am not a fan of the Royal Family, but these two tug at all my heartstrings.
On a shallow note, I like her both dresses but not her makeup here. Like, imo she looks prettier in almost any other occasion. It’s like her eyes look smaller here, donnow… of course she’s still gorgeous, but just maybe didn’t sleep well that night… I would imagine…
Idk. I found the gown boring
Yeah, same.
You know.
I really disliked the gown last year.
But this year – I absolutely LOVE it. I love it.
Still think the dress is fugly BUT. It made for a nice visual with the overall theme and I can see how her choices were metaphorical.
I found the gown underwhelming and illfitting at the time….but now..I love it! The simplicity of it. The fit doesn’t even bother me anymore, it just looks relaxed and effortless.
I loved the Instagram slideshow video.
A lot of things good and bad happened for me personally in the past year.
So to remember what a lovely day the wedding was is a pleasure.
Happy anniversary the Duc and Duchesse Of Sussex
I love the gown because she didn’t look like a Disney princess. I think Meghan went for simplicity because this is her second marriage.
Happy anniversary Harry and Meghan🌹💝
Just a reminder to everyone how it’s done! Say what you must but her Wedding, compared to other Royals including Kate’s, will stand the test of time. Why, because of its simplicity of elegance. Nothing was overdone!
I was ready to dismiss it as any other royal wedding until I saw it. I just cannot forget the look on Harry’s face and that song when Meghan walked down the aisle. I still tear up when I watch it now. I did not fancy the dress and then it grew on me more. Recently I found out the dress is very similar to Princess Angela of Liechtenstein’s dress so that was a bit disappointing. Nonetheless it was a beautiful and wonderful wedding. Happy anniversary Duke and Duchess of Sussex but most importantly I wish a lifetime of love that is more beautiful than any wedding. She is so beautiful!
I loved the dress then and I still love it. It echoed my favorite movie wedding of all time, that veil served some serious Maria Von Trapp realness.
I think the gown is fine but I still think the fabric choice wasn’t ideal. The silhouette was lovely but I still think if it were me I’d have done some MINOR tweaks but I think most of it would have been solved by using a somewhat different fabric. It seemed to almost fight the silhouette in a way – it seemed somehow bulkier than it should have been? I don’t know. But I really loved the style of the second dress but would probably have added something really subtle to it. Some kind of shine or barely there beading maybe. But in a way that it would have only been noticeable if it caught the light JUST right.
Both dresses are WAY better than the one from Lady Windsor yesterday. I really hated her gown. It seemed dated and quilted.
Agree, a different fabric might have been better (and better fitting around the bust). The style was lovely, though, and she looked beautiful.
Best royal wedding ever! Loved the dresses and the soulful ceremony.
Yes my favourite too for various reasons. The chemistry between the couple was very moving. The Kingdom Choir, the American bishop and the cellist, the magnificent solo as Meghan walked down the aisle. The orchestra and the beautiful baroque music. The enthusiastic crowds. It was such a beautiful sunny day too. Sigh ☺️
Still think the dress is ill-fitting but that halterneck was really great.
Some of the new photos are so cute! And the one with her mum is so sweet.
I loved the new pics!
Happy Anniversary to the handsome and beautiful Duke & Duchess of Sussex. I loved her dress then and I love it now. Brings back memories of what a fabulous wedding that was. What a year its been including the addition of their new bundle of joy. Best wishes and hope they enjoy man,y many more.
The dress was designed so that not only will it not look out of place in the future, but so that it wouldn’t look out of place in the past as well. Meghan could have been getting married at any time previously in the long history of St. George’s.
Yes I do think this was a good point.
I loved the new pics. It was such a beautiful royal wedding. Does anyone know how the British tabloids are reacting to Gayle King’s Special?
I still don’t like the wedding dress. But I still absolutely love love the reception dress. That was perfect.
Meghan glowed, her face looked ethereal ,stunningly beautiful. Love the wedding dress, and veil and tiara, the entire look.
Harry and Meghans love and joy was jumping through the tv screen.
My all time favorite wedding, the happiness, love and joy was beyond measure.
The video was a lovely look into my favorite Royal wedding. Meghan was absolutely beautiful that day. The dress was elegant and simple and perfect. Harry’s happiness comes through the pictures. Happy Anniversary, the Sussexes!
Meghan and Harry loved the dress, and once they were happy with it, no big deal.
Beautiful photos! You can see they were truly happy.
Aw! Those are gorgeous photos! Can’t believe it’s been a year already. I watched that whole dang wedding and was enthralled. They are both so attractive and charismatic.
A wedding gown should NEVER outshine the bride.
Her gown was perfection.
I loved their wedding so much. My MIL and I and my 3 year old all got up early to watch (we were visiting family out of town). Loved that memory popping up yesterday.
I really liked the new photos they posted!
Their wedding was gorgeous, it felt so intimate, even though it was being watched by millions. Her dresses were both fantastic.
That gown was ridiculously ill-fitting. For someone who could have a tailor at the end of each fingertip to help her, there is no excuse for the fit.
It was such a beautiful wedding however I still cannot believe how Ill fitting her gown was particularly the armpit area. However the halter neck dress she wore afterwards was divine.