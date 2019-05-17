Duchess Meghan authorized her friends to speak in Gayle King’s CBS special

Ah, I’ve figured out one of the reasons why the British royal reporters were so salty about Gayle King visiting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a few weekends ago. They were salty in general, about literally everything and nothing Meghan and Harry do or don’t do. But the Gayle King thing was especially weird – they seemed to be mad that an American news anchor would be friends with a duchess, and that Meghan and Gayle would both parlay that friendship into… like, positive coverage? Because lord help us if a duchess gets sugary, cloying coverage, or do I need to make a list of all of the asinine “Princess Kate” stories in the American press for years? So, yes, Gayle King put together a CBS special called Meghan and Harry Plus One. It airs tonight on CBS at 8 pm EST. And the salt is coming, because Meghan totally authorized her close friends to speak to Gayle. 100%.
Meghan Markle’s loyal friends are opening up about the Duchess of Sussex in a new special hosted by CBS News’ Gayle King, titled Meghan and Harry Plus One. In a preview of the special — which takes a look back at Markle and husband Prince Harry’s first year of marriage and their life with newborn son Archie — negative headlines about Markle are addressed, including rumors about her being difficult or having a diva attitude. Markle’s makeup artist and close friend, Daniel Martin, fiercely shoots down the reports.
“What’s so frustrating is that you hear these stories and there’s no truth to them,” Martin says. “It’s not the same person. In the years I’ve known her, the years I’ve worked with her, she’s never had a diva fit, never.” Martin later sheds tears, getting visibly emotional. “I think because I know her so well, and I know she doesn’t deserve all of this negative press,” he explains.
Meanwhile, another one of her friends, actress Janina Gavankar, talks about the significance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex having a child together. Archie, who’s seventh in line to the throne, has already made history as the first British-American, biracial baby born into the British royal family. “There are still a lot of us who didn’t even grow up with dolls that look like us,” Gavankar tells King.
“I was one of those little girls,” King replies.
“Meghan and I have talked about her being a mother for over a decade,” actress Janina Gavankar told King. She explained the former Suits star “always wanted to be a mum”, adding that her significance as one of the only biracial royals has now carried on to Archie. “To have the Royal Family bring a child of colour into the world, it’s pretty awesome,” she added.
I love that Meghan isn’t letting this go – she’s not going to let the racist, parochial, petty royal reporters write her narrative. That’s one of the reasons why they’re so salty – they want to be able to live in their echo chamber where they keep repeating and circulating the same stories about “diva Meg” and “fame-hungry Meg” and “never-as-good-as-Kate Meg.” And Meghan’s like, here are my closest friends telling you what I’m really like. And she authorized her friends to speak to Gayle before she even gave birth! Because Meghan knew that baby Archie wouldn’t stop the harassment and negativity.
Oh God, cue the apocalypse. 😞😞
Yup, the RRs are going to lose their minds.
Only because they’re not giving access to them. That’s all that it’s about. They weren’t outraged about the People story becuase her friends spoke. It was because they didn’t speak to them, which I’m sure they tried and failed.
That’s gonna be ugly. Not the documentary. No. The aftermath.
I am glad they have arranged this though.
What else could they possibly come up with? They have thrown everything at this couple. They have no information regarding them either. If anything, the press played their cards way too quickly. They’ve been recycling the same garbage for months now.
I’m really excited to see this. Of course it’s going to be sugary and cloying, lol, but I’m okay with that because I think Meghan could use some sugary coverage.
To be expected. Reporters are also mad that whenever you talk about Meghan you have to have a broader conversation about race and class. They hate that.
Gayle speaking to young black girls about the wedding and baby may feel a bit corny but it has to be said when black children don’t have enough positive images in the media.
I don’t think they are mad so much at the ‘having to have a race conversation’ but rather that they can’t dictate that it’s always a negative raci$t race conversation (with the terrorist mosque crap and straight outta Compton crap and the constant ‘not knowing her place’ narrative and the other piles of bull heaped on Meghan). I think they’d looooove to have race-based conversations/headlines/narratives/innuendo, but only the ones they want to tell. (But maybe that’s what you were getting at?)
Meghan does not represent anything about black people , at least not to me, but just being mixed race. She is part of a class system now that make very hard for black people in the UK to get into certain higher up system, like education because of nepotism and racism. I’m not even going to get into what they did to black people from the different continent. not saying all this is on her. When it come to role model we have lupita nyong’o, misty copeland, Edward Enninful and many more. She working to make that oppressive system look good in today’s society we trying to get eliminate it.
The thing is, it’s not about who black people see as a role mole but who white people see as a representative of our race, and she is one. So, in my opinion, when they attack her they aren’t just attacking her, but all black people, the things they say about her is what they think about all black people, and many young black people see it and may think that about themselves. So, her getting positive press will be good for black people, imo, and it will show how terrible that system is for them, as people will be more sensitive to the comments about her and how they relate to that whole way of life.
I think black people know what things are said about us and what they mean. We didn’t need Meghan for that lol. She is not the first black person in a position result in backlash from racist.
I don’t blame Meghan for wanting to defend herself and having friends do that. The British press and RR’s attacked this woman from jump and never gave her a chance. They should honestly be ashamed of themselves because they’re making themselves look really racist, xenophobic, classist, sexist and whatever else on a global scale. Harry and Meghan are drawing the lines in the sand and taking control because those supposed journalists were never going to stop. I cannot believe the hell they have put this woman through and for what? Trying to sell papers for your declining industry? To get back at Harry for releasing that 2016 statement, Lack of Access? If this wasn’t motivated by darker motivations like racism then what was it for?
Archie will be in the crossfire, too. The racist a-holes will not stop with Meghan and will carry on with her son, too. It makes me sick.
The baby wasn’t even a week old and you have BBC broadcasters comparing him to monkeys. It’s sickening.
This does not fit the narrative that ´Meghan does not read positive or negative coverage´. That she does not care. Of course she cares (which every human being with feelings would), and that is why this sugarcoat gets aired. Daniel Martin would never speak out if he didn´t have her blessing, hence she does read the negative coverage. Why would Oprah praise her for ignoring everything, and then King comes her and interviews her friends about the negative headlines?
The black community really wants to claim Meghan as black, and I get that. Except she does not identify as black herself, she has stated multiple times that she identifies as biracial. Equally white as black. And their kid will also be biracial (and not the first one in history, as some want to say. Queen Charlotte of England is specualted to be of black heritage, and her children were biracial as well).
Meghan Markle is claiming her heritage, which is biracial. It clearly doesn’t matter what she thinks because she and Archie will always be seen as black those racist and xenophobic press and trolls. What does that have to do with anything? Is her mother not black? Is Meghan not black? Is she not also biracial? Her being biracial hasn’t and won’t stop the racist abuse she receives on the daily.
Why does it bother people so much that black woman want to claimed meghan one of us like it not the British media see Meghan as black as well. Why do you think their so quickly to be overly racist toward her and now her son why are so many people so quickly to tried to downplay Meghan black side everyone loves to bring that Meghan doesn’t identify as black but I never seen her say that . At the end of the day the British media and the racist don’t see Meghan or her son as biracial they see her and son as black
There is a tweet from years ago that has her acknowledging her black side and mother when someone tried to get slick. She’s extremely close to her mother and is proud of her heritage.
I’m sure she hears about things but she’s not on the internet reading every single article written about her.
Meghan correctly identifies as Biracial. The black community doesn’t and will never claim just “fully black” people. We’re a diverse group of people and many are apart of the black diaspora. Barack Obama is known as the First Black President but he’s as biracial as Meghan.
Having one or two black parents doesn’t change the fact that a lot of biracial people or even multi racial people face discrimination. Meghan wouldn’t be dealing with half of what she did if both of her parents were white and THATS why we support her.
The media will even side with her loud and wrong white father over Meghan simply because he’s white. If Thomas Markle was the black parent, he would rightfully be labeled a terrible person. Instead, they sympathize with him over his biracial daughter and her black momma.
@Leyton, exactly!
Yes! Thank you!!
I’m sure she’s not actively reading all the stories, but when the palace is constantly being contacted for comments about whether or not Meghan and the Queen got into it over eggs, I’m sure some of that trickles down to her. I cant imagine that she avoids 100% of all headlines. and I’m sure her friends, who are much more active on twitter etc, see a lot of the stuff that gets said about her. So even if she’s not seeing it, if you’re good friends with someone and you see the constant negative comments, I can understand wanting to defend your friend.
@Britt, thank you. @M, Yes, Meghan has also referred to herself as black and did it famously in a tweet when someone said she wasn’t black. She answered that she and her mother would certainly disagree. Do you think her being biracial means she’s not black? It just means she’s black and white. If Meghan were Irish and Italian, and Italian people looked up to her, would you say that the Italian community is wrong for claiming her? I swear I only hear people making comments like yours when black people are involved. Someone having a black parent and non-black parent does not magically cancel out their blackness, and nearly all African Americans have European ancestry. “Mixedness” is an inherent part of the African American experience. We have always claimed mixed people, while white people historically rejected them, or at the very least did not openly claim them.
Also, having her friends speak to Gayle King does not mean Meghan is lying about not reading press about herself. President George W. Bush said the same. Guess what? Rich and famous people have PR teams who relay what’s being said about them in the press. Her PR people likely told her that there are unflattering stories about her, and she would not have had to read any of them to know the general gist of this coverage.
I think Meghan scares a lot of them. For one, she’s a Biracial American who had little to no real care about Royals prior to Harry but she’s somehow moved to a whole new country and bested some of the born Royals in a role she took too like water.
Meghan is literally everything they had hoped Kate would be. She’s smart, charming, humanitarian, beautiful, and relatable.
From the start many wrote her off as some fling or Hollywood Actress (which she was not) Harry would play around with and move on from. They tried to trash her mother while giving a pass to her white father. There is racism, sexism, and xenophobia in how they treat Meghan and everyone sees it.
I’m glad that she doesn’t let it stop her and her friends and who know her rally behind her. The UK Media can’t rewrite her story. She’s not a blank canvas they can paint as whatever they want.
intelligent, accomplished black people are always scary to mediocre white people because it shines a light on their mediocrity. Intelligent and accomplished white people have no reason to fear Meghan. But there are certain white people of privilege who expect that their mediocrity will be covered up/excused/accepted based solely on who they are. Face it, no one likes looking bad, or getting shown up. So the mediocre white person (or mediocre man, or person in power) will look for ways to undermine or “other” the accomplished person rather than thinking, “dang it, I need to up my game.”
I’m going to give Kate the benefit of the doubt and say that her more recent appearances over the past year is her thinking she needs to up her game–whether it’s from competitiveness or genuine concern. Makes no difference to me if the result is that she does more work. But William has shown that he’s willingness to potentially undermine the good will people feel toward his family because he hates getting shown up.
Sometimes I wonder how much human accomplishment and ingenuity gets sacrificed on the altar of a mediocre man’s pride.
The very first time people found out about Meghan the daily mail wrote and I quto straight out Compton will Harry be having tea with Meghan mom in the gangland . They have always wanted to the absolutely gutter racist agenda when it come to Meghan they have painted as a greedy diva difficult person who is out to destroy the royal family. They use every dog whispers racist coded language when it come to Meghan they have use her family to destroy her character.
Perhaps she doesn’t extensively read the coverage but she and her team are aware of it, I think anyone with her exposure would want to be aware of their public image
I know this is off topic, but I was wondering if CB was going to cover the story of King Albert of Belgium and his love child.
This is not going to end well.
@Everley – same. This isn’t going to end well at all.
Gayle didn’t meet Meghan and Harry while in London. The Daily Beast did a story about that, but had to do a retraction.
Some people will find fault with Meghan no matter what she does. I don’t know how much help this documentary will be for her, but I wish her well. The fact is that a lot of royalists feel uncomfortable having a divorced, biracial, American actress as a member of the Royal Family. All of the accusations used to demean and abuse Meghan are just excuses to cover up prejudices and biases. These attacks from the media are sanctioned by the Palace. The Queen could have put a stop to this a long time ago like she did for Sophie, Andrew, and several other news stories she had buried. The Royal Family likes to show off photos of Meghan and Doria to make them all look diverse and inclusive, but this 3 year smear campaign is telling the real story.