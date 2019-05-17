Duchess Meghan authorized her friends to speak in Gayle King’s CBS special

Ah, I’ve figured out one of the reasons why the British royal reporters were so salty about Gayle King visiting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a few weekends ago. They were salty in general, about literally everything and nothing Meghan and Harry do or don’t do. But the Gayle King thing was especially weird – they seemed to be mad that an American news anchor would be friends with a duchess, and that Meghan and Gayle would both parlay that friendship into… like, positive coverage? Because lord help us if a duchess gets sugary, cloying coverage, or do I need to make a list of all of the asinine “Princess Kate” stories in the American press for years? So, yes, Gayle King put together a CBS special called Meghan and Harry Plus One. It airs tonight on CBS at 8 pm EST. And the salt is coming, because Meghan totally authorized her close friends to speak to Gayle. 100%.

Meghan Markle’s loyal friends are opening up about the Duchess of Sussex in a new special hosted by CBS News’ Gayle King, titled Meghan and Harry Plus One. In a preview of the special — which takes a look back at Markle and husband Prince Harry’s first year of marriage and their life with newborn son Archie — negative headlines about Markle are addressed, including rumors about her being difficult or having a diva attitude. Markle’s makeup artist and close friend, Daniel Martin, fiercely shoots down the reports. “What’s so frustrating is that you hear these stories and there’s no truth to them,” Martin says. “It’s not the same person. In the years I’ve known her, the years I’ve worked with her, she’s never had a diva fit, never.” Martin later sheds tears, getting visibly emotional. “I think because I know her so well, and I know she doesn’t deserve all of this negative press,” he explains. Meanwhile, another one of her friends, actress Janina Gavankar, talks about the significance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex having a child together. Archie, who’s seventh in line to the throne, has already made history as the first British-American, biracial baby born into the British royal family. “There are still a lot of us who didn’t even grow up with dolls that look like us,” Gavankar tells King. “I was one of those little girls,” King replies. “Meghan and I have talked about her being a mother for over a decade,” actress Janina Gavankar told King. She explained the former Suits star “always wanted to be a mum”, adding that her significance as one of the only biracial royals has now carried on to Archie. “To have the Royal Family bring a child of colour into the world, it’s pretty awesome,” she added.

I love that Meghan isn’t letting this go – she’s not going to let the racist, parochial, petty royal reporters write her narrative. That’s one of the reasons why they’re so salty – they want to be able to live in their echo chamber where they keep repeating and circulating the same stories about “diva Meg” and “fame-hungry Meg” and “never-as-good-as-Kate Meg.” And Meghan’s like, here are my closest friends telling you what I’m really like. And she authorized her friends to speak to Gayle before she even gave birth! Because Meghan knew that baby Archie wouldn’t stop the harassment and negativity.