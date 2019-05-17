Duchess Meghan’s occupation is ‘princess of the UK’ on Archie’s birth certificate

I was waiting for this. In 2013, soon after the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to Prince George, the papers got a copy of George’s birth certificate. There’s part of the certificate where someone – in this case, Prince William – has to fill out the occupations of the mother and father. William listed Kate’s occupation as “Princess of the United Kingdom.” I’ve been lowkey wondering if Harry would do the same when he filled out Baby Archie’s birth certificate, and I wondered if that was one of the many reasons why the royal reporters wanted to get their hands on the paperwork. Turns out…
Confirmation that the #DailyMail was right – #ArchieHarrison WAS born at the Portland Hospital on May 6. pic.twitter.com/N4rTw3rdTJ
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 17, 2019
As you can see, Private Archie was born at Portland Hospital, a fact which is still Meghan and Harry’s business and no one else’s, so stop accosting Meghan’s doctors at their homes. As for Harry and Meg’s occupations as Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom… it’s literally the same conversation we had with Will and Kate. Meghan is technically a princess because she could be styled Princess Harry of Wales, but she of course prefers to be styled as HRH Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. And some day, I too will list my occupation as “princess.” I should try that on my taxes next year. Self-employed gossip PRINCESS.
I’m rolling my eyes at how Rebecca English’s priority is to prove that the Daily Mail was right.
I’m not surprised at the Princess bit. I guess “working royal” is a bit more…awkward, lol.
The title isn’t necessarily a preference here. They’re automatically referred to by their highest title unless they request otherwise. Camilla is the Princess of Wales because she’s married to the Prince of Wales. She chooses to go by Duchess of Cornwall, one of her husband’s lower titles.
Camilla was probably scared if she went by Princess of Wales the Princess Diana supporters would have annihilated her.
People were in an uproar when William did that, and I confess I still find it silly. I’m sure the royal press are besides themselves. I’m sure they’ll go on about how it was different for Kate to be labeled that because she’s a future Queen Consort and mother to a future King… but a Duchess wife of a Prince can be labeled a “Princess” on her kids birth certificate and it doesn’t really mean anything or make a difference so who cares?
Yeah I remember people on this site losing it and mocking that decision. We’ll see how it shakes out for Harry and Meghan…
I didn’t take issue with it at all. And I love how Harry made sure to do the same for his wife. And yes, let’s see how people respond considering that William did it for Kate first.
W&K were dragged up and down here. One, I’m glad Meghan is listed exactly like Kate. Two, no one here will make a peep because Meghan.
I genuinely like them both and admire Meghan a lot, but the glare from Meg’s CB halo is a bit much.
I remember the uproar. I just assumed she was the wife version of William’s (and in this case Harry’s) title.
Here is a quote from the post last year about Kate’s “princess” occupation on Louis’s birth certificate:
“And so now it’s on record: Kate is a “princess” and her job is princessing. *eyeroll*”
It ran on May 1, 2018 if you want to read it.
The tone of this post, and the comments, are a lot different. Just saying.
@Mumbles- Ha! Thanks for pulling that.
I’ll say the same thing I said last time: what else did people want her to list as her occupation?
Also, why are the parents’ occupations necessary on a birth certificate? They both might change jobs tomorrow. Is it listed on US birth certificates? I’m too lazy to look for mine.
When I got married, both my father’s occupation and my fiance’s father’s occupation had to be listed on the marriage certificate (not the mothers’). I think the forms have been the same for ages and no one has bothered to change them.
Good catch, Mumbles.
They are princesses of the UK by marriage. They take their husbands’ highest title – that of Duke – in the female form.
Diana was POW.
Camilla is POW, but is known as DOC to avoid offence because of Diana. Camilla will be Queen Consort once Charles is King.
Kate and Meghan are Duchesses. Kate will become POW and Queen Consort one day as William’s titles increase in rank.
What would be the alternative term? It’s not a typical occupation. I can’t think of what would make more sense in these situations.
Well my real name actually MEANS Princess so I am technically listed as Princess on my birth certificate!
As for this I high-key LOVE that he did this. He knew it people would be salty about it – and he knew William did it for Kate. And he did it anyway. Because she technically IS a Princess and he wants people to know it. I truly adore how much Harry capes for and protects his wife.
She is a princess by marriage just like Kate and Camilla. For example, look at Princess Michael of Kent. Why is this so hard for people to understand? Camilla is legally the current Princess of Wales, but she doesn’t use the title because the Diana sugars would all have massive tantrums.
Why does this birth certificate look so different than the Cambridge kids ones?
We recently changed to birth certificates with typed individual details (don’t get me started on the dated bureaucracy in this country). If you look at Louis’ birth certificate, it is in the same format as this.
Also forms for George and CC were filled in by hand, same basic info. The one for Louis was typed like this one.
George & Charlottes were handwritten, as was the norm until recently. Louis’ was typed just like this, with the addition that William signed his name in ink rather than here Harry is printed as it’s a copy not a photo of the original as Sussexes didn’t release it like Cambridges did. Press Association bought a legal copy.
The Sussex’s didn’t release the BC? British Press is CRAZY…
How can the press Buy a copy of someone else’s birth certificate? And it’s legal? Can a random citizen do this? Is it a British royal family thing? All their private business is open for the press and public?
Birth certificates are public in the UK.
All birth certificates are public information in the UK and anyone can get them. Internet crazies have requested (and received) people’s birth certificates before, notably Benedict Cumberbatch’s baby.
I thought it was adorable when William did it but also slightly cheeky but come ON – this IS who they are. This is what they were born into. Own it, I say.
Just LOL…..let the hating commence…..Love that Harry and Meghan continues to make fools of the British Media!!! Congratulations to Meghan and Harry for doing it their way!!! The British Media was WRONG once again!!
It was a huge issue when George’s certificate was released because Kate was listed as Princess of the United Kingdom under occupation. Don’t know why, since she was/is married to William and historically/traditionally it was for royal women to take the occupation of their husband. Kate is a Princess (no peerage, it’s just ‘Princess William’) but is only required to use the peerage title of Duchess. Meghan’s will obviously be the same, so why such an issue for either of them? 🤷🏻♀️
Why was it so important for these royal reporters to get their hands on the birth certificate and publish the details? All of the relevant facts were already made known – birth date, sex, name, weight,…. How important was it know the actual hospital she went to? Is this info that important? Who is the target audience?
Because they want to hound her medical staff to run more “Meghan is a Diva! She demanded meteorite stones for the birth!” stories. They will twist everything into a negative story.
This. I’m positive the doctors and nurses won’t speak either. The press is going to continue their predictability.
LOL I love this. Can’t imagine listing that as my occupation!
I wish they would go by Princess Kate and Princess Meghan. I know that’s not how the rules work. But still
Gayle’s interview should not raise eyebrows since William and Harry have sat down for interviews with American Matt Lauer years past. Once was to promote Concert for Diana. NBC was usually favored, remember Pippa’s tryout as a Today host? It’s nice another network is getting a chance.
Unfortunately, Archie has birthers already. How sad the times we live in.
They’re morons and obsessed. You have to a true loser and stalker to have to obsess over a woman and her child like that.
Well, now that the constitutional crisis of Archie’s birth certificate has been avoided, can the British press turn to less important issues like….Brexit?
I doubt it….They will start bullying a newborn
Lord, I hope not. Surely they can see how appalling they appear?
According to the form, she’s not HRH Meghan, the DoS. She’s Meghan, HRH the DoS. Somehow, this distinction is important.
I think the reason for listing Meghan and Kate as Princesses on the birth certificates is more about the list of occupations available to registrars being so limited, they just chose the closest thing to Duchess. It’s not very exciting but knowing the UK Government’s bureaucracy, this is more likely 😂😂