Duchess Meghan’s occupation is ‘princess of the UK’ on Archie’s birth certificate

I was waiting for this. In 2013, soon after the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to Prince George, the papers got a copy of George’s birth certificate. There’s part of the certificate where someone – in this case, Prince William – has to fill out the occupations of the mother and father. William listed Kate’s occupation as “Princess of the United Kingdom.” I’ve been lowkey wondering if Harry would do the same when he filled out Baby Archie’s birth certificate, and I wondered if that was one of the many reasons why the royal reporters wanted to get their hands on the paperwork. Turns out…

Confirmation that the #DailyMail was right – #ArchieHarrison WAS born at the Portland Hospital on May 6. pic.twitter.com/N4rTw3rdTJ — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 17, 2019

As you can see, Private Archie was born at Portland Hospital, a fact which is still Meghan and Harry’s business and no one else’s, so stop accosting Meghan’s doctors at their homes. As for Harry and Meg’s occupations as Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom… it’s literally the same conversation we had with Will and Kate. Meghan is technically a princess because she could be styled Princess Harry of Wales, but she of course prefers to be styled as HRH Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. And some day, I too will list my occupation as “princess.” I should try that on my taxes next year. Self-employed gossip PRINCESS.