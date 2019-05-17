Minka Kelly on her abortion: ‘The smartest decision I could’ve made’

Many women have been sharing their abortion stories using the hashtag that Busy Philipps started, #YouKnowMe, in light of the very scary, backwards laws sweeping the US, in Georgia, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama and Missouri. (More on the states which are passing these laws, and the status of each, is in this article on CNN.)

Chandra/Kaiser and I talk about this in the opener to our next podcast, coming out Monday. We haven’t been covering these stories as much because we’re frankly sick to our stomachs about them. It reminds us very much of the #MeToo stories and how difficult they were to write about. The end game is to get one of these state laws to the Supreme Court so they can overturn Roe v. Wade, which is why someone paid off that alcoholic rapist’s debt and installed him there. We are living in Gilead, where they want us to have less control and say over our bodies than corpses do. Here are just a few of the #YouKnowMe stories and People has compiled more, including celebrities who have previously opened up about making reproductive choices. I’m leading with Minka Kelly in the title but there are so many more stories, some from women who are famous, some not. I’m including just a few below.

Here’s part of Minka’s story, from Instagram:

When I was younger I had an abortion. It was the smartest decision I could’ve made, not only for myself & my boyfriend at the time, but also for this unborn fetus.

For a baby to’ve been born to two people — too young and completely ill equipped — with no means or help from family, would have resulted in a child born into an unnecessary world of struggle.
Having a baby at that time would have only perpetuated the cycle of poverty, chaos and dysfunction I was born into.

Forcing a child to be born to a mother who isn’t ready, isn’t financially stable, was raped, a victim of incest (!!), isn’t doing that theoretical child any favors.

For those of you insisting abortion is murder, and to Rep. Terri Collins who said “an unborn baby is a person who deserves love and attention” — forget bringing up the mother might be in need of some “love and attention.” What do you think happens to these kids who end up bouncing around in foster care, live on government assistance because the mother has no help, can’t afford childcare while she works a minimum wage job, and is trapped in a cycle of trying to survive on the meager government assistance so many of you same pro-lifers are determined to also take away.

If you insist on forcing women to carry to term, why do you refuse to talk about comprehensive sex-ed, the maternal mortality rate, free daycare, paid maternity leave?
Our lives, traumas & family planning is for no one to decide but us. Certainly not a group of old white men.

There’s the pressure when covering these stories not only to discuss, but to emotionally come to terms with our own MeToo and abortion stories. I wasn’t able to acknowledge being assaulted, even to myself, until after I heard Dr. Ford’s testimony. I had worked to bury it for 30 years. By total luck of the draw I have never needed an abortion. I did have to do emergency contraception on my own with birth control pills well before the morning after pill was legalized. That was in the early 90s when a condom failed. (I wrote about that about a month ago and previously in 2006.) If my mom hadn’t bought the magazine describing how to do this, if I hadn’t read it and remembered, if I didn’t know when I ovulated, and if I didn’t happen to have old pills on hand my life would have turned out much differently. Or maybe not, because I knew where the clinic was. Abortion is health care and I’m scared for women younger than me, I’m scared for their partners including my son, I’m scared for our country and the way our rights are being systematically stripped from us.

This (below) has happened to me too:

Also:

Let’s look at Minka’s dog. Also where can I get that sweatshirt?

Same, Freddy.

🐗

6 Responses to “Minka Kelly on her abortion: ‘The smartest decision I could’ve made’”

  1. The Dot says:
    May 17, 2019 at 8:25 am

    I had an abortion when I was 22. Best decision I ever made. #youknowme

    And yes, it’s sad that we as women are AGAIN having to share our traumas to get people to realize the importance of reproductive freedom. Frankly, I’m sick to death of it.

    Reply
  2. Seraphina says:
    May 17, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Bottom line is that if they want women to keep these babies, they need to provide resources to help them. Which is not the case and these poor women must do it alone. And child support is a joke. Let’s be honest about that.

    It infuriates me that we are being told what we can and cannot do to our bodies. Throughout history women have found ways to abort pregnancies and at the risk of their own life. The more I type the angrier I get. I had a co worker (white male southern baptist) tell me abortion is wrong and as a Christian I should be against it because it’s a sin. I told him: it’s God’s to judge her and not your right to impose your will on others. You won’t be held accountable, she will. He could only say: it’s wrong. Just infuriating when I think about it.

    I really feel sad and scared for young women growing up having to deal with this issue.

    Reply
  3. Megan says:
    May 17, 2019 at 8:31 am

    Men are responsible for 100% of abortions. Where is the accountability for them? None of these laws address child support and co-equal parenting.

    Reply
  4. Kimma1216 says:
    May 17, 2019 at 8:42 am

    I agree, I have also had an abortion and I have never spoken about it because it is personal and private and it’s disgusting that we have to air this to the public now that we are regressing back on women’s rights and issues. I am beside myself with how horrible all of this is..

    Reply
  5. Sparker says:
    May 17, 2019 at 8:42 am

    Canadians are having this conversation also, because it’s the flip-side of the anti-immigration conversation. Birth rates are abysmally low so if the immigrants aren’t replacing us someone has to make babies. Also, these policies mark the end of the American dream and the last nail in the coffin for the middle class because the wealthy will always have a choice and these policies only keep poor people poor. It’s the wealthy few deciding to farm the rest of us.

    Reply
  6. Anilehcim says:
    May 17, 2019 at 8:44 am

    I never had one, but my older sister did. So did my mom. In the case of my sister, she’s ashamed bc of the horrible stigma that our society places on this. I have always hated that we live in a world where she’s made to feel like it somehow makes her “less than” because she didn’t want to be a mother at 18 years old as the result of a mistake from a one night stand.

    I’m so horrified and disgusted that anyone thinks their religious views should be forced upon other people. It’s so simple: if you don’t like something, don’t YOU do it, but how fucking dare you think you can stop someone else from doing something bc you disagree with it.

    It really is so simple: women have ALWAYS sought abortions and we always will. No law will ever stop that. But if you want to deny women access to safely obtain them, you cannot possibly give a single fuck about your fellow human beings.

    Don’t like abortions? Don’t have one! MIND YOUR OWN FUCKING BUSINESS. THE END.

    Reply

