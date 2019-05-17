“Rihanna is apparently thinking about getting pregnant soon” links

Rihanna is ready to get pregnant. Okay! [Dlisted]
I never read Stephen King’s Carrie but the movie is so good/sad. [Pajiba]
Wendy Williams is rising like a phoenix. [LaineyGossip]
Bella Hadid looks okay in this Dior too. [Go Fug Yourself]
Stop kissing cows, people. [Jezebel]
Madonna keeps releasing new music and it’s meh. [Towleroad]
Renee Zellweger has a Netflix series? [Just Jared]
If you want a big spoiler for the Game of Thrones finale, go here. [Starcasm]
I actually like when Lana del Rey covers other artists. [OMG Blog]
