Pippa Middleton wore a terrible Kate Spade dress to Lady Ella’s wedding

Part II of the photos from the Windsor Castle wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. I covered the bride’s wedding day look in a separate post. This post is for the guests! First and foremost, I found it strange that the Middletons dusted off their ugliest frocks to attend yet another Windsor Castle wedding, but apparently Pippa knows the groom. I strongly suspect Pippa dated the groom at one point, but what we know for sure is that they’ve been friends for years, and that’s probably how the Middleton clan got their invitations. Plus, Ella knew that her wedding would be more of an “event” if there were some “names” there.
Pippa Middleton attended the wedding with her husband, Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews. Pippa looked TERRIBLE. Her Kate Spade dress was so bad, I actually gasped when I saw it. This mess retails for £695, which means you can’t buy taste. Pippa paired the hideous dress with a matching blue headband by Jane Taylor. Considering all of the God-awful, cheap-looking hats at this wedding, I don’t mind the bulky headband. Kate’s been trying to make those headbands happen for a few years. I guess Pippa is going to try it now.
James Middleton and his French girlfriend Alizee Thevenet. I love her insouciant take on “wearing a hat to a royal wedding.” So French!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge completely skipped out on the wedding, as did the Duchess of Sussex (because of maternity leave), but Prince Harry turned out. He walked to the chapel with Sophie Winkelman, and he was seen chatting with the Queen after the wedding.
Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Anne is such a boss.
Lady Amelia Windsor looked like she found her entire ensemble in a dumpster in 1985.
Princess Beatrice arrived with her boyfriend Edoardo Mozzi and her mother Fergie. Fergie looked like ten kinds of hell, I’m sorry to say. I found Beatrice’s dress to be inappropriate – not really to any kind of extreme level, but I wish she had gone with a different look. I find the sheer paneling to be a bit too much for a stuffy wedding. Interestingly enough, Princess Eugenie didn’t come. I suspect she’s still waiting to make a big announcement?
Photos courtesy of WENN and Avalon Red.
Change the hideous sleeves and I wouldn’t mind the dress. It’s a pretty colour.
Pippa’s dress is pretty bad, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen Pippa at an event like this in a dress that I like. I just don’t think she has that good of taste for more formal events.
I did think it was funny that the entire Middleton clan showed up, and Kate and William didn’t. Even if Pippa knows the groom – are they so close that the entire family gets an invite? that is where I’m sure the royal connections help. I doubt if he had married anyone else if the entire clan would have gotten invited, but maybe. I find these guest lists always somewhat mysterious lol.
Ella and her now-husband were at Pippa’s wedding, too, so I do think the families are close.
But did his parents and siblings get an invite too? that’s where I start sort of laughing. of course they don’t have to explain their guest lists to me, lol.
Someone on twitter said the Middletons show up at the opening of an envelope if it’s royal adjacent… and it’s true. While it makes sense on some level for Pippa to show up there as an ex, for her brother and parents to show up too is weird. If the Queen wasn’t going to be there they wouldn’t have been either.
My guess is that the Middleton clan were invited to try and get William and Kate there. I was a little surprised that Harry turned up after all of the negative press around the Mother of the Bride wearing racist jewelry to meet Meghan – but perhaps he gets on with Ella.
William was working yesterday afternoon in his role as Football Association president at the British Cup Final where he presented to awards. It wasn’t a big surprise that he attended this year after he had to pull out last year for Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Looks like Kate was also working doing a publicity event for her Chelsea Flower show garden.
The French girlfriend looks chic and fabulous. The women’s hat behind the Middleton’s is so LOL. Looks like a tiny bowler/clown hat. Whenever I see members of the royal family I think of their counterparts on the Windsor’s tv show and smile. Fergie’s spanx situation looks painful. I feel you girl.
Love Alizee’s dress,and noticed Carole Middleton actually looked appropriate and nice,but the others look like they’re trying to outdo each other in the ugly dress department.
I love Caroles look
Alizee looked fabulous. Carole Middleton has better fashion sense than either of her daughters. The absolute best look was Princess Anne’s!
Carole Middleton always looks nice IMO (its rare that I really cant stand something she is wearing), but it makes me laugh because Kate would wear that exact same thing. That’s what people mean when they say that Kate dresses “old” for her age – she and her mother wear the same clothes, more or less.
Sometimes literally. Didn’t they used to share some outfits?
Pippa’s dress does not do justice to her wonderful figure. She’s fit and athletic. This just makes her look matronly. The color is also not so great on her. Oh, Well. She’ll do better next time.
Jesus… who didn’t Pippa date?! She’s she had a try at about every posh, Royal, and Royal-adjacent man in all of England. She sure tried, I’ll give her that.
Pippa, after Carole, is the hardest working Middleton.
Pippa really tried every avenue to become royal but no one says she was a social climber.
I feel like everyone says she’s a social climber! She just didn’t end up being as successful at it as Kate. But she didn’t spend all that time hanging around George Percy just because.
They were known as the Wisteria Sisters for a reason, both of them were shameless in their social climbing back in the day.
She pretty much dated anyone who had money and connections, esp if they were part of that Chelsea posh set. From what I’ve read online, the Chelsea gossip wasn’t nice about her, she got around and apparently didn’t care if he was already taken. People should remember that TMW James was involved with one of her friends before she got with him again – there were rumours of an overlap but apparently when Pip’s made it known she was interested again he dumped said GF. James had always had a thing for Pippa.
If he competition for worst dressed at this wedding was fierce! Having said that, Pippa won pretty handily, as she always does. I’m not sure I know anyone with taste as abominable as hers, and so consistently as well.
PS: Harry looks like a cute littlr ferret in the first picture. 😁
I would put Pippa high on the list, but I would award Fergie the Worst Dressed Wedding Guest. Sartorially tragic.
Pippa looked terrible, Carole was ok and Alizee looked fab (i loved her dress). None of the Middleton woman have any style but Carole at least dresses for her age.
Anne has worn that outfit several times, am sure I’ve seen it at another wedding. Love her.
As for Sophie Winkleman, she makes me laugh every time I see her at a royal event – she looks soo smug, esp when hanging off her husbands arm. Her outfit was so ‘LOOK AT ME’ and her make-up was terrible and did her no favours – she’s a pretty girl.
Fergie has rarely ever gotten it right, and unfortunately her daughters are the same. None of them seem to understand the concept of dressing for your figure.
Fergie’s dress here looks way too tight; one should never be able to see the outline of your navel! The only redeeming factor of her look here is the color.
Lady Amelia Windsor deserves her own post.
The dress she wore was the worst dress I have ever seen. Complete trash!
It’s not just that its so bad, its also that it looks like she is doing to a completely different event. Beatrice’s dress isn’t that bad, but like Kaiser said it looks a little over the top for a royal wedding like this, but when you compare her to Amelia, they look like they are going to two different events.
I think it is so much better than Pippa’s dress that I almost like it! Okay, not those sleeves, or the buttons, or that hat 😀
Lady Amelia Windsor looks like Ana de Armas.
None of the Middleton women seem familiar with the concept of contrasting color shoes. It’s almost always tone on tone.
I think Fergie looks good. Bea is a hot mess, but then she often is.
Who are lady Amelia’s parents?
Her grandfather is the Duke of Kent, the queen’s cousin and her father will one day be Duke of Kent. So she is one step farther removed from the Queen in terms of blood than Gabriella (Gabriella’s father and the queen are first cousins, Gabriella and Prince Charles are second cousins, Amelia’s father and Charles are second cousins, Amelia and William et al are third cousins, I think, if I’m counting my generations right.) But I think she is higher up in the line of succession.
The Duchess of Gloucester wore a terrible hat/headband that she had saved from the 1980s. I was surprised since usually she keeps things less strange that hat thing.
Beatrice looks amazing. She’s always effortless and chilled out. I can’t wait for her wedding. Pippa and the Middletons are bright and good-looking while being a little different than the rest. I get the sense they didn’t have to social climb all that hard.
I love Alizee’s boater, but I wish the Middleton ladies would stop trying to make headbands happen. It’s a cross between American Boleyn and those ones kids used to get in the 90s with their names painted on.
That’s a Kate Spade dress?! Yes, I agree it’s rather frumpy. Ma Middleton and Princess Anne look better and even their outfits would be better on Pippa than what she’s wearing.
At least all these people are rich bc they are all rather unfortunate looking
I’m going against the grain here; I think Pippa’s outfit was gorgeous on her. The colour and the matching headband work with her tan, the outfit is demure but detailed to look interesting. Her Tom boy figure works well in this style; it wouldn’t suit more buxom ladies.