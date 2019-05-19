Pippa Middleton wore a terrible Kate Spade dress to Lady Ella’s wedding

Part II of the photos from the Windsor Castle wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. I covered the bride’s wedding day look in a separate post. This post is for the guests! First and foremost, I found it strange that the Middletons dusted off their ugliest frocks to attend yet another Windsor Castle wedding, but apparently Pippa knows the groom. I strongly suspect Pippa dated the groom at one point, but what we know for sure is that they’ve been friends for years, and that’s probably how the Middleton clan got their invitations. Plus, Ella knew that her wedding would be more of an “event” if there were some “names” there.

Pippa Middleton attended the wedding with her husband, Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews. Pippa looked TERRIBLE. Her Kate Spade dress was so bad, I actually gasped when I saw it. This mess retails for £695, which means you can’t buy taste. Pippa paired the hideous dress with a matching blue headband by Jane Taylor. Considering all of the God-awful, cheap-looking hats at this wedding, I don’t mind the bulky headband. Kate’s been trying to make those headbands happen for a few years. I guess Pippa is going to try it now.

James Middleton and his French girlfriend Alizee Thevenet. I love her insouciant take on “wearing a hat to a royal wedding.” So French!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge completely skipped out on the wedding, as did the Duchess of Sussex (because of maternity leave), but Prince Harry turned out. He walked to the chapel with Sophie Winkelman, and he was seen chatting with the Queen after the wedding.

Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Anne is such a boss.

Lady Amelia Windsor looked like she found her entire ensemble in a dumpster in 1985.

Princess Beatrice arrived with her boyfriend Edoardo Mozzi and her mother Fergie. Fergie looked like ten kinds of hell, I’m sorry to say. I found Beatrice’s dress to be inappropriate – not really to any kind of extreme level, but I wish she had gone with a different look. I find the sheer paneling to be a bit too much for a stuffy wedding. Interestingly enough, Princess Eugenie didn’t come. I suspect she’s still waiting to make a big announcement?