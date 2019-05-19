Lady Gabriella Windsor wore a custom Luisa Beccaria gown for her Windsor wedding

This is Part I of the coverage of Lady Gabriella Windsor’s Windsor Castle wedding over the weekend. Lady Gabriella – who goes by Ella – is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. The Kents are no one’s favorite people, but Ella got a decent turnout for her royal-adjacent wedding at St. George’s Chapel. She got married one day before the first wedding anniversary of Prince Harry and Meghan. Ella had her wedding in the same chapel, and her reception in the same place too – Frogmore House. Prince Harry probably walked from Frogmore Cottage to the wedding, and the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Edward, the Princess Royal and Princess Beatrice were all in attendance. They’ll come in Part II of the coverage. This post is just for Ella, because I know we all enjoy talking about wedding gowns and such.

Ella wore a custom Luisa Beccaria gown in what is being described as “blush,” but just reads as white on-camera? The description of the gown, via People: “The blush gown, which was embroidered with flowers and embellishments, got its color from all the layers of tulle and organdy beneath the lace, which created the body of the gown. Her romantic veil was also made from layers of tulle and covered with embroidered flowers.” Ella also wore a tiara – the Russian Fringe tiara, which was worn by her grandmother (Princess Marina) and her mother (Princess Michael) on their wedding days.

I’ve tried to find good angles on the gown to properly judge it and… I’m not really feeling it. On the plus side, Ella seemed very pleased with her look, and her confidence and happiness makes me like the gown more. But I really feel like the whole thing is way too busy, with the different kinds of patterns on the lace of the gown, from the skirt to the sleeves. I’m one of those people with an aversion of too much lace though, so different strokes from different folks. The actual cut of the gown is fine – very flattering and appropriate. It’s almost like Ella’s gown is the love child of Kate and Meghan’s gowns.

Also: the most bored and distracted bridesmaids EVER. Those children were agents of chaos during the photos outside the chapel.