Lady Gabriella Windsor wore a custom Luisa Beccaria gown for her Windsor wedding

This is Part I of the coverage of Lady Gabriella Windsor’s Windsor Castle wedding over the weekend. Lady Gabriella – who goes by Ella – is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. The Kents are no one’s favorite people, but Ella got a decent turnout for her royal-adjacent wedding at St. George’s Chapel. She got married one day before the first wedding anniversary of Prince Harry and Meghan. Ella had her wedding in the same chapel, and her reception in the same place too – Frogmore House. Prince Harry probably walked from Frogmore Cottage to the wedding, and the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Edward, the Princess Royal and Princess Beatrice were all in attendance. They’ll come in Part II of the coverage. This post is just for Ella, because I know we all enjoy talking about wedding gowns and such.
Ella wore a custom Luisa Beccaria gown in what is being described as “blush,” but just reads as white on-camera? The description of the gown, via People: “The blush gown, which was embroidered with flowers and embellishments, got its color from all the layers of tulle and organdy beneath the lace, which created the body of the gown. Her romantic veil was also made from layers of tulle and covered with embroidered flowers.” Ella also wore a tiara – the Russian Fringe tiara, which was worn by her grandmother (Princess Marina) and her mother (Princess Michael) on their wedding days.
I’ve tried to find good angles on the gown to properly judge it and… I’m not really feeling it. On the plus side, Ella seemed very pleased with her look, and her confidence and happiness makes me like the gown more. But I really feel like the whole thing is way too busy, with the different kinds of patterns on the lace of the gown, from the skirt to the sleeves. I’m one of those people with an aversion of too much lace though, so different strokes from different folks. The actual cut of the gown is fine – very flattering and appropriate. It’s almost like Ella’s gown is the love child of Kate and Meghan’s gowns.
Also: the most bored and distracted bridesmaids EVER. Those children were agents of chaos during the photos outside the chapel.
Photos courtesy of WENN and Avalon Red.
I actually really liked her dress. I thought it was pretty and yes, a little too lace-y, but I didn’t think it overwhelmed her.
They had gorgeous weather too!
I like it too.
It’s the Kent City of London Fringe Tiara, which was worn by Princess Michael and Princess Alexandra on their wedding, but not by Princess Marina. The Court Jeweller has a very detailed explanation on it: http://www.thecourtjeweller.com/2019/05/the-kent-city-of-london-fringe-tiara.html?m=1
Ha! Bridesmaids were Agents of Chaos!! 🤣 Pure blog gold! I love it. Best wishes to the bride & groom!
I didnt like the dress not that I am an expert on wedding dresses.
All the patterns on the dress threw me off and veil is too large.
However, I think the silhouette is nice and the patterns hide any fit issues.
The groom is Tom Kingston. Works in finance and was a hostage negotiator in Iraq.
His credentials are solid. And on a horribly superficial note, he has gorgeous hair.
Question: Why is Gabriela Windsor allowed to wear a tiara of Russian origin when Ms Markle was not?
(Genuinely asking)
PS: I hate the wedding dress as it’s just fussy and frumpy, but I love the mother of the brides outfit as I always do. Lovely sense of style despite her horrid personality.
She’s not. She’s wearing a tiara that was a gift from the city of London when Marina married the Duke of Kent.
It’s not of Russia’s origin first of all. And second of all people are still on tiara-gate? It so obviously never happened! The story was clearly part of the we have to show uppity Meghan her place narrative. Just look at the woman’s style. She knew how simple her wedding dress was going to be. It never made sense that she suddenly was like oh open all the jewel vaults I will pick the blingiest thing I can find.
Ah! I read the name of the tiara wrong – inferred the origin from the name. Silly me. 🙃
Re tiaragate, I don’t doubt that she may have asked to wear a tiara that wasn’t available to her, for whatever reason (no crime there), I mean that sounds plausible enough to me.
What I doubt very much is that she would have thrown a strop over it.
@Bella – you aren’t that far off. There IS a Russian fringe tiara, but that’s not what she is wearing. The palace got the name wrong in its release. If you look at the Court Jeweller link someone posted above, it details the differences between the two.
Oh and re Tiara gate – the one thing that I can see happening is that Meghan picked Eugenie’s tiara – like Meghan picked first, picked that one, and then later Eugenie/Andrew/someone was like “no Eugenie wants to wear that one, blood princess, she gets precedence, make Meghan pick something else.” But I still don’t think Meghan had a fit over it. But that version makes sense to me because their two tiaras were so similar.
I liked her dress, not my thing but it was lovely.
Hahaha, the photo’s of those bridesmaids were gold. There were several in the Fail article that made it look like they had decided to take a nap on the steps of the chapel. They looked so bored and over it.
So Gabriella’s father is the Queen’s first cousin? One of Bertie’s younger brother’s kids?
Yes. Bertie’s younger brother was the duke of kent, who married Princess Marina of Greece, and this is the younger son from that marriage (Prince Michael.)
I thought this was the royal dating a shaman. All these royals look alike.
I really like her dress. She looks lovely.
same here Cas. Not a fan of lace but the bride looked gorgeous
So fucking petty to choose the day immediately before Harry and Meghan’s anniversary. I know it was likely down to whatever weekend in May was free, but with the K*ents, I will forever side-eye their motivations.
Never forget that Princess Michael’s father was a literal SS officer and she thought they were in the *right*.
I don’t think it was petty because I think it was one of those things where they had limited dates, BUT I’m just commenting bc I was reading an article maybe a year ago and it mentioned that Princess Michael’s father was an “alleged” Nazi and then in the next sentence talked about how he was a Nazi party official or something. How on earth is that “alleged”???
Even ignoring her Nazi father, Princess Michael of Kent is a big enough Dick in her own right for me to side eye the date as well. The original Princess Pushy. It must gnaw at her gigantic ego, that a black/mixed race woman ranks so far above her now. 😢