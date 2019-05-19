Kim Kardashian & Kanye West named their fourth child Psalm West…

Friday evening (on the East Coast) is a weird moment to suddenly announce the name of your week-old baby. Methinks Kim Kardashian was just waiting until all of the Archie Harrison excitement faded away a little bit before announcing the name of HER royal baby. As it turns out, I was wrong – I thought Kardashian-West #4 would be named Bear or Teddy or Grizzly. The bear emoji was a LIE. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian named their fourth child PSALM WEST. I can’t.

I just…the thing is, I bought into the idea of Bear West. Bear West made some kind of sense. Psalm West makes no sense. So now Kim and Kanye have North, Saint, Chi(cago) and… Psalm. We all rolled our eyes at Saint West, but honestly, it sort of fits him. Will we eventually feel the same way about Psalm West? I doubt it. Also: I kind of think Kanye believed he was writing some kind of free-form poetry to Kim with that text. My lord. People Magazine had an exclusive about WHY they named this poor child Psalm.

There’s a special meaning behind the name Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West picked out for their newborn son. Seven days after announcing they had welcomed their fourth child on Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, put an end to all the guessing games, sharing that the couple had named their baby boy Psalm. “Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child,” a source close to the rapper tells PEOPLE, adding that the proud dad had some name ideas “weeks ago” before Psalm’s arrival on May 10. “Psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually,” the source adds of the name, which means “song” in Hebrew. “Kanye is very involved in choosing the names. He and Kim do exactly what every couple does, where they each bring up names and the other one gives their feedback. It’s very traditional that way,” the source says. “Kanye would never just choose a name that Kim doesn’t like, or vice versa. The names are things that they mutually agree upon.” The name Psalm comes amid the musician’s weekly Sunday Service gatherings which he started at the beginning of the year and as Kardashian West has previously said, the Sunday Services have become a “healing experience” for ‘Ye. “I know that both of them read the Bible regularly now. Kanye loves the Books of Poetry of the Bible: Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, Song of Solomon. He reads them over and over,” the source says of the father of four. “Psalms is the longest book in the Bible, but Kanye believes that there’s a lot of wisdom in them.” As for the religious significance of Psalm, the source explains that Kanye “really identifies with” King David. “David was a mess, always falling into sin and messing up, but the Bible says he was a ‘man after God’s own heart.’ Kanye loves that,” the source says. “He reads the Psalms a lot. He talks about the Psalms he loves. So on that level, the baby name isn’t a surprise.”

Biblical nouns, names and references which would have made a better name for a baby: Bible West, Leviticus West, Jesus West, David West, King West, Apostle West, Last Supper West, Torah West, Church West, Gethsemane West, you get the idea. This whole “Kanye is churchy now” thing feels so… uncomfortable too. But maybe that’s just me. He’s always talked about religion in his music, so I know his faith is nothing new. But I’m just worried that Kanye thinks he’s a preacher now or something. I’ve heard his sermons and they were awful.