What will happen & what should happen in the Game of Thrones finale?

Now we’re on the precipice of Game of Thrones’ end, I have been getting legitimately nostalgic a little bit, in a “I hope all of these terrible people die” sort of way. This is the final Game of Thrones “preview” I’ll ever write. And honestly? I’m not that torn up about it. It crazy how quickly it all changed for me this final season – I simply wanted to know who would survive the Long Night, the war with the Army of the Undead. As I said at the time, once the Northerners and Dany’s armies dealt with the truly existential threat of the Night King, everything else just seemed small and petty and unworthy. I mean, really, we’re supposed to believe that Cersei’s smirks of doom were the biggest threat to the Seven Kingdoms? We’re supposed to believe that Daenerys having a bad day and sure, burning thousands of people to death is the biggest threat? I mean, I guess.

So I’ve been reading some of the “what to expect from the finale” articles and I’m compiling a list of unanswered questions which I’d love to see addressed, but probably won’t be. Thanks to this Wired article for reminding me of some of the loose story threads which, truly, will not be resolved.

Will anyone actually “win” the Throne? Or will that be the lesson? The lesson of… who gives a damn about kings or queens when the Seven Kingdoms should be operated as independent nation-states in some kind of loose republic? Will someone be appointed or elected the governor-general of Westeros?

Sansa will probably do something. Right? It feels weird to think of Sansa leaving Winterfell to join in the drama going down in Kings Landing, but maybe. Or maybe the drama will come back to Winterfell. Huh.

Will we ever see Daario again? We haven’t seen him since he said goodbye to Daenerys when she left for Westeros in what? The end of the sixth season? He has control of some of Dany’s army in Meereen and I feel like he would totally come to her rescue if she needed him to.

A Man. Speaking of long-lost characters who enriched the story, will Jaqen H’ghar turn up in the finale? I would love it.

Robin Arryn is still alive. Where is the Lord of the Vale?? Will Sweetrobin have a role to play in the future of Westeros? LOL.

Someone BIG has to die. The show simply cannot end with Tyrion, Jon, Bran, Arya, Sansa AND Daenerys all still alive. One or several of them have to die.

Will we see Yara again? She took back the Iron Islands in Dany’s name and gave Theon permission to return to Winterfell. Will Yara come back for the finale?

Bran has to do something. Bran felt like such a giant nothingburger during the Long Night – he just warged into some ravens for the most part and then came back to tell Theon he was a good man, and thanked him for his service to the Starks. Will Bran continue to do nothing, or does Bran have some role to play in the finale?

Hot Pie & Gendry. It feels notable that Gendry was named the last Baratheon by Daenerys but I suspect Weiss & Benioff won’t do sh-t with that. As for Hot Pie, I sadly believe we’ll never see him again. He’s just hanging out in mid-Westeros, making pies.

WTF is happening in Dorne? I still think about that sometimes, like “I wonder what’s going on that snake pit?”

Will we find out if Jon Snow is fireproof too? It’s a Targaryen thing, the whole fireproof skin or “high tolerance for fire.” If Dany tries to burn Jon Snow, will he actually burn?

For-real no more ice zombies? I do wonder if the (justifiable) murder of the Night King was truly the end of all ice zombies.

The Good Dog. We absolutely must have at least one proper goodbye with Tormund and Ghost. Please.