What will happen & what should happen in the Game of Thrones finale?

Now we’re on the precipice of Game of Thrones’ end, I have been getting legitimately nostalgic a little bit, in a “I hope all of these terrible people die” sort of way. This is the final Game of Thrones “preview” I’ll ever write. And honestly? I’m not that torn up about it. It crazy how quickly it all changed for me this final season – I simply wanted to know who would survive the Long Night, the war with the Army of the Undead. As I said at the time, once the Northerners and Dany’s armies dealt with the truly existential threat of the Night King, everything else just seemed small and petty and unworthy. I mean, really, we’re supposed to believe that Cersei’s smirks of doom were the biggest threat to the Seven Kingdoms? We’re supposed to believe that Daenerys having a bad day and sure, burning thousands of people to death is the biggest threat? I mean, I guess.
So I’ve been reading some of the “what to expect from the finale” articles and I’m compiling a list of unanswered questions which I’d love to see addressed, but probably won’t be. Thanks to this Wired article for reminding me of some of the loose story threads which, truly, will not be resolved.
Will anyone actually “win” the Throne? Or will that be the lesson? The lesson of… who gives a damn about kings or queens when the Seven Kingdoms should be operated as independent nation-states in some kind of loose republic? Will someone be appointed or elected the governor-general of Westeros?
Sansa will probably do something. Right? It feels weird to think of Sansa leaving Winterfell to join in the drama going down in Kings Landing, but maybe. Or maybe the drama will come back to Winterfell. Huh.
Will we ever see Daario again? We haven’t seen him since he said goodbye to Daenerys when she left for Westeros in what? The end of the sixth season? He has control of some of Dany’s army in Meereen and I feel like he would totally come to her rescue if she needed him to.
A Man. Speaking of long-lost characters who enriched the story, will Jaqen H’ghar turn up in the finale? I would love it.
Robin Arryn is still alive. Where is the Lord of the Vale?? Will Sweetrobin have a role to play in the future of Westeros? LOL.
Someone BIG has to die. The show simply cannot end with Tyrion, Jon, Bran, Arya, Sansa AND Daenerys all still alive. One or several of them have to die.
Will we see Yara again? She took back the Iron Islands in Dany’s name and gave Theon permission to return to Winterfell. Will Yara come back for the finale?
Bran has to do something. Bran felt like such a giant nothingburger during the Long Night – he just warged into some ravens for the most part and then came back to tell Theon he was a good man, and thanked him for his service to the Starks. Will Bran continue to do nothing, or does Bran have some role to play in the finale?
Hot Pie & Gendry. It feels notable that Gendry was named the last Baratheon by Daenerys but I suspect Weiss & Benioff won’t do sh-t with that. As for Hot Pie, I sadly believe we’ll never see him again. He’s just hanging out in mid-Westeros, making pies.
WTF is happening in Dorne? I still think about that sometimes, like “I wonder what’s going on that snake pit?”
Will we find out if Jon Snow is fireproof too? It’s a Targaryen thing, the whole fireproof skin or “high tolerance for fire.” If Dany tries to burn Jon Snow, will he actually burn?
For-real no more ice zombies? I do wonder if the (justifiable) murder of the Night King was truly the end of all ice zombies.
The Good Dog. We absolutely must have at least one proper goodbye with Tormund and Ghost. Please.
Photos courtesy of HBO/Game of Thrones.
As long as we’re left with at least 1 love match (preferably Arya + Gendry), I’ll try not to be too bitter about the rest of the story, no matter how stupidly it ends.
The only couple will be Sam and Gilly let’s be real. I can’t believe he’s survided the entire series.
My girl Sansa HAS to end up being Queen in the North, that’s all I care about. I think Daenerys is 100% going to die killed by Jon. I don’t see a happy ending for Jon but not death either.
Maybe a cool finale would be the end of monarchy and the start of democracy lol
I think Tyrion is for sure a goner. He wont make it, I imagine his death will probably be early on in the episode too. I think Greyworm is probably going to die as well.
There are so many loose ends that if they try to tie them all up now, it will just seem forced. Yara in the Iron Islands, Sansa in Winterfell, Daario, Bran, Bronn, etc. Even Gendry seems sort of random – “oh hey you’re legitimate now!” and are we supposed to assume that he’s moving to Storms End and that’s that?
Anyway, at this point I know the ending wont be satisfactory, but it probably wont be that surprising (I think its pretty obvious that Jon or Arya is going to kill Dany.)
I read all the updated spoilers yesterday on the finale. Before this season, I never would’ve of dreamed of doing that. But now, I’m glad I did. Now I’m waiting to see if everyone had the same reaction I did.
I will say that after looking at several sites yesterday, there are a lot of spoilers disguised as theories, so if you want to go into tonight’s episode blind, proceed with caution on the Internet today.
Ugh, I read them, too. And then I stayed awake in bed for like an hour just being mad at the dumpster fire ending.
Dany dead
Sansa rules the north
Jon at the wall
Dragon clears off
A new democracy with Bran Tyrion Onion Knight someone from Dorne Samwell Bron Yara making the decisions
Everyone else clears off
I’m not sure what this says about me, but of all the crazy, convoluted stuff that happened this season, Jon walking away from Ghost without a proper good-bye upset me the most.
My guesses. Dany is dead. Tyrion is dead. Drogon probably dead? Jon is too obvious as king so I’m hoping we get sansa or gendry on the iron throne. But the way D&D wrote this season it’ll probably be Jon. Because they love a mediocre white man.
I need good things for Arya. She needs to survive and do something beyond kill people. I’d love her to end up with gendry but I’ll settle for her just having human connections once her kill list is complete
But D&D are all about ~subverting expectations~ and Jon being King is the most obvious thing, so I don’t see it happening.
The only reason I can see it being Jon is because he has emphasized for a while now that he doesn’t want it. And while some people (like I think Tyrion or Varys?) interpret that to mean that he would be a good king, because he doesn’t want the power, I interpret it to mean that the person who never wanted the throne, for the entire series, is the person who ends up with it. I think that “could” be the twist.
Much like Dany burning the city, it wouldn’t actually be a twist because they have been so obvious about it, but I could see them thinking that way.
But then again, like you said, since Jon being king is so obvious, it may end up being someone like Sansa – someone who wanted to be queen so desperately (saying in episode 1 of the show that “its the only thing I’ve ever wanted!”) may end up being queen after all.
So… Is Ellaria Sand of Dorne still chained down in the dungeon?! (Which, I guess would have collapsed on her… But maybe not?)
If she escaped we didn’t see it, but that doesn’t mean anything.
Didnt Jon burn his hand when he saved the Lord Commander in the 1st season? So if he is fireproof is that something new that happened when he got brought back to life because he wasn’t before.
I hope Daario invades to avenge Daenerys’ probable murder
Daenerys is going to die for sure. And I stand by my theory that no red-haired Stark will make it, so Sansa will die too (along with Brienne), killed by D who will be killed by Jon who then go North of the wall (well ex-wall). The series will end on a zombie related cliffhanger.
I haven’t read the spoilers and a lot of people think they are real but based on comments Sophie Turner made I think that Sansa will survive and will be Queen in the North with Jon being King in the south.
My predictions is that Arya will kill Dany, I was reading online that the pale horse that Arya meets at the end of the last ep references an obscure prophecy – remember Quaithe. This is what she said:
“No. Hear me, Daenerys Targaryen. The glass candles are burning. Soon comes the pale mare, and after her the others. Kraken and dark flame, lion and griffin, the sun’s son and the mummer’s dragon. Trust none of them. Remember the Undying. Beware the perfumed seneschal.”
Apparently there is a new Prince of Dorne who might make an appearance. Remember, Varys send several crow’s before he died and am sure whoever gets them will make an appearance in the final ep.
Its pretty obvious that there will be another battle at Winterfell as Dany turns on the North, burning Westeros as she goes. She may have awakened magic with the birth of the dragons but she’s not the only one, remember its long been rumoured that there is magic in Winterfell.
I hope this mess ends ASAP. And we all pretend season 8 never existed.
Dany will die, killed by Jon, absolutely no doubt about that.
Jon will never be King, not after killing Dany. I’m sure he’ll end up with Tormund, with Ghost, thus becoming exactly what his Direwolf’s name is. They already hinted at that.
Arya will go on her own journey, be the bad ass warrior queen like Nymeria was.
Sansa will be the Lady of Winterfell, she made her move to save the North and I don’t think she wants the Throne, despite toppling two Queens. I’m positive she let Brienne tell Jaime about Dany attacking KL on purpose which sent Jaime back.
Tyrion will likely be executed by Dany or at least sentenced to death, maybe he’ll survive or escape with help from Davos?
Davos will be fine, I think, despite that fact that he helped Tyrion commit treason against Dany, simply because I don’t think Tyrion would implicate Davos.
Grey Worm will fight Jon after Jon kills Dany. Killing him off would make sense, but I’m hoping he survives.
Bran has a lot of esplaning’ to do, re: Night King origin etc., because it irks me we never got a more clear story of him and where the hell he disappeared during that flight. I don’t know of he will become the King, but it would be a strange, perplexing weird flex if the Three-Eyed Raven was making a play for the Throne all along, kwim? Like has he been planning for eons to be King? Although it would funny if in the middle of a boring diplomatic visit, Bran would just be like “I’m out” and straight up warged.
Everyone else will be fine, Yara, Gendry etc. There’s no point in killing them off now. They keep hyping the new Dornish Prince, so maybe we’ll see him? But I don’t really care about him.
No matter what happens no one will be happy & I expect a social media backlash (which there has already been plenty of) and ppl cursing/lamenting/making dank memes about wasting the last 10 years of watching the show.
Because we can’t appreciate anything and feel entitled to start Change.org petitions for remakes everytime something doesn’t go our way.