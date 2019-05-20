Ana Gasteyer: ‘Nothing makes me happier than my free birthday drink at Starbucks’



Ana Gasteyer is among the ensemble cast in the Netflix comedy Wine Country, which Hecate saw and loved. I am not planning to watch it because wine was a big problem for me before I quit drinking nearly three years ago. Lately I’ve been mainlining ice cream trying to cope with the loss of women’s reproductive rights. Frankly booze is starting to look good again. (I just want to try those new seltzer drinks, which didn’t exist when I quit.) I don’t want to watch a group of women drinking for an hour and a half, there’s enough of that on shows already. Anyway Ana did a 25 Things You Don’t Know about Me for Us Magazine and it was so cute I wanted to talk about it. I didn’t know she was a singer! I’ve seen her sing on SNL but she also has a Christmas album coming out. Here are some of her 25 things, with more at the source.

I recorded a Christmas album! Sugar and Booze heads your way this fall. I’m legally blind in my right eye. I still play the violin in my jazz act because that’s the only place my family allows me to play, and because I find it amusing. I’m a deeply committed member of loyalty programs. Nothing makes me happier than my free birthday drink at Starbucks [on May 4]. Not to brag, but I also hit what I call “crockstar” status at Hale and Hearty Soups here in NYC. I flew my entire family to Europe for Christmas using airline points. It took three entire business days to figure it out, but it was worth it. I’ve gone to Ikea for my birthday twice. It fills me with joy. I can drive a stick shift and still quietly judge men who don’t know how.

[From US Magazine]

I’m like that too, I love free stuff! I use the punch card at my local ice cream shop and I love getting the tenth one free. Also I can’t describe how thrilled I’ve been the three times I’ve gotten coupons for free pints of Ben and Jerry’s at Kroger. (I think the key is not to go for a few weeks and then they’ll give you the ice cream coupon the next time hoping you’ll come back. I always go back to get it right away afterwards or I’ll forget.) I have all the loyalty cards for all the shops and will unapologetically use coupons at restaurants.

I can’t get on board with going to Ikea willingly though. It’s a hellscape maze of fake rooms occupied by imaginary people I hate.

As I mentioned ice cream and jelly beans are my substitute for alcohol. I think Ana has an appreciation for both, as noted in the title for her Christmas album, Sugar and Booze. I would watch the hell out of a women’s buddy comedy where they go to candy shops or on chocolate factory tours, but that’s not a thing. I was really pleased to see the lead character on Killing Eve eating fistfulls of candy though. I’ve so done this. (Yesterday.)

How other people cope vs. how I cope pic.twitter.com/uDhLOtC4rW — celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 13, 2019