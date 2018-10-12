Kanye West to Donald Trump, in the Oval Office: ‘I love this guy right here’

Well, it happened. Kanye West went to the White House. He met with Donald Trump and they posed together in the Oval Office, where Kanye gave a rambling, curse-filled speech and declared his love for Trump. This was before they had lunch. At one point, Kanye went to Trump’s side of the Resolute Desk and hugged him. The whole thing was awful and embarrassing. Let’s see how the political sites covered it. From Roll Call:
After multiple expletive-laden monologues in front of the press in which he referred to himself as “motherf—–,” claimed President Donald Trump “stopped the war” with North Korea, and hammered his fists emphatically on the famed Resolute Desk of the Oval Office, rapper Kanye West wheeled around to the other side of the desk and gave the president a hug.
“I love this guy right here,” West said, embracing Trump while wearing the president’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” ball cap.
“That’s really nice,” the president said, beaming toward the cameras behind the right shoulder of the man they call Yeezus. At a press conference before the pair broke for a private lunch, West praised Trump at length, touching on his handling of North Korea’s increasing nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities, his thoughts on gun control, his “love” for Hillary Clinton, and how “boring” school is.
“They tried to scare me, my friends, to not wear this hat, but this hat, it gives me power in a way,” West said of the red MAGA hat he wore to the meeting. “When I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman — my favorite superhero. You made a Superman cape for me.”
When asked by a member of the press for his opinions on gun control, West, who is from Chicago, a city with some of the highest violent crime volume in the country, responded candidly. “Illegal guns is the problem, not legal guns,” West said. “We have the right to bear arms.”
I’m including the video below. The video made me more uncomfortable than just reading Roll Call’s efficient and disturbing summary. It’s a mess. I’ve said for months now that Kanye is canceled, but it’s more than that now: now he’s in the realm of Ted Nugent. Meaning, Kanye is so disturbed and out-of-it and hypocritical that we just need to ignore him almost entirely. Also: look how glassy his eyes are. He’s not “off his meds.” He’s medicating with something, probably fascism and opioids.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
You know, I’m usually here looking for ways to defend Kanye – but enough. Enough enough enough.
I hope Kim leaves him and destroys whatever is left of him, in the process.
And those of y’all ready to blame the wife for his antics – no. He’s responsible for himself. Don’t come here blaming Kim or Kris for this shit.
Fu*k this guy.
Everyone is a loser in this story honestly. I think it’s a shame that it’s getting so much media attention when there are other things that should be front page. The murdered journalist in Saudi Arabia…why this is constantly talked about, I don’t know. Didn’t the crown prince say he had kushner in his pocket?…and the journalist was an American citizen. Crazy stuff going on in the world and this is the biggest story today, Kanye and trump. 2018 in a nutshell
Well the orange one did say the journalist’s disappearance wouldn’t stop the US selling arms to the Saudi’s so….here we are. A nice little distraction.
And yes I agree, sad all around.
The Saudis have trump in their pocket with direct infusions of cash and propping up his tacky hotels-his reason for everything, money, money, money. He’ll never take action against them.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/news/democracy-post/wp/2018/10/10/jamal-khashoggis-fate-casts-a-harsh-light-on-trumps-friendship-with-saudi-arabia/
If Don the Con invited someone in the White House who is obviously not well, he then invited in the press to see the clown show you bet it will get a lot of coverage and reporting. To be honest the shame of this lies with the Dotard in the White House. We have a hurricane in Florida that wiped out entire towns while the dotard is holding a rally, the stocks are falling, a Washington journalist was murdered by one of Jerad’s best buddy who gave JK free reigns with their check, free money for Don the Con and Jared K with their open checkbook, why expect anything but insanity, while their are lining their pockets. Any other president would be busy with his cabinet to solve some of those problems in the world, but not this one. The deplorables elected a clown and now we are living a circus.
Saudi Arabia and USA are partners for years. Years. USA is selling weapon and as long as Saudis are buying, USA doesn’t care about anything they do, including: Bin Laden, murdering and starving of Yemeni children, blatant breaking of human rights, blatant disregard of women and all of the other nefarious s**it they’ve been doing for years.
Ok, I don’t think this is fair. He is obviously in the throes of mania. Wishing ill will on someone who is obviously having a public breakdown is unkind. Everyone just wants to be angry and hate him because they hate Trump, but jeepers, where is the compassion? I know exactly what it’s like to live with someone who refuses to admit they are unwell and hence, refuses medication. This is what happens – illusions of grandeur, nonsensical rants, the god-complex mentality, obsession etc.
I feel that in North America (particularly because it is a very politically-correct environment) there is a habit of building celebrities up and then just “canceling” them as soon as they say something wrong or something that doesn’t align with the status quo. They are people and humans and we are so hard on them. I am not defending the things he is saying, but I am tired but people turning on celebrities like this. Have you ever said something stupid? Have your thoughts and opinions evolved? Have you ever been depressed or self-medicating? I don’t know. I feel bad for him. I feel bad for Kim. Mental illness sucks.
Thank you for this!
@paula I appreciate the kindness and compassion reflected in your post – and if you went back to look at y comments on Kanye I hope you’d find at least a small amount of something similar – however, I am just over trying to defend someone who is actively hurting other people.
The reason I am over trying to defend/understand him is that I find his comments about the 13th amendment and black identity extremely troubling (and dangerous). There are real consequences for his actions and words.
Ofcourse mental illness sucks – for the person that is ill and for their family. And as I said, I’m grateful there are people like you to offer your gentler perspective. But he is someone with illness that is actively hurting other people – which I can no longer defend.
For what it’s worth, I am not in North America, and I’m also not ‘cancelling’ him – just saying that I will no longer defend him and I hope he loses his platform so he can stop using it to hurt other people. (And asking that we please not blame his wife for his actions)
@Clare I completely value your opinion and thank you for your response! And I do agree that he ought to lose his platform until he gets well.
The problem I have with the poor kanye angle is that kanye has no compassion for kids in cages, black people shot by the police, the dismantling of civil rights He is mentally ill but he’s also an asshole with no empathy for anyone but himself. He does not care about the vulnerable and disenfranchised himself so why should people in the community care about him? He’s took our hard earned dollars and now he throws the community under the bus to embrace a bigot. That’s not because he’s menralky ill that’s because he’s an ignorant asshole who is in thrall to celebrity and power. And his reasons for voting for trump was straight up misogyny. He doesn’t want a female president because he doesn’t believe females should be in power.
kW has to take care of his health himself. If he’s not willing to take responsibility for taking his medication it’s on him. If he wants to make a fool of himself it’s on him. Btw, I hope people stop blaming his irrational behavior on the death of his mother, We all have to go through challenging times and rise above it. he better but on his big boy’s pants and realize he has three children, they need someone they can look up to, jmo.
I can’t believe Kim is still married to him.
Both need to be admitted to a mental institution as soon as possible…
#CancelKanye. I am done with Kanye West.
Kanye’s sick and in a manic phase. He’s going to crash at some point. I feel sorry for him. As for the Oval Office person, shame on him.
Murdered journalist, stock market diving and Florida getting hit with a hurricane. president of the United States hangs out with kanye in the oval. 🤦🏻♀️
That was my first thought too. Could you imagine the uproar if President Obama had taken a White House meeting with Jay-Z the day after Sandy? Meanwhile, Drump is having rallies in the days leading up to Michael and meeting with an ass kisser the day after. No official statement yet on Michael. Nothing. It’s just absolutely disgusting.
He did everything but blame Puerto Rico itself for Maria. Do we expect anything different from this creep. Maybe he has a paper towel toss planned for later. Of course, he will be tweeting what a wonderful job he did. Have to admit, even he the most verbose person on the planet was almost speechless after listening to Kanye. Mr. West needs help, hard to absorb any of this nonsense.
Trump even had a huge campaign rally in Panama City 2 years ago this week. I know because I was vacationing in Mexico Beach and I remember commenting that I thought I smelled sulfur when I saw him in the local news there. Now PC and my beloved Mexico Beach are destroyed and he hasn’t said a word. I hate him.
Yep. Twat One and Twat Two in mutual admiration. trumpo’s hair in the first pic… 😂 😂😂
Honestly? Kim should leave him. I feel bad for her, this dude is supposed to help her raise her biracial children? Geez.
I honestly think that the only reason Kanye jumped on the Trump’s train is because Obama called him “jackass”. He doesn’t care about anyone or anything. He is an ignorant narcissist whose only concern is himself.
Yup! Plus the biggest media headline these days is anything to due with trump, this is Kanyes way of getting as much attention as possible. I’m no fan of Kim kardashian, but I sure hope she leaves him. If he’s repeating all this stuff to his kids, they have no chance. Can you imagine how those kids will turn out with Kanye as their dad and Kim as their mom…somethings gotta give.
Missy, thank you for not capitalizing his name. This is one of the small ways I can protest and my disdain for him. I haven’t capitalized the t for Tyrant since the election. Wish everyone would follow suit. Small gesture, but other than voting, it helps.
Unfortunately I cannot vote, I am a Canadian but have been watching all this with horror over the last few years. I am hoping beyond hope that the next few years will be better for my American neighbours and you can get out from under this craziness.
Thank you for standing with us. What happens in America affects the whole world. It is comforting to know most of the World shares our opinion of him and knows this too shall pass. I love Canada….Joni Mitchell! Thanks Missy
Yawn. I wasn’t triggered.
Cringe causing Kanye. It was sooo creepy to watch, and very obvious somethings wrong with Kanye. Seeing Trump uncomfortable and speechless was enjoyable, but I honestly felt a little bad about what a fool of himself Kanye looked like
He expressed his love for Trump, and the response was “that’s really nice.” Kanye Costanza should have been more confident in the “love” being reciprocated before putting that matzo ball out there hahahaha.
Ha, Juls! Your comment made me giggle and then snort. Kanye Constanza indeed…hahahahahaha!
It was disgusting. Kanye was incoherent. He obviously has daddy issues.
This is what I also felt watching it, it made me unfomfortable. It just shows the level of delusion humanity can achieve. Everyting else – war, famine, Holocaust, genocide seems like a logic consequence of human ability to not think, not educate one self and be endlessly receptive to illusions
He’s clearly in a manic phase of his bipolar. Flight of ideas, pressured speech, grandiosity. He’s not well.
I feel sorry for his family. My dad is severely bipolar but when he’s manic, it’s not all over TV. Having a bipolar family member is considered to be more stressful to the family than even a cancer diagnosis. Judge him for not taking his meds but also have some compassion for his disease.
Honestly, mattylove, I ran out of compassion when he started talking nonsense about the 13th amendment and block identity.
I feel awful for his wife and children (imagine that, sympathy for a Kardashian, but here we are) but I’ve run out of sympathy for him. His words and actions have very real impact, and personally I am more concerned about the negative impact of his actions on regular people, than I am about HIM.
I can agree not to have compassion regarding his choices but he has an organic brain disease. The prevailing theory (highly simplified) is that there are malfunctions of the ion channels in the brain. His brain is literally misfiring and malfunctioning.
His disease has nothing to do with this spectacle. Mental illness doesn’t cause people to be ill informed twats who suck up to wanna be dictators. That’s just who Kanye is.
It literally has everything to do with this spectacle. A person talking like this and perceiving things this way are literally hallmarks of his disease. Again, I’m judging his choices and his decision to stop his meds right along with the rest of you. But what we are seeing and hearing here is literally uncontrolled bipolar. And one of the hardest things about dealing with a family member with bipolar is them stopping their meds. And a bipolar patient stopping their meds is unfortunately the more likely course than someone staying compliant. I have spent the majority of my adult life coming to terms with this and working with counselors to understand it.
Patty – A person’s whole personality can change with certain events in the brain. This is often seen after damage done by a stroke. A biochemical disorder likewise can cause drastic changes in someone’s thinking and behavior.
Our real self is far more fragile an idea than we tend to think. Events over which we have no control can change us fundamentally in an instant.
He has all the money and contacts in the world to get the best professional help and he chooses to be off his meds and put his family at risk. I feel sorry for someone who has mental health problems and doesn’t have the money or support to get help. This idiot is a disgrace.
You obviously have never lived with someone who is severely mentally ill and refuses to take their medication. Short of calling the police under the mental health act when they are a threat, there is diddly squat you can with a mentally ill adult in the midst of a breakdown. Money means jack. I do feel sorry for him. He does not CHOOSE to be off his meds either. That’s a very uninformed opinion. The side effects of a lot of these tablets are horrible. And sometimes the afflicted just want to just feel normal and try to wean off or take a break. And unfortunately, the disease creeps back and it can take a long time to stabilize after. Also, if you are in the midst of a crisis (especially with a personality disorder) you tend to think that everyone is against you and that you are the only one with all of the answers. That is the illness. Ugh these comments make me sad.
I hear you ML! I also have a family member who is bipolar. While I don’t hold her responsible for the things she does after she’s off her meds, per se, I hold her responsible for choosing to go off of them, and allowing whatever happens in her manic state to transpire.
Totally agree with you!
How dare the media not keep Princess Nagini in every frame?
I did see a picture of Kanye and Ivanka hugging after his rant so she got herself in there.
He’s an idiot. He’s hurting Kim’s “brand” everytime he opens his mouth. Not to mention the damage he’s doing to his kids with this unhinged behaviour. Kim needs to leave and take the kids!
Okay, why were cameras filming this meeting? Usually they do one photo op and then the meeting is held behind closed doors. It was embrassing to watch
Also how come 45 couldn’t postpone the meeting considering what is happening in Florida? Was meeting Kanye that important?
Maybe Trump’s gonna give him enougjh rope tp hang himself and then throw him under the bus. If he does Kanye won’t have anywhere to go after professing his love for Trump. It’s brutal.
Yep, that video is going to be around forever. If Kanye decides to turn on 45, he will just play clips of Kanye to his followers at rallies.
Kanye is headed for a hard landing and I hate to say it all of it will be on film(and also featured on KUWTK)
RBC – President Tweeter isn’t going to do or say anything helpful about the storm other than to marvel at how it’s very wet and very windy. He might as well meet with his fellow loon. Hopefully emergency services know by now to be ready to go without any direction from Tweeter.
RBC – The cameras were running because President Tweeter needs as much media time as possible with anyone not melanin-deficient who loves him to pieces and wears a MAGA hat that doesn’t say My Attorney Got Arrested. Tweeter is deluded enough to think that Kanye will deliver the black vote for him. And Kanye is deluded enough to think that Tweeter is his opportunity to run for President himself in 2024. If Tweeter (god forbid) wins re-election in 2020, Kanye will run as a Republican and say he will make America even greater again.
We are possessed by demons and lunatics.
If Kim wants to leave Kanye just gift-wrapped her pr spin. But I would leave too.
The only thing that might stop kim leaving Kanye would be her clemency advocacy. If she feels she won’t get presidential pardons with a divorce she might stick it out, at least until the fever dies down and the orange one needs her for a PR boost.
Wow. Train wreck, dumpster fire doesn’t even cover it. So disturbing I couldn’t watch beyond the one clip. He’s legit like someone you’d see ranting on a street corner or on the subway. I can’t imagine how exhausting it must be to spend time with him. Kim should be exploring all her options at this point. Involuntary commitment and divorce among them, I’m sure. He needs help.
I didn’t watch the whole thing, but I saw a few clips yesterday, and I was overwhelmed with that feeling of “this can’t be real, can it?”
As a mental health professional, it pained me to watch.
How in the world does kanye make it through the day
Kanye has gone the full Charlie Sheen #winning.
Trumps face during the whole thing tho… He was like this man is crazy. Kim come collect your husband.
Most of us are out of our minds if someone we know dare whisper good words about this person. Kim has to be planning an escape route, and if she isn’t, I don’t understand. I couldn’t even watch. Shame on you Jim Brown, jersey 32 got tainted.
I can’t help but think what Kanye’s beloved mom would think. And while yes he is cancelled I can’t help but feel for him as he’s clearly unwell. He doesn’t even look like himself to me. My son had a brief episode of mania and it was frightening af, scarier than even he deepest depression. I can’t imagine what it would be like to humor someone in an extended period of what looks like mania to me. It is so scary and sad. He needs medical intervention, now.
I don’t have a problem with Kanye expressing his political beliefs and his support for Trump. What I have an issue with (not even a problem, more concern) is that Kanye is *clearly* unwell. I don’t think someone supporting Trump automatically makes them mentally ill but….look.at.him. This man needs mental health treatment. Kim, as his wife, needs to step in and get some help for him.
I’m not sure i can watch. My dad is severely mentally ill and it’s hard to see in private, without any access to social media. Reading the recap was bad enough. I’m not blaming mental illness, but I’m out of excuses for Kanye (and Trump, for that matter).
I saw a tweet where Trump screamed at president obama for seeing Jay-Z during Sandy… but this is worse. Zero care for a huge swath of our country, just take up all the day with this kind of meeting. It’s disgusting.
Truly, someone needs to do a major intervention with Kanye.
He may be right; he may not be bi-polar. These grandiose delusions…this total and complete narcissistic behaviour…the manic episodes…they could be signs of something much more serious. He should be checked for schizophrenia. Whatever the name of the mental illness(es), he has, the man needs to be medicated.
And this is the challenge with the US health system. He can only be forcibly medicated if he is an imminent (and imminent is legally interpreted in the literal sense) physical danger to himself or others. And then he can only be forcibly medicated until he is stable at which time he becomes free to stop his meds andstart the whole cycle over again…and again…and again. And he won’t be considered an imminent danger to himself until he comes down off the mania and falls into a profound depression (typical course) in which he becomes suicidal. My dad describes the depression following a manic episode as the deepest, darkest hole from which you can’t perceive any escape. He says, at that point, all he wants is to make the pain and anguish stop.
I hope everyone on this feed and especially American voters can see the obvious steps Emperor Zero and his crew take to introduce the next shiny object.
Remember the Fred Trump tax scam story? It was about a week (or a year) ago. The most disheartening thing is that the complicit MSM has fallen for the shiny object every time and actually HELPS EZ when the actual shit hits the fan.
I’m looking forward to the assassination and dismemberment of a US resident journalist becoming an afterthought.
Kidding not kidding.
You’re right. I don’t know how to prevent this. I even forgot about the Fred Trump story. I feel as if I watch all of this in a daze.
As the saying goes, if you don’t read the newspaper you’re uninformed. If you read the newspaper you’re misinformed.
I can’t bring myself to watch the video. But I agree that drump is exploiting a severely ill man. Was he laughing at Kanye?
drump was using him as a distraction like he uses the hicks who come to his rallies. Although most of those hicks get some money.
Two ill people talking to each other. Both with a disturbing amount of influence.
A few years ago, I would have thought this was an SNL skit. Now the jokes on us.
Yep, to me he looks like he’s definitely on something plus in a manic phase.
Kanye seemed like a little kid who was extremely over excited to meet his favorite movie star, rock star, or like a kid in a toy store. My mother is bipolar, but I’ve never seen her reach that level of a manic phase. If Kim isn’t going to split up with him, she should make sure he’s taking his medicine and seeing the doctor.
Is no one gonna talk about his misogynistic reasons for not wanting to vote for Hillary.?…
