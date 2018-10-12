Duchess Meghan wears navy Givenchy to Princess Eugenie’s wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived together, obviously, for his cousin’s Friday wedding. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding arrivals were structured much like Meghan and Harry’s wedding, although the Sussexes and Cambridges didn’t want to take attention away from the bride, so they walked quickly inside from their cars.

I immediately got pregnancy vibes from Meghan in the broadcast, seeing her in motion. But I have to say, in these photos, I’m not getting the same vibes. Meghan wore a Givenchy coatdress in a rather staid navy blue. The coat has a vintage flavor, like something Jackie Kennedy would have worn. It has… buttons. Not big, shiny buttons, but still. Noticeable buttons. Meghan also wore a smallish hat by Noel Stewart. She looks lovely, and perfectly appropriate for a wedding guest.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.

62 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wears navy Givenchy to Princess Eugenie’s wedding”

  1. JanetDR says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:53 am

    My first thought looking at the photos was preggers!

    Reply
  2. Sarah Joanne says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:54 am

    If Kate had worn the exact same thing, you’d have been doing your usual shrieking about the buttons.

    Reply
  3. ann carter says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:55 am

    I think you were right the first time. There’s a royal bun in the royal oven. :)

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:57 am

    I think she really looks lovely; I think the appearance of pregnancy is because the coat has no shape and hangs straight down, so it hides her shape/body and makes her look like she is pregnant. I wonder what dress she is wearing underneath.

    Reply
  5. Maum says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:57 am

    Not bad but once again it looks a bit ill-fitting.

    Reply
  6. Missy says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:00 am

    I wonder if she is pregnant….she is glowing, although when isn’t she?

    Reply
  7. Elephant says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:02 am

    Is it a coatdress though? Or is it a coat, as one would wear in the mid October? I like Kate’s outfit, it is something I would wear, the color is great.

    Reply
  8. Norm says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:12 am

    Love the hat, hate the coat as it doesn’t fit her. And pray tell how much did this ill-fitting Givenchy number cost the British taxpayer. She’s such a pretty girl. Why not find something more colourful (and British) and less expensive to wear.

    Reply
  9. Flying fish says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:12 am

    I love Meghan in blue and I understand why Meghan would want to be subdued not to take away from the bride.
    I dislike her hair and the annoying loose hair!

    I think Kate’s worn that same dress in light pink before! Kate looks like Kate😏

    Reply
  10. sally cook says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:14 am

    It doesn’t fit her. Too baggy. Great fascinator though.

    Reply
  11. Originaltessa says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Don’t like it, but I do think she’s pregnant and this isn’t exactly her first choice of attire. She’s gorgeous no matter what though. As my mother would say, she could wear a paper bag.

    Reply
  12. Megan says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:27 am

    She looks lovely. It was so windy there, I think the coat was just billowing which is why she has preggo vibes. She’ll be in Australia in a few days, so there will be plenty of photo opportunities to see if she sticks to flowing fabrics!

    Reply
  13. Aang says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:28 am

    As someone that can not layer anything ever because I feel like I’m suffocating, I don’t get the idea of a coat over a dress but keeping the coat on indoors. It can’t be comfortable and I’m guessing you’d get hot. It looks nice though and I notice Kate does it quite often as well.

    Reply
  14. AmandaPanda says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:28 am

    She looks pregnant because she’s got the top 2 buttons closed and the rest open – it’s making her balloon. I used to do this with coats all the time before I figured it out.

    She might well be pregnant but she’s not so far along that she’d be ballooning in a coat. It’s just unflattering on her.

    Eugenie looks lovely!

    Reply
    • Polly says:
      October 12, 2018 at 8:51 am

      She was just pictured in a form fitting pencil skirt a few days ago looking as slim as usual, so I doubt she’d suddenly need a billowy coat to hide her belly. It’s just the style of the coat making it look like she’s expecting (it’ll serve her well when the time comes!). It’s really quite a boring outfit, so much navy blue.

      Reply
  15. Beth says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:30 am

    She looks lovely, but it’s another to add to her list of ill-fitting outfits

    Reply
  16. Caity says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:31 am

    I think she’s pregnant.
    But if she’s not she will be soon and perhaps she’s dressing in looser clothing in preparation.

    Reply
  17. Belluga says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:32 am

    I must be the only one not getting pregnancy vibes!

    I think she’s put on a bit of weight, which shows up because she’s so tiny, but she lost weight before the wedding.

    Reply
  18. OSTONE says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:34 am

    If she is embarking on a tour and is going to Fiji (where there’s a risk of Zika) she is not pregnant in my opinion. If they skip Fiji, totally preggers.

    Reply
  19. kellybean says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:35 am

    In the picture where she is looking directly at the camera, is she wearing a bunch of gold rings on her fingers or is it something hanging from the candle in front of her? I surely hope it’s something hanging from the candle because wearing so many rings is so tacky!

    Reply
  20. BaronSamedi says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:36 am

    I also immediately thought pregnant when I saw this coat. But not because of the shape itself or anything.

    Just because everyone else seemed to arrive with only one layer and here Meghan shows up with the coat on as if she had something to hide…

    Also it feels like Kate and Meghan switched outfits to me? Like, usually you can’t get Kate out of her coats and now everything is turned around and nothing has meaning anymore!!

    Reply
  21. Patty says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:39 am

    I’m not a fan of her wedding look. I don’t care for the hat and I wish she’d switch up her hair game.

    I have to laugh every time I visit the comment section on a Meghan thread though. It’s always she’s pregnant, she better get pregnant soon cause she’s soooo old, or the IVF twins will be born next year.

    I think she just wears ill fitting clothes; and she’s always had a bit of tummy pooch. It was just hidden on Suits.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      October 12, 2018 at 8:38 am

      Yeah the pregnancy talk gets old. She has the cutest figure, but just can’t or won’t find someone to fit her properly. I also noticed she always wears dark colors. I remember in the summer, people commenting on how she should try a pastel for a change. She has the face and body, just needs to figure out how to dress. It should be so easy in her position.

      Reply
  22. Robin says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:41 am

    I don’t think she’s pregnant. She and Harry are going on tour in areas where Zika is a risk. No way would she go there while pregnant. Also, isn’t anyone else sick of Meghan’s limited color choices.— navy, black, white/cream, and occasionally green.

    Reply
  23. Clare says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Not here for the bump watch – but what I’ve noticed from the limited videos/photos is that her and Harry and almost always focused on each other, rather than engaging with those around them. I mean when the rest of the fam/cousins are walking together, chatting, they’re walking ahead hand in hand. Same for inside the chapel where she’s very obviously turned away from Anne.

    Maybe it’s just the photos, or they’re madly into each other, I don’t know. I guess I hope it’s not because some of the royals aren’t nice to her. 🤷🏼‍♀️

    Reply
  24. Busyann says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Even though she does seem pregnant,I dont think they would get pregnant before the tour. My guess is there will be an announcement in late December/January. I think this coat is designed to get us prepared for the idea of her being pregnant.

    Reply
  25. Mego says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:08 am

    I think it’s a lovely outfit and she looks beautiful.

    Reply
  26. TheOriginalMia says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I don’t think she’s pregnant. I think she’s cold and has on a coat. She likes them big so there you go. I was looking forward to her dress, but she didn’t overshadow the bride and that’s fine.

    Reply
  27. Nibbi says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:35 am

    She’s glorious and in my eye the highlight- in fact the only real interest- of the British Royal family.
    Well ok, perhaps Harry… inasmuch as he’s in love with her :)

    Reply
  28. Sam says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Is givenchy the only designer Meghan knows or what? She looks ok,a bit meh.Dont like the coat though cos it just looks illfiting.Her style has been disappointing so far

    Reply
  29. Cee says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:38 am

    I hated the whole look, sorry.
    In motion she def looks pregnant; hopefully they announce later on unlike Kat’s pregnancies (for obvious health reasons)

    Reply
  30. Lucy says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:41 am

    That picture inside the church! She’s so beautiful. Great wedding look, love the color. Great accessories, too.

    Reply
  31. Gigi La Moore says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:50 am

    I think she looks great and pregnant.

    Reply
  32. SWP says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Guys let’s all cut Meghan a break with the pregnancy vibes, remember how she is built. She has a petite, short torso and is really delicate framed (compare her frame size to Kate when they were at Wimbledon, it was shocking, Kate looked so much bigger and Kate is tiny!). She’s got a body that when there is a trace of bulk at the top she looks pregnant. I’m sure she’s very sensitive about the fact that if she eats a bagel, it shows. I really don’t think they’re going to be keepingthe secret /debuting a pregnancy during a grueling 2 week tour. Think of all the clothes she’s had made for this trip, do you think they are all bump-hiding?

    Reply
  33. Millenial says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I’ve been guilty of bump watching her, but I’m going to stop. If she’s not pregnant yet, it might be that they haven’t started trying or it might be that they haven’t gotten lucky yet. Might be a painful topic. Also, fertility drugs can cause weight gain so you never know.

    I hope for their sakes it happens as quickly as they want it to.

    Reply
  34. SWP says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Also, every time we see her we say pregnancy…remember the pink dress at the garden party like the week after the wedding? She’d have delivered by now if that was a bump. Poor Meghan. At least when people think I look heavier I don’t know about it lol.

    Reply

