“Viola Davis wore a strange & unflattering one-sleeved Akris gown” links
  • October 12, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

62nd BFI London Film Festival Opening Gala

Viola Davis looks like she’s wearing a crossbody bag with her Akris gown. This was the BFI London Film Festival premiere of Widows. [Go Fug Yourself]
While I love piglets, I’m not going to watch Ariana Grande’s new video. [Dlisted]
Prince George picked his nose at the royal wedding. [LaineyGossip]
Barack Obama was completely right about Kanye West in 2009. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump will be unhinged on 60 Minutes. [Jezebel]
Stevie Nicks performed “Gypsy” on AHS: Apocalypse. [OMG Blog]
South Park has sort of lost the thread. [The Blemish]
Kim Zolciak claps back. [Reality Tea]
Hurricane Michael was devastating in the southeast. [Buzzfeed]

62nd BFI London Film Festival Opening Gala

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to ““Viola Davis wore a strange & unflattering one-sleeved Akris gown” links”

  1. BaeBae says:
    October 12, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    She’s my queen so I’ll excuse this! She’s has more hits than misses and with that smile plus the amazing body she somehow still pulls it off!

    Reply
  2. Mia4s says:
    October 12, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    What a shame; that dress would be stunning on her if it was totally sleeveless.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    October 12, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    She looks gorgeous and that color is a wow, but the fit by her arm…yeesh.

    Reply
  4. Lala11_7 says:
    October 12, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    They WRONG for that one long arm on that dress…..seriously, with THAT NECK LINE? WHAT WERE THE DESIGNERS THINKING?!?! Love the color…and of course…VIOLA!!!!!!! Can not WAIT for this movie…cause I am a Steve McQueen/Viola…STAN!

    Reply
  5. DragonWise says:
    October 12, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    I love her so hard, but besides the awful dress, I need to slap her hair person for that shake’n'go monstrosity on her head! Viola can werk a wig, but this one is terrible!

    Reply
  6. Milla says:
    October 12, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    But her face looks great, so… And she seems happy.

    And we all knew Obama was right. But what can you do that now? Wait.

    Reply
  7. ocjulia says:
    October 12, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    That shade of red looks AMAZING on her. She’s so beautiful.

    Reply
  8. CocoNoir says:
    October 12, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    Okay Viola Davis is a queen so she slays that dress with her body. I do not like that shocking red colour on her but her hair is fab.

    Reply
  9. shy vi says:
    October 12, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    She looks beautiful to me and makes me want to get my arms that toned!

    Reply
  10. Veronica S. says:
    October 12, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    That dress is clearly not designed for a woman with breasts. It’s the stretching in the torso that makes it unflattering, else it could work.

    Reply
  11. Nev says:
    October 12, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    HTGAWM best show on tv!!!!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment