“Viola Davis wore a strange & unflattering one-sleeved Akris gown” links

Viola Davis looks like she’s wearing a crossbody bag with her Akris gown. This was the BFI London Film Festival premiere of Widows. [Go Fug Yourself]

While I love piglets, I’m not going to watch Ariana Grande’s new video. [Dlisted]

Prince George picked his nose at the royal wedding. [LaineyGossip]

Barack Obama was completely right about Kanye West in 2009. [Pajiba]

Donald Trump will be unhinged on 60 Minutes. [Jezebel]

Stevie Nicks performed “Gypsy” on AHS: Apocalypse. [OMG Blog]

South Park has sort of lost the thread. [The Blemish]

Kim Zolciak claps back. [Reality Tea]

Hurricane Michael was devastating in the southeast. [Buzzfeed]