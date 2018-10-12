“Viola Davis wore a strange & unflattering one-sleeved Akris gown” links

Viola Davis looks like she’s wearing a crossbody bag with her Akris gown. This was the BFI London Film Festival premiere of Widows. [Go Fug Yourself]
She’s my queen so I’ll excuse this! She’s has more hits than misses and with that smile plus the amazing body she somehow still pulls it off!
What a shame; that dress would be stunning on her if it was totally sleeveless.
She looks gorgeous and that color is a wow, but the fit by her arm…yeesh.
They WRONG for that one long arm on that dress…..seriously, with THAT NECK LINE? WHAT WERE THE DESIGNERS THINKING?!?! Love the color…and of course…VIOLA!!!!!!! Can not WAIT for this movie…cause I am a Steve McQueen/Viola…STAN!
I love her so hard, but besides the awful dress, I need to slap her hair person for that shake’n'go monstrosity on her head! Viola can werk a wig, but this one is terrible!
Doesn’t look like a wig to me.
It looks like her natural hair straightened.
And the dress looks lovely. Viola looks great in jewel tones. I think she’s a deep winter.
You’re right, that’s her natural hair, not a wig.
It’s a lacefront… you can tell by the edges and the part.
Not a wig. If you look at the ends you can see how the hair has expanded. Like natural hair gbag is straightened and begins to frizz in humidity. This is her natural hair blown out straight and flat ironed
It is a Wig. It is so obvious. It feels like she couldn’t get someone good to do her hair
That’s a wig; you can see the edges of the lacefront. And it’s a bad one. Viola is still a goddess, though.
But her face looks great, so… And she seems happy.
And we all knew Obama was right. But what can you do that now? Wait.
That shade of red looks AMAZING on her. She’s so beautiful.
Okay Viola Davis is a queen so she slays that dress with her body. I do not like that shocking red colour on her but her hair is fab.
She looks beautiful to me and makes me want to get my arms that toned!
That dress is clearly not designed for a woman with breasts. It’s the stretching in the torso that makes it unflattering, else it could work.
HTGAWM best show on tv!!!!
