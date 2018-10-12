Princess Eugenie’s wedding gown was by Peter Pilotto & Christopher De Vos

Princess Eugenie was such a beautiful bride! She was conservative and traditional, but there were some “twists” on tradition that won me over too. Eugenie’s wedding gown was by Peter Pilotto, a designer who was not on ANY of the short-lists. No one versed in royal wedding gossip had even mentioned Pilotto as a potential designer (Pilotto designed this jointly with Christopher De Vos, for what it’s worth!). I’m so happy that she was able to pull off that surprise. The gown itself was well-made and pretty – the cinched waist, the off-the-shoulder and the peak of her shoulder blades, all of the made me happy. It was said that Eugenie wanted to show her scoliosis scar on her back, so she could normalize it. I barely even noticed the scar, honestly. My least favorite part of the gown was the detailing on the shoulders, like the little fabric foldover. I thought that looked dated.
Eugenie didn’t wear a veil, which surprised me! I thought every “traditional” bride had to wear a veil. I think this too was about her scoliosis scar – she didn’t want to hide her back behind a veil, plus the back of her gown was gorgeous – I would argue that the back of her dress was more interesting than the front, honestly. Eugenie did wear a tiara, which some people were not expecting. She borrowed one of her grandmother’s most beloved tiaras, the Grenville Emerald tiara. It’s also called the Boucheron tiara, or the Grenville Emerald Kokoshnik. I think once the tiara was chosen, Eugenie probably decided to for-sure forgo a veil, just to highlight the tiara even further. I also liked that she did a somewhat messy bun, like Meghan!
Eugenie’s diamond drop earrings were a wedding gift from Jack Brooksbank, who looked like he was as nervous as a cat. Eugenie was the calm, happy one – she was absolutely beaming at him throughout the wedding service, and he was just trying to stay calm and not fidget. The wedding service was very sweet.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
She looks absolutely perfect!
Agreed, absolutely lovely!
Stunning! This is how simple style wedding dress should be done!
Honestly I can’t even say how much I loved her gown. That back was STUNNING such a piece of art really. And that tiara is just incredible and rich. I’m really happy I’ll confess. The most beautiful royal bride I’ve seen. I really needed a silly and beautiful wedding to make me forget about politics and elections (Brazilian staring in the face of fascism here)
I am here for this dress! I have never seen her look better!
Love this dress on her. She looks beautiful.
And as soon as I saw the hair, I thought of Meghan.
She seemed SO sweet. I also appreciate her showing off her scar and ditching the veil.
I genuinely hope seeing Eugenie in this context, as a sweet slightly besotted young bride, will cause people to think twice before attacking the York girls, simply because their parents are arseholes.
I’m with Claire 100percent.
Princess looked so beautiful and fragile, she doesn’t deserve any hate. Her parents are alive and well, so if you dislike them, insult them. York girls are victims of their parents and vile press.
Lovely dress, great tiara, what a beautiful wedding and no Beckhams, lol
Ooh, the shoulder details are actually my favorite part of the dress! On the other hand, the train looked a bit off to me. Something about the way it was contructed just looked a bit clunky. Overall, she looked fantastic.
She’s glowing! What a lovely bride.
However….
Agree with BD’s comments regarding the train and what looks to be an ’80′s ‘flounce’ or bow.
Also, the sleeves are shapeless. and, I know Im alone on this, which likely means I have no understanding of fashion, but Im not thrilled with the pairing of the tiara which almost has an art deco vibe with the dress. I love the Greville Tiara, but not with the style of the dress.
Her waist looks tiny, the embroidery is lovely and shows off the quality of the material.
And she looks so very happy.
The back looks like a gentle homage to her mother’s bow bustle wedding dress.
very beautiful disney princess dress. aurora from sleeping beauty. i loved it.
perfectly fitted (unlike meghan’s, sorry! i couldn’t help myself. it still bugs me!)
She looks lovely. I have broad shoulders too and v necks are our best friend.
The cinched waist is perfect for her figure. Very flattering.
The skirt is said to have some similar details to grans dress. Love it.
So so pretty!
It does. Bespoke fabric with certain flowers in it, and the way it is cut (with patterns horizontal) mimics the bands of beaded flowers embroidered on HM’s dress.
Amazing tiara! I love that she pulled something different out of the vault. She looked so happy. I like the dress but there is just so much of it, the bottom bits/train are overwhelming her frame to me.
She looks beautiful! I love the dress and agree sadly it fits better than Meghan’s (hard to admit bc I love Meghan). I love how brides always look beautiful on their wedding days. It’s a nice part of life.
Meghan has a flawless face. I’d actually forgotten about her dress because the photos of her face are just stunning. Eugenia looks very happy here. I’m glad she had a great day.
Eugenie looked great. That dress highlighted her figure so well and I just love the the neckline, especially how it looked from the back. And that tiara is spectacular
(Also, suffragette white and emeralds! A two for one on the honoring!)
She looks amazing. Love the choice of the Greville Tiara. The emeralds really strike a nice balance off her skin tone. The dress is gorgeous. Wasn’t what I thought she’d choose, but very well done.
The Windsors owe Maggie Greville a huge debt for that vault of jewelry she willed them.
I am HERE for that tiara. Love the Queen Mum’s Grenville Emerald tiara, it’s so lovely and an unexpected choice. I’d like to see it in close up detail! Beautiful dress and they both look so happy.
Same! Adore the pop of color and everything about the headpiece.
The pop of color that carried over to the children’s waistbands. That tiara is spectacular.
Yes! To finally see it in glorious technicolor and in motion instead of old black-and-white stills.
The tiara was the best bit. Absolutely gorgeous on her.
Absolutely beautiful and so poised. He teared up and I thought he might throw up a little, but he got through it.
I burst out laughing when I saw Fergie. She’s like that and she’s not even drunk!
this dress (and whole look) was amazeballs! I love the dress (though not a super fan of the looser, too long sleeve look) and I adore the back and neckline!! and the tiara!! *swoon*
I really like the dress and she looked lovely – congrats to them.
The dress is my fav,stunning and she looks gorgeous from head to toe.Congrats to the married couple
I guess I’m the only that didn’t enjoy the dress! I though it was too overwhelming and looked a bit wrinkly. I don’t think it will age well. I liked the tiara though and her hair. She looked happy though, and really that’s all that matters.
I like her dress! Classic and beautiful.
I’m eloping next week and may try to style my hair like hers!
The dress is lovely on her, but the emeralds are everything. The only thing bothering me, which is silly really, is that the emeralds are so vivid it’s a shame her bouquet has so much foliage as the green of the leaves don’t tone very well with the tone of those amazing jewels.
TIARA! I love the tiara!
I absolutely love her gown. LOVE IT. And the tiara was perfect with it. She looked like a true princess! I wish them every happiness.
Wow. I am blown away by how great she looks. She gets a 10 in my book.
Am I weird that I can’t see the scoliosis scar? And what is the story on that, I’ve never heard of it
I can’t see it either. She had surgery to insert metal rods into her spine when she was 12 to address her scoliosis and has spoken out about it as an issue she cares about a fair bit.
Yes, she does fund raising for the hospital and her surgeon was one of the wedding guests. She also jokes about putting magnets on her back which stick to the rods.
She looks perfect, modern and classic at same time. I don’t think dated at all! Fit is much better than Meghan’s.
She looked fab, not sure what I was expecting but she really did look great. I think all the royal outfits were on point today, I love what the Queen was wearing too.
She looks absolutely stunning and regal.
The tiara Complements her colouring quite well and the unexpected pop of colour looks amazing.
I hardly saw her scars because everything about this look is perfect!
She looks absolutely wonderful!! But does why does Andrew always look miserable in photos?? It’s your daughter’s wedding day-smile.
Well he is like his Mum who also isn’t smiley but I think he was very emotional and trying to keep control. He may be a doofus but he loves his daughters very much.
She really looks gorgeous. Hair and makeup are perfect, that tiara is outstanding, and the dress highlights her hourglass shape perfectly.
There is “something” about the front of the dress that keeps me from completely loving it, but I cant figure out what it is exactly. From the back I think its perfect.
But most importantly, they both look incredibly happy.
Gorgeous dress. Perfectly structured and fitted. That’s more what I think they were trying to do with Meghan’s dress, and we can see how good it looks when done right.
Glad the storm held off, incredibly windy but not masses of rain complicating the day.
The dress was beautiful. I really loved the detail on the lower back. Eugenie looked radiant.
I’m completely in love with that dress. LOVE. She looks divine…best pics I’ve ever seen of her.
BBC anchor tried hard to be jaded during the live news, long stretches of saying nothing while video was playing. He lost it when Eugenie got out of the car and he started rhapsodizing about her elegant gown. Corrected himself later about the designers being British-based not British and made a crack (at his own expense) about his patriotism running away with him. Still he was sweetly gushing about how lovely she looked and was openly grumpy with himself about it. LOL
She looked very beautiful. Loved her dress – to me it was better than both Kate’s and Meghan’s. And I loved that there was no veil – refreshing for a royal wedding. They look like a sweet couple.
