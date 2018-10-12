Duchess Kate wore cranberry McQueen to Princess Eugenie’s wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Princess Eugenie’s wedding just steps behind Meghan and Harry. I was waiting to see what color Kate would wear – her go-to wedding-guest colors seem to be shades of blue, or “yellow so pale as to be mistaken for cream.” But for Princess Eugenie’s wedding, Kate decided on a new frock: a bright pink-cranberry-fuschia Alexander McQueen dress with puffy shoulders. Kate’s got a real thing for that puffy-shoulder “trend,” although I don’t really think it’s a trend. It’s just a bad fashion thing that pops up now and then and Kate loves it. Kate’s frock really added to the vibe of “Totally ‘80s” around this wedding, honestly.

Kate paired her McQueen with a new hat by Philip Treacy. Do you spy any buttons anywhere on this ensemble? LOL. Anyway… she looked pretty. I enjoy Kate in rich, darker colors.

Princess Eugenie wedding

Princess Eugenie wedding

Princess Eugenie wedding

38 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore cranberry McQueen to Princess Eugenie’s wedding”

  1. OriginalRose says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Love that colour on her.

    Reply
  2. Marie says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:24 am

    Amazing outfit. She and will are adorable. She wore the same dress in light Pink at the last trooping the couloir.

    Reply
  3. Lily says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Kate look stunning like always ,and she and William are great together ,love them

    Reply
  4. W1hatever1 says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:25 am

    This colour is stunning on her. I don’t like the 1980′s puffy shoulders but the rest of the dress, the fascinator and accessories look really great.

    Reply
  5. Belluga says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:26 am

    Love the colour. Is this the same as her dress for Trooping the Colour? I really hope puffy shoulders aren’t coming back though.

    A classic Kate ‘Marilyn Moment’s narrowly missed, by the looks of it!

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Really love the color.
    As usual, my complaint is that she needs to throw her shoulders back and stand up straight.

    Reply
  7. MCV says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Don’t like the dress but she looks lovely.

    Reply
  8. OSTONE says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Love the dress and love the color on her!

    Reply
  9. jeanne says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:31 am

    i think everyone took a cue from eughenie’s tiara and went for the jewel tones. everyone looked rich and colorful and extremely happy. it was a happy wedding, so many smiles from everyone.

    and can we just talk about autumn phillips? she never gets enough attention. i was watching the wedding and she talks to everyone and everyone seems to generally like her. she just seems like such a cool chick. even anne likes her! i just saw the way she was she excitedly talking to beatrice and fergie and it looked so authentic and lovely.

    Reply
  10. BaronSamedi says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Wow. I think this is the first time EVER I really, really like one of her looks from top to bottom!!

    Reply
  11. Flying fish says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Love the color not the design of the dress…the shoulders, yikes!
    Kate looks like Kate.

    Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:34 am

    It is a great color on her. I really like her in jewel tones.

    My issue with this is that it is almost the same dress as her Trooping dress from last year, just a different color (I’m sure there are a few other differences, but not significant ones.) If she is going to wear a new bespoke McQueen, I wish she would at least wear something “new.”

    Reply
  13. Megan says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:37 am

    She looks beautiful! Did you see her and William holding hands in the chapel, very unusual to see them be affectionate. It was sweet!

    Reply
  14. Originaltessa says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Fun! She seems so happy these days. It’s hard to find fault when a person is beaming ear to ear. I think with Megan as the focus, Kate has room to breath.

    Reply
  15. Natalie S says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:40 am

    The color is great but the dress itself … bleh. It’s like armor -all stiff shoulders and odd shapes. Some of Kate’s choices look so cold and spiky in shape -just severe and hard instead of minimal or interesting.

    Reply
  16. Annie. says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Love love this on her. These kind of colors really suit her the best.
    I also loved the shot of her and William holding hands in the church, it looked unconscious and sweet.
    They really seem to have hit a great point in their relationship as a family and in their marriage

    Reply
  17. LizB says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Gah! Can’t stand her hair. It’s so… elderly looking. And the bottom is netted? Yuck.

    Pretty color, but boring dress. She’s got a gazillion of these already in her closet. Kate is doing Kate lol

    Reply
  18. Polly says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:53 am

    She really looks great in this colour and that’s 3 outfits in a row that I’ve liked on her. She’s radiating happiness lately, it’s nice to see.

    Reply
  19. SM says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Wow. Never thought I would say that, but I love Kate’s look here. beautiful, stylish, fun and a great color. That hat is cute too

    Reply
  20. anna says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Love the way she looks today, even the shoulders (btw this is on trend). Beautiful.

    Reply
  21. Busyann says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:02 am

    The color is gorgeous but that’s about all I’m loving. I hate the dress. Its too matronly.

    Reply
    • ItReallyIsYou,NotMe says:
      October 12, 2018 at 8:25 am

      I think Kate takes a nice idea but ends up making it look matronly somehow. She has so many looks that are ALMOST there (see yesterday’s dress with the buttons). Demi Moore wore close to the same color scheme and hat, but made it much more stylish with a deeper shade of cranberry and a more modern fit.

      Reply
  22. Abby says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:08 am

    She looks very pretty and happy. I love jewel tones! Are these the same shoes as from the other day?

    Reply
  23. Mego says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Dress is too puffy and fussy, don’t like the face veil thing. Like the colour and her hairstyle is neat so no pushing it off the face.

    Reply
  24. TheOriginalMia says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Beautiful color, but the shoulder puffs gotta go. Otherwise, she looks nice. I was scared we were going to get a skirt flash, though.

    Reply
  25. Nancy says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:27 am

    She looks beautiful, love the color. Even William looked handsome. They are looking more and more regal these days. The throne is calling!

    Reply
  26. PlayItAgain says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Fabulous outfit! I love that color on her. Both she and Wills look great!

    Reply
  27. Cee says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:41 am

    She looks great BUT I’m getting abut tired of her owning the same dress/coat in different colours. Try something different, please!

    Reply
  28. Gigi La Moore says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:42 am

    The real McQueen would roll over. This dress and others are not his aesthetics at all.

    Reply

