Duchess Kate wore cranberry McQueen to Princess Eugenie’s wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Princess Eugenie’s wedding just steps behind Meghan and Harry. I was waiting to see what color Kate would wear – her go-to wedding-guest colors seem to be shades of blue, or “yellow so pale as to be mistaken for cream.” But for Princess Eugenie’s wedding, Kate decided on a new frock: a bright pink-cranberry-fuschia Alexander McQueen dress with puffy shoulders. Kate’s got a real thing for that puffy-shoulder “trend,” although I don’t really think it’s a trend. It’s just a bad fashion thing that pops up now and then and Kate loves it. Kate’s frock really added to the vibe of “Totally ‘80s” around this wedding, honestly.

Kate paired her McQueen with a new hat by Philip Treacy. Do you spy any buttons anywhere on this ensemble? LOL. Anyway… she looked pretty. I enjoy Kate in rich, darker colors.

