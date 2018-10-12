Duchess Kate wore cranberry McQueen to Princess Eugenie’s wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Princess Eugenie’s wedding just steps behind Meghan and Harry. I was waiting to see what color Kate would wear – her go-to wedding-guest colors seem to be shades of blue, or “yellow so pale as to be mistaken for cream.” But for Princess Eugenie’s wedding, Kate decided on a new frock: a bright pink-cranberry-fuschia Alexander McQueen dress with puffy shoulders. Kate’s got a real thing for that puffy-shoulder “trend,” although I don’t really think it’s a trend. It’s just a bad fashion thing that pops up now and then and Kate loves it. Kate’s frock really added to the vibe of “Totally ‘80s” around this wedding, honestly.
Kate paired her McQueen with a new hat by Philip Treacy. Do you spy any buttons anywhere on this ensemble? LOL. Anyway… she looked pretty. I enjoy Kate in rich, darker colors.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.
Love that colour on her.
Great colour – loving the jewel tones lots of ladies turned up in, actually.
But, as usual, Kate’s dress has too much going on in the neck/shoulder area. It’s like she needs frivolous details (buttons, lace, puffy shoulders).
Amazing outfit. She and will are adorable. She wore the same dress in light Pink at the last trooping the couloir.
Kate look stunning like always ,and she and William are great together ,love them
This colour is stunning on her. I don’t like the 1980′s puffy shoulders but the rest of the dress, the fascinator and accessories look really great.
Whenever I hear puffed sleeves, I think of Anne of Green Gables. Specifically Marilla (in the mini-series, not the book) saying “Those puffs are getting so ridiculous, soon you will have to walk sideways through the door.”
Me too! And Matthew buying her the dress with puffy sleeves. My heart just swells everytime I think of how uncomfortable sweet Matthew must have been, but he did it for her anyway. I will always love puffy sleeves because of Matthew ❤
‘Oh I am grateful’ protested Anne, “But I’d be ever so much gratefuller if–if you’d made just one of them with puffed sleeves. Puffed sleeves are so fashionable “
Love the colour. Is this the same as her dress for Trooping the Colour? I really hope puffy shoulders aren’t coming back though.
A classic Kate ‘Marilyn Moment’s narrowly missed, by the looks of it!
No, it’s a different one, probably a new Alexander McQueen dress. The one from Trooping the Colour was a lighter colour.
Really love the color.
As usual, my complaint is that she needs to throw her shoulders back and stand up straight.
Agreed – her posture is appalling. It’s bizarre for a person who has what I assume to be a very strong core.
Don’t like the dress but she looks lovely.
Love the dress and love the color on her!
i think everyone took a cue from eughenie’s tiara and went for the jewel tones. everyone looked rich and colorful and extremely happy. it was a happy wedding, so many smiles from everyone.
and can we just talk about autumn phillips? she never gets enough attention. i was watching the wedding and she talks to everyone and everyone seems to generally like her. she just seems like such a cool chick. even anne likes her! i just saw the way she was she excitedly talking to beatrice and fergie and it looked so authentic and lovely.
Wow. I think this is the first time EVER I really, really like one of her looks from top to bottom!!
Love the color not the design of the dress…the shoulders, yikes!
Kate looks like Kate.
It is a great color on her. I really like her in jewel tones.
My issue with this is that it is almost the same dress as her Trooping dress from last year, just a different color (I’m sure there are a few other differences, but not significant ones.) If she is going to wear a new bespoke McQueen, I wish she would at least wear something “new.”
Have the same dress/style in different colours is soo very Kate – its a waste as many are bespoke.
She looks beautiful! Did you see her and William holding hands in the chapel, very unusual to see them be affectionate. It was sweet!
Fun! She seems so happy these days. It’s hard to find fault when a person is beaming ear to ear. I think with Megan as the focus, Kate has room to breath.
The color is great but the dress itself … bleh. It’s like armor -all stiff shoulders and odd shapes. Some of Kate’s choices look so cold and spiky in shape -just severe and hard instead of minimal or interesting.
Totally agree.
Love love this on her. These kind of colors really suit her the best.
I also loved the shot of her and William holding hands in the church, it looked unconscious and sweet.
They really seem to have hit a great point in their relationship as a family and in their marriage
Gah! Can’t stand her hair. It’s so… elderly looking. And the bottom is netted? Yuck.
Pretty color, but boring dress. She’s got a gazillion of these already in her closet. Kate is doing Kate lol
She really looks great in this colour and that’s 3 outfits in a row that I’ve liked on her. She’s radiating happiness lately, it’s nice to see.
Wow. Never thought I would say that, but I love Kate’s look here. beautiful, stylish, fun and a great color. That hat is cute too
Love the way she looks today, even the shoulders (btw this is on trend). Beautiful.
The puffed shoulders are definitely a trend. I see them everywhere.
The color is gorgeous but that’s about all I’m loving. I hate the dress. Its too matronly.
I think Kate takes a nice idea but ends up making it look matronly somehow. She has so many looks that are ALMOST there (see yesterday’s dress with the buttons). Demi Moore wore close to the same color scheme and hat, but made it much more stylish with a deeper shade of cranberry and a more modern fit.
She looks very pretty and happy. I love jewel tones! Are these the same shoes as from the other day?
Dress is too puffy and fussy, don’t like the face veil thing. Like the colour and her hairstyle is neat so no pushing it off the face.
Beautiful color, but the shoulder puffs gotta go. Otherwise, she looks nice. I was scared we were going to get a skirt flash, though.
She looks beautiful, love the color. Even William looked handsome. They are looking more and more regal these days. The throne is calling!
Fabulous outfit! I love that color on her. Both she and Wills look great!
She looks great BUT I’m getting abut tired of her owning the same dress/coat in different colours. Try something different, please!
The real McQueen would roll over. This dress and others are not his aesthetics at all.
