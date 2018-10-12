« Previous Post       Next Post »

Open Post: Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding is happening!

Princess Eugenie wedding

Good day, it’s Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding in Windsor. We’ll have all of the photos as they come in throughout the morning! Here are some photos of some early guest, like Pixie Geldolf in a bad pink dress, and comedian Jimmy Carr looking posh.

ITV also did an interview with Princess Eugenie and Jack which aired yesterday and today. HER BROWS. Every bride is beautiful, but fingers crossed, Eugenie doesn’t do these brows for her wedding day.

Princess Eugenie wedding

Princess Eugenie wedding

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

56 Responses to “Open Post: Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding is happening!”

  1. gingersnaps says:
    October 12, 2018 at 5:36 am

    Fergie is already late, they said she was supposed to be due at 10:32 before Jack arrives but oh well. Hehe. Oh well enjoy your day Fergie! It is so windy but hopefully it won’t rain.

    Reply
  2. Flying fish says:
    October 12, 2018 at 5:46 am

    😊

    Reply
  3. Flying fish says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:01 am

    The bride is beautiful.

    Reply
  4. Sarah Jo says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:02 am

    I can’t believable people sharing that photo of Lady Louise’s dress in the wind. She’s a child, she’s there to be part of a big day. Some people are disgusting.

    Reply
  5. Maum says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:08 am

    Love the dress- very 50s and beautifully fitting but I would need to see the hair again. Centre part with that tiara and no veil? Not sure.

    Surprisingly Kate looked lovely and vibrant. I wonder if Meghan is wearing dark muted colours on purpose?

    ETA Stephen Fry’s husband looks like his child…

    Reply
  6. Mari Me says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:14 am

    Kate is the only family member in hot pink. She sticks out like a sore thumb. Love Eugenie’s dress!

    Reply
  7. Anitas says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:15 am

    She really looks lovely. I love that there’s no veil.

    Reply
  8. Tina says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:15 am

    Well done, Philip.

    Reply
  9. Flying fish says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:16 am

    Are the Clooney’s there?

    Reply
  10. Natalie S says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:19 am

    Oh, I’m actually up for this. I totally forgot it was today. Eugenie looks lovely.

    Oh, this is a Great Gatsby reading -Beatrice is describing Gatsby. Is Jack Gatsby?

    Reply
  11. Annie. says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:20 am

    The bride looks absolutely gorgeous. I think it’s one of my favorite dresses of the last couple of royal weddings. That tiara is sublime

    Reply
  12. Other Renee says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:21 am

    The dress is lovely and they look really happy. I wish them well. Fergie’s hat: wtf?

    Reply
  13. Natalie S says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:23 am

    I just want to look at what people are wearing.

    It’s a very different feel to this wedding, isn’t it? More traditional royal, I guess. It feels a bit odd because Eugenie has not been a public royal in the way that Harry and William are.

    Peter Philips looks good with his facial hair. And Philip came! And both Kate and Meghan look nice in the colors they chose.

    Reply
  14. Polly says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:28 am

    Eugenie looks lovely (love the low back and the amazing emerald tiara), but this wedding is awkward af and bride and groom seem super nervous. Fergie looks good, as does Kate and Bea. Poor Louise, no amount of hem weights could’ve prevented that wardrobe malfunction unfortunately.

    Reply
    • gingersnaps says:
      October 12, 2018 at 6:41 am

      Yeah, I thought that too especially with Jack, like he could keel off at any moment. Very bizarre.

      Reply
    • Tina says:
      October 12, 2018 at 6:55 am

      Most grooms are nervous, and he’s just an ordinary Tim-Nice-But-Dim whose wedding is being nationally televised. He hasn’t been in front of the cameras his whole life like William and Harry. I feel a bit bad for him.

      Reply
      • Polly says:
        October 12, 2018 at 7:18 am

        Oh I know, I feel for him too, but they shouldn’t have agreed to have the ceremony televised if they weren’t comfortable with it. They both looked much happier when they got outside and I’m sure they’ll have a great party and enjoy the rest of it now that the formalities are over.

      • Tina says:
        October 12, 2018 at 7:26 am

        I agree that Eugenie and Jack should have resisted Andrew and Sarah’s excesses. I suspect that would probably be quite difficult, though. As you say, hopefully they will have a nice party now (as long as we are not paying for it, they can party from now until Christmas as far as I am concerned).

      • gingersnaps says:
        October 12, 2018 at 7:34 am

        Yeah, that’s what I also thought, that he’s not use to being in the spotlight. He seems like a nice man, don’t get any thirsty vibes from him. Just one who seems to just get on with his life and live it privately. I guess they might have felt pressured to have it televised if that’s what Andrew or Fergie wants.
        Congratulations to the happy couple and I hope Jack won’t let Andrew boss him around.

  15. Iknow says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:32 am

    Meghan is pregnant, right? I’ve tried my best not to be a tummy watcher. But when I saw the picture of her exiting that car, in that coat dress, I saw a woman with a little pregnant belly. The way they rushed in. As if they were trying to get the cameras off her. I think Meghan is pregnant!

    Reply
  16. Natalie S says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:34 am

    Stephen Fry is there! He must be so pleased to be invited.

    Damn, I just saw Naomi Campbell’s outfit. I think she wins for best look.

    Reply
  17. Caity says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:36 am

    If you’re on twitter and see an unfortunate shot of Lady Louise, please report.
    Poor girl I really feel for her, and she was so focused on helping the little ones.

    Also I think megs is pregnant, probably still first trimester.

    Reply
  18. Piggysarah says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:37 am

    She looks stunning. Love the dress. Sat 200 miles away and we have torrential rain hopefully it won’t move over and it just stays blustery

    Reply
  19. Natalie S says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:39 am

    I’m not really a tiara person but that is a fantastic tiara. Eugenie really does look great. Fantastic neckline on the dress.

    Reply
  20. Becks1 says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:39 am

    I love Eugenie’s dress and tiara and I love the lack of veil. She really looks lovely.

    Reply
  21. Natalie S says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:44 am

    Chelsy came and the color is nice but the dress is not. Why the chest pockets?

    The color of Fergie’s outfit looks dated.

    Reply
  22. Natalie S says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:57 am

    I’m just getting a look at how windy it was when the kids were walking in. Omg.

    Oof, this is a good rendition of God Save the Queen. And, lol, she looks asleep.

    Yay! Married! So grand and pretty.

    Reply
  23. Nev says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:08 am

    Naomi and Kate!!! Yayyyyy!!!
    Yayyy Duchess!!!!

    Reply
  24. Lee says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Love love love Eugenie’s wedding gown and that tiara is amazing!! She was beautiful!

    Reply
  25. NLopez says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:19 am

    I love Eugenies dress. I like the neckline and the low back. Also, good tiara choice. She looked divine.

    Reply
  26. OSTONE says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Eugenie looked beautiful!!! Congrats to her and Jack!

    Reply
  27. Rina says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Princess Eugenie looks beautiful. The tiara is gorgeous!

    CNN article states that Princess Eugenie’s dress shows her scars from back surgery in her childhood.

    https://www.cnn.com/style/article/princess-eugenie-wedding-dress-royal-wedding/index.html

    I like that she is making a statement about accepting oneself. 💜

    Reply
  28. jeanne says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:35 am

    i love me some crazy fergie but to quote steel magnolias, “it’s like two pigs fighting under a blanket.”

    Reply
  29. girl_ninja says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:48 am

    She’s such a beautiful Bruce. That gown is gorgeous, I love the plunging back. Perfection.

    Reply
  30. Mari Me says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:37 am

    I did not say Kate’s dress looks bad, I said her color of dress sticks out when everyone else is in blues and greens. It was said Eugene asked everyone to wear blues/greens. Meg, Sophie, Bea, et al, at all in blues and greens. That is why Kate stands out to me. And on my display, the dress looks hot pink. To each their own.

    Reply
  31. Cerys says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:07 am

    Kate’s outfit was a lovely colour and she suits it. however, if it’s true that the royals were asked to stick with blues and greens then it’s not so good. I didn’t think she stood out though.
    Eugenie looked lovely. The dress and the tiara looked great together. Beatrice looked very smart too but I’m not so sure about Sarah. The colour’s great but not the style or hat.

    Reply
  32. Leslie says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:42 am

    There were lots of women in pinks and reds, including the Duchess of Gloucester. Kate wasn’t the only one.

    Reply
  33. BritGuest says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:53 am

    oh, please. I think Meghan did the same thing at Louis christening with the dark olive. She stood out and it was fine. Where did you read that? The DM? It was a darker pink.

    Reply
