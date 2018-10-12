Open Post: Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding is happening!

Good day, it’s Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding in Windsor. We’ll have all of the photos as they come in throughout the morning! Here are some photos of some early guest, like Pixie Geldolf in a bad pink dress, and comedian Jimmy Carr looking posh.
ITV also did an interview with Princess Eugenie and Jack which aired yesterday and today. HER BROWS. Every bride is beautiful, but fingers crossed, Eugenie doesn’t do these brows for her wedding day.
Fergie is already late, they said she was supposed to be due at 10:32 before Jack arrives but oh well. Hehe. Oh well enjoy your day Fergie! It is so windy but hopefully it won’t rain.
The bride is beautiful.
I can’t believable people sharing that photo of Lady Louise’s dress in the wind. She’s a child, she’s there to be part of a big day. Some people are disgusting.
Love the dress- very 50s and beautifully fitting but I would need to see the hair again. Centre part with that tiara and no veil? Not sure.
Surprisingly Kate looked lovely and vibrant. I wonder if Meghan is wearing dark muted colours on purpose?
ETA Stephen Fry’s husband looks like his child…
I think that kate was stunning today she looked lovely like always,she and William are adorable and great together,the bride looks great very lovely dress and the bride and groom look happy and this is the most important thing today as for meghan I didn’t like the dress very much but the colour is great and she and Harry look cute . But please let’s not forget that today is about princess Eugenie and her husband and no one else
Kate is the only family member in hot pink. She sticks out like a sore thumb. Love Eugenie’s dress!
That’s rather harsh.
Stand out like a sore thumb? And she’s hardly in pink- it’s a deep muted fuschia and it looked really pretty and season appropriate.
I think she looks lovely. It’s a jewel tone. And I don’t think it’s pink either.
If sve had worn pastels, she would’ve sticked out more
At least she somehow managed to avoid wearing a white-adjacent outfit this time around. Progress for her, I guess 🙃
Yes, Eugenie does look lovely. That tiara is gorgeous!
LOTS of people wearing pink/fuschia today from the pictures I’ve seen. She looks wonderful…all of them do.
I think the color of Kate’s dress is fine objectively, its just really funny compared to all of the comments from May about how Kate wore white to “blend in” and to keep the focus off her etc. It looks like the same dress as her Trooping dress last year, just a different color. So at least her pattern of multiple bespoke designer dresses in different colors continues? lol
I see lots of bold colors.
Sore thumb? Come on, Kates dark red/cranberry dress looks nothing like hot pink, and it fits in with the colors everyone else is wearing. There would be nothing wrong with wearing hot pink at a wedding, the color a guest isn’t supposed to wear is white
It’s a jewel colour. Many guests wore vibrant bold colours. Nobody stuck out like a sore thumb.
She really looks lovely. I love that there’s no veil.
Well done, Philip.
Are the Clooney’s there?
Oh, I’m actually up for this. I totally forgot it was today. Eugenie looks lovely.
Oh, this is a Great Gatsby reading -Beatrice is describing Gatsby. Is Jack Gatsby?
Yup, Eugenie said it reminded her of Jack’s smile and the promise of something reassuring or something like that.
But poor Gatsby, things didn’t turn out too well for him. IDK about the choice for the wedding.
Umm.. did Bea finish the book? Lol.
The bride looks absolutely gorgeous. I think it’s one of my favorite dresses of the last couple of royal weddings. That tiara is sublime
The dress is lovely and they look really happy. I wish them well. Fergie’s hat: wtf?
I just want to look at what people are wearing.
It’s a very different feel to this wedding, isn’t it? More traditional royal, I guess. It feels a bit odd because Eugenie has not been a public royal in the way that Harry and William are.
Peter Philips looks good with his facial hair. And Philip came! And both Kate and Meghan look nice in the colors they chose.
Eugenie is a Royal Princess. What did you expect? This was a very traditional Royal wedding and it was stunning.
Eugenie looks lovely (love the low back and the amazing emerald tiara), but this wedding is awkward af and bride and groom seem super nervous. Fergie looks good, as does Kate and Bea. Poor Louise, no amount of hem weights could’ve prevented that wardrobe malfunction unfortunately.
Yeah, I thought that too especially with Jack, like he could keel off at any moment. Very bizarre.
Most grooms are nervous, and he’s just an ordinary Tim-Nice-But-Dim whose wedding is being nationally televised. He hasn’t been in front of the cameras his whole life like William and Harry. I feel a bit bad for him.
Oh I know, I feel for him too, but they shouldn’t have agreed to have the ceremony televised if they weren’t comfortable with it. They both looked much happier when they got outside and I’m sure they’ll have a great party and enjoy the rest of it now that the formalities are over.
I agree that Eugenie and Jack should have resisted Andrew and Sarah’s excesses. I suspect that would probably be quite difficult, though. As you say, hopefully they will have a nice party now (as long as we are not paying for it, they can party from now until Christmas as far as I am concerned).
Yeah, that’s what I also thought, that he’s not use to being in the spotlight. He seems like a nice man, don’t get any thirsty vibes from him. Just one who seems to just get on with his life and live it privately. I guess they might have felt pressured to have it televised if that’s what Andrew or Fergie wants.
Congratulations to the happy couple and I hope Jack won’t let Andrew boss him around.
Meghan is pregnant, right? I’ve tried my best not to be a tummy watcher. But when I saw the picture of her exiting that car, in that coat dress, I saw a woman with a little pregnant belly. The way they rushed in. As if they were trying to get the cameras off her. I think Meghan is pregnant!
I think she is too.
I’m here…..that coat is lovely – classic and simple – but it does her no favors if she is trying to hide a belly. I hate bump-watch, but I do wonder if she is pregnant. But if she is, and it is obvious already, they wont have any luck hiding it on the tour. I wonder if they didn’t want to announce before the wedding.
Yeah the outfit gave off a pregnant vibe to me as well. And the cloak and dagger rushing in the side entrance 🙄
Stephen Fry is there! He must be so pleased to be invited.
Damn, I just saw Naomi Campbell’s outfit. I think she wins for best look.
Love Stephen fry. He looked like the only one belting out the hymn
If you’re on twitter and see an unfortunate shot of Lady Louise, please report.
Poor girl I really feel for her, and she was so focused on helping the little ones.
Also I think megs is pregnant, probably still first trimester.
She looks stunning. Love the dress. Sat 200 miles away and we have torrential rain hopefully it won’t move over and it just stays blustery
I’m not really a tiara person but that is a fantastic tiara. Eugenie really does look great. Fantastic neckline on the dress.
I love Eugenie’s dress and tiara and I love the lack of veil. She really looks lovely.
Chelsy came and the color is nice but the dress is not. Why the chest pockets?
The color of Fergie’s outfit looks dated.
I’m just getting a look at how windy it was when the kids were walking in. Omg.
Oof, this is a good rendition of God Save the Queen. And, lol, she looks asleep.
Yay! Married! So grand and pretty.
Naomi and Kate!!! Yayyyyy!!!
Yayyy Duchess!!!!
Love love love Eugenie’s wedding gown and that tiara is amazing!! She was beautiful!
I love Eugenies dress. I like the neckline and the low back. Also, good tiara choice. She looked divine.
Eugenie looked beautiful!!! Congrats to her and Jack!
Princess Eugenie looks beautiful. The tiara is gorgeous!
CNN article states that Princess Eugenie’s dress shows her scars from back surgery in her childhood.
I like that she is making a statement about accepting oneself. 💜
i love me some crazy fergie but to quote steel magnolias, “it’s like two pigs fighting under a blanket.”
She’s such a beautiful Bruce. That gown is gorgeous, I love the plunging back. Perfection.
I did not say Kate’s dress looks bad, I said her color of dress sticks out when everyone else is in blues and greens. It was said Eugene asked everyone to wear blues/greens. Meg, Sophie, Bea, et al, at all in blues and greens. That is why Kate stands out to me. And on my display, the dress looks hot pink. To each their own.
Kate’s outfit was a lovely colour and she suits it. however, if it’s true that the royals were asked to stick with blues and greens then it’s not so good. I didn’t think she stood out though.
Eugenie looked lovely. The dress and the tiara looked great together. Beatrice looked very smart too but I’m not so sure about Sarah. The colour’s great but not the style or hat.
There were lots of women in pinks and reds, including the Duchess of Gloucester. Kate wasn’t the only one.
oh, please. I think Meghan did the same thing at Louis christening with the dark olive. She stood out and it was fine. Where did you read that? The DM? It was a darker pink.
