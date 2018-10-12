Cara Delevingne wore a top hat and tails to Eugenie’s wedding, as one does

Everyone is raving about Cara Delevingne’s incredible tailored tuxedo at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding. She was adorable and more than that she looked so comfortable. In the chapel before the wedding, when the camera was on her, Cara took off her top hat and fluffed out her cute asymmetric hair like it she had just air dried it.

She had a toothpick in her mouth, I can’t!
Here’s Robbie Williams, his wife Ayda Field, and his mother-in-law, whose hat blew off on their way into the church. People are dragging Robbie for chewing gum during the ceremony, which doesn’t seem like a big deal to me. Robbie and Ayda’s six-year-old daughter, Teddy, was a bridesmaid.

Naomi Campbell in a black and metallic fitted dress and cropped jacket accented by ostrich feathers and a fabulous hat with a giant black rose. She looks amazing.
Singer Ellie Goulding was a bit matronly in this vintage look baby blue dress, but she looks comfortable at least.
James Blunt and his wife, Sofia Wellesley. Her dress is somewhat busy and could do without the red-piped ruffles but I love her shoes! Velvet shoes are big this season.
Remember how Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry’s ex, looked like she was contemplating her life choices at Harry and Meghan’s wedding? Today she looked like she was having the best time!
I don’t have an ID on her friend in the light blue beret and wide pants but this look is amazing.
Cressida Bonas, another one of Harry’s exes, also looked elated. I would not have put red shoes with that dress but there’s something fun about it. I like this look with the braided headpiece.
Photos credit: Avalon.red and Getty

14 Responses to “Cara Delevingne wore a top hat and tails to Eugenie’s wedding, as one does”

  1. Clare says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I like Cara’s outfit but why the toothpick? She’s always doing too much.

    Reply
  2. Nev says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Naomi WERK.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Cara looks adorable.
    I’m really liking most of these looks.

    Reply
  4. Astrid says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:33 am

    The tooth pick and tattoo ruin it for me

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:38 am

    The tuxedo looked great, but the toothpick is kinda tacky and gross

    Reply
  6. Pedro45 says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:39 am

    It’s very tacky to chew gum during a wedding ceremony. I seem to remember Carole Middleton getting criticized for doing so at some other ceremony years ago.

    The blue hat is not a beret.

    Reply
  7. Justme says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Chelsy Davy’s friend in the blue pants is Lady Melissa Percy, the younger daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland. She was married briefly to Thomas van Straubenzee, and they had a large wedding at the family castle in Alnwick, Northumberland (widely covered here as elsewhere – Kate was pregnant with George and didn’t go, but William, Harry and Pippa all attended) They divorced after about 3 years. Her brother George was one of Pippa’s flatmates at University and she was seen with him after William and Kate’s wedding (people said Pippa was going for the “double duchess”) but they appear to have always just been friends.

    Reply
  8. Nancy says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Cara yearns for attention and achieved her goal. Agree with everyone that the toothpick is tacky.

    Reply
  9. Lucy says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Ok, I love how everyone looks! My faves are Naomi and Cara. Yay for lady suits!

    Reply
  10. Maddie says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Love Cara’s look.

    Reply
  11. Lala11_7 says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:53 am

    For me…the tooth pick is MY FAVORITE PART! That and the suit…I get the vibe she was going for…besides…where I’m from…dudes with toothpicks in their mouth at ALL TIMES…is as common as the sun and the air….

    Reply

