Princess Beatrice wore Ralph and Russo to her sister’s Windsor wedding

Did anyone else find it odd that Princess Eugenie made a big deal about how Princess Beatrice, her sister, was going to be her maid of honor, and yet Beatrice didn’t have a role in the wedding beyond doing a reading? It was strange, right? I guess I wasn’t expecting Beatrice to go Full Pippa and wear a white dress and handle all the kids, but I thought she would be more wedding-y, and more involved. Instead, Beatrice arrived with their mom, Sarah Ferguson (the Duchess of York) and they walked in together.

Beatrice wore a brilliant sapphire/amethyst-colored Ralph and Russo dress, with a headband by Sarah Cant. Sarah wore a green dress by Emma Louise and a hat by Jess Collett. I was a big fan of Beatrice’s whole look, although I didn’t think she looked like a “maid of honor.” Still, she was beautiful and the dress was great. Sarah, on the other hand… no. The green was such a strange shade, and the hat was flat-out awful. You could really tell that Sarah was SO HAPPY to be there, and to be part of the “royal fold” once again. There was a lot of shade for her from the wedding commentators.

Beatrice’s little brooch was one of my favorite pieces of jewelry from the day. So cute!

