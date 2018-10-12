Princess Beatrice wore Ralph and Russo to her sister’s Windsor wedding

Did anyone else find it odd that Princess Eugenie made a big deal about how Princess Beatrice, her sister, was going to be her maid of honor, and yet Beatrice didn’t have a role in the wedding beyond doing a reading? It was strange, right? I guess I wasn’t expecting Beatrice to go Full Pippa and wear a white dress and handle all the kids, but I thought she would be more wedding-y, and more involved. Instead, Beatrice arrived with their mom, Sarah Ferguson (the Duchess of York) and they walked in together.
Beatrice wore a brilliant sapphire/amethyst-colored Ralph and Russo dress, with a headband by Sarah Cant. Sarah wore a green dress by Emma Louise and a hat by Jess Collett. I was a big fan of Beatrice’s whole look, although I didn’t think she looked like a “maid of honor.” Still, she was beautiful and the dress was great. Sarah, on the other hand… no. The green was such a strange shade, and the hat was flat-out awful. You could really tell that Sarah was SO HAPPY to be there, and to be part of the “royal fold” once again. There was a lot of shade for her from the wedding commentators.
Beatrice’s little brooch was one of my favorite pieces of jewelry from the day. So cute!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.
Bea looks just like a younger version of her dad. Fergie continues to be a hot mess. Bless her heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fergie did not disappoint. I’m sure she is loving this day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Fergie looks okay. I would wear that hat; I love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that a sweat stain under her arm in the first picture…??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg she sweats how very dare she ;oD
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Horrifying isn’t it? Lol
My mother in law is about the same age as fergie and is always having hot flashes, I would imagine that’s what’s going on here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some people always look to complain about something. It must be a boring way to live. Fergie looks fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dress. shields.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beatrice really looks lovely.
Fergie….is Fergie, haha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fergie is so thirsty it’s absurd. And that dress it awful for mother of the bride. She was working that crowd like it was her event. Tacky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
fergie’s serving up some 80s realness with that hat. i love the hat. the dress is not fitted properly,
beatrice was beautiful but i didn’t like the neckline. it made her look like a linebacker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fergie looks as if she’s been ridden hard and put away wet. How come? She has meansssssss not to look like that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mother told me to notice more English women let themselves age. Look at Camilla, queen, Helen Mirren, Judy denche. Some circles are less into Botox and lasers…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they both look great. Sarah is fabulous. Good mother of the bride showing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the color of Beatrice’s dress, so beautiful. The clutch and the shoes are awful though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not surprised tbh – brush aristo weddings don’t really do bridesmaids like Americans – bridesmaids/ the maid of honour (or chief bridesmaid) usually doesn’t stand up with the bride, just the one best man.
I wasn’t surprised by her role in the wedding – she probably was the signatory on their marriage certificate though.
Fergie, as expected is doing too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fergie acting like it was her second wedding or something, embarrassing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fergie’s dress isn’t all that flattering.
I do love all of the jewel tones we are seeing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beatrice looks very pretty. Nice safe choice. Fergie is Fergie. The hat is giving me 80s vibes, but it’s fine. The dress doesn’t fit, but it’s not that bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
3/4 length sleeves seem to make every women look like The Hulk busting out of their clothes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fergie is straight-up pointing at people. I love it.
Seeing Fergie there makes me miss Diana a little.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kaiser for all the shade we throw at the Yorks (some of it justified) they are very tight as a family unit. Eugenie and Bea would not want their Mum to walk in there alone, particularly with her strain relationship with the RF. I am certain that is why Bea accompanied her rather than down the aisle. It’s lovely imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Fergie’s hat. It gives me the fins on a vintage Cadillac vibe. And the color fits with that theme. I think she looks great and I have no hate for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beatrice looks stunning,love the colour and the dress.Fergie looks like okay but she was super tacky shaking the crowd hands like it was her wedding
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fergie gonna Ferg, Ferg, Ferg, Ferg, Ferg. (Sung to the tune of Taylor Swift’s Shake it Off)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eugenie, the wisest, most articulate, elegant and diplomatic York, who will probably be the most successful York as well (no shade, but it is said that she has great relationships with almost everyone in the family and otherwise; while her immediate family members don’t seem get along with folks as well) was a gorgeous bride! I wish her and and Jack a lifetime of happiness and hope they truly enjoy the weekend extravaganza.
Oh, Fergie. I think she was just so happy to be near the royal fold again, that she overdid it, in every way. Her entrance reminded me of Cuba Gooding, Jr. or Jeremy Renner. When they arrive at film premieres, they kind of greet people and do running/boxing/pointing gestures as they go in. She literally shuffle-ran over to some people in the crowd and hugged them before shuffle running to the steps to walk up. It just wasn’t elegant, but it was Fergie and you have to love her for it. Someone on Twitter had a clip of her when she was sitting in the church ahead of the service; waving, mouthing words to people and dramatically fanning herself and simply called it, “Vintage Fergie.” But in all fairness, it had to feel a bit awkward for her and I hope she enjoyed the day as mom-of-the-bride.
Bless.
I agree that Beatrice accompanied her mom as a gesture of support and solidarity. I did think she would have a role more akin to Pippa’s, but whatever the case, they all looked happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At first glance at the first pic I thought perhaps Fergie’s hat had wings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse