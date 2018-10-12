Prince George & Princess Charlotte totally stole the show at Eugenie’s wedding

Princess Eugenie wedding

One thing I do envy about British royal weddings is that the kids always get a starring role, especially for the walk down the aisle and the arrival, but then the kids end up behaving themselves throughout the long-ass wedding. So it was with Princess Eugenie’s Windsor wedding – she asked every one of her royal-relative kids to be the pages and bridesmaids. Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge were there, as were Savannah Phillips, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (who was special attendant to the bride), Mia Tindall and more.

Lady Louise got to wear a special dress made by Claudie Pierlot, while the rest of the kids wore outfits by Amaia Arrieta Kids. Allegedly, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex’s son James (Viscount Severn) was supposed to be a special attendant too, but I saw him enter the church with his parents and I didn’t see him at all during the wedding, but it’s possible that I missed him.

Anyway, the kids were totally adorable. It’s clear that Savannah and George are super-close, and their relationship probably mimics the friendship Zara Phillips always had with Harry and William. Plus, George got a day off from school. Charlotte too. They were so happy! And Charlotte is SO GOOD at royal-waving. It’s in her blood.

The wind knocked over some of the kids, poor babies.

The wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Pre-Ceremony, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 12 Oct 2018

Princess Eugenie wedding

Princess Eugenie wedding

Princess Eugenie wedding

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

  1. Abby says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:48 am

    ahh adorable. Best part of the royal weddings!

  2. L84Tea says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Cute little stinkers!

  3. W1hatever1 says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:53 am

    James escorted Fergie and Beatrice up the asile when they arrived at the church. I think that was his only ‘job’ in the ceremony.

  4. Des says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I really love that Savannah and George are such partners in crime.

  5. Loopy says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:57 am

    OMG that lady in blues dress blew up right at the top of the stairs. I mean they knew it was going to be windy but a lot of them didn’t bother putting weights in there dresses.

  6. Becks1 says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:58 am

    The kids were so stinking cute!

  7. Jegede says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:59 am

    Princess Charlotte looks more and more like William.

    Adorable.

    Even when there’s chaos in the background Char hams it up with her waving. Adorable. :) )

    I’m not prone to sap, but considering how Princess Di loved stoking flames plus her filthy sense of humour, Charlotte’s paternal grandmother is probably smiling at her right now.

  8. minx says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Those two! They should rent them out for weddings, those little kids know the drill.

  9. SWP says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Could they be any cuter?? I’ve never been a fan of kids in weddings (I feel like they become the focus instead of the couple) but these are the cutest.!

  10. elvie says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:03 am

    The Charlotte side-eye is strong.

    George and Savannah definitely have a hilarious dynamic, just like at the trooping of the colour. Those kids play and mess about. It’s great.

  11. AnnaKist says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:10 am

    The images of these darlings, particularly of Charlotte waving, are enough to melt even my icy, cynical heart. Just beautiful. 😊

  12. notasugarhere says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:11 am

    They really didn’t steal the show, which was nice, because they were seen very little. The camera crew focused on Eugenie and Jack and didn’t waste a lot of time on members of the BRF, Philip vs. Fergie, or even the celebrity guests. Crew was good at focusing on the thing at hand (bridal couple, speaker, readers, performers) and not the guests or members of the wedding party.

  13. Lightpurple says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:46 am

    They’re adorable but nothing was going to steal the show from that tiara

  14. Skylark says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I’m only here for Charlotte and Mia.

  15. SJhere says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Those are some cute little kids, all dressed up they are adorable.
    I liked the fashion. The BRF do pomp very well. I think it’s their best quality. :)

  16. Amelie says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:24 am

    People had some great pics of Savannah Phillips imitating the trumpet players inside the church and making Prince George laugh. Then he seemed to notice the cameras and promptly covered his mouth with his hands. I love the friendship those two have, they are as thick as thieves.

    But yeah the kids were never going to steal the show from Eugenie. She looked radiant.

  17. Vava says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:24 am

    The kids are so cute. I think the ensembles would have looked better with solid colored sashes. The print isn’t classy like the rest of the costumes.

  18. Ladyb says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Sorry but I must be the only one who thinks Savannah Phillips is a right little madam who needs teaching how to behave at formal occasions.

  19. TheOriginalMia says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Best wedding attire this season. They are so cute. All of them. Happy to see George happy and laughing with Savannah.

  20. homeslice says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:54 am

    I love all these kids! I’m glad they have each other, hope they remain good friends through their lives. Charlotte just kills me, I love that little girl!

  21. sunshine cookie says:
    October 12, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    charlotte gives me princess anne vibes. bit reserved and calm under pressure.

  22. A says:
    October 12, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    The children are all absolute fire crackers, haha. I’m glad George has a friend who can be trusted to put him at ease on public occasions. Savannah is a bit older and a little more carefree and I think she’s a good influence on George who’s otherwise kind of shy in front of crowds. Whoever thought to include the both of them deserves a thumbs up.

    Ahhh, Charlotte. My favorite almost-birthday twin. I love her, although I worry for her in equal measure growing up. I wonder how long it’ll be before people bring their claws out and start up with their criticism. Given the fact that she’s Kate’s only daughter, she likely doesn’t stand much of a chance I feel. :/ Ah well.

    Love all the littles, and special mention to Lady Louise-Windsor for doing a good job looking after all of them and wrangling them in spite of the wind. It’s not an easy job and there are a lot of them with their own little minds, and she kept it together in spite of everything. Good fo r her.

  23. Birds eye view says:
    October 12, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Savannah is the naughty one..always larking around and making George laugh…so natural..love it xx

