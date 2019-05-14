Did Kim Kardashian & Kanye West name their fourth child Bear West?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child last week, either on Thursday or Friday. It hasn’t seemed real to me because she really hasn’t talked about her second son that much so far. I would hope that she and Ye are just nesting with the baby and taking it easy. I’ve been checking her social media every day to see if there’s any kind of announcement about the name, but instead Kim is just posting sh-t about her makeup line and her law studies and stuff. But her handful of posts about the baby have led to some theories…

We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much 🧸 pic.twitter.com/bYH1E2WXHY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 11, 2019

Yes, Kim keeps using the teddy bear emoji in reference to anything about Baby Boy Kardashian-West. Which led some people to wonder… did she name this kid Bear West? Teddy West? Cub West? It makes some kind of sense when you think about it – Kanye is from Chicago, Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and… something something to do with teddy bears, I don’t know. It could be that #4 has a bear-themed name. You know who named their sons Bear? Kate Winslet. Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole. So… it’s actually a celebrity thing.