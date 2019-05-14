Did Kim Kardashian & Kanye West name their fourth child Bear West?

met gala 2019 NY

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child last week, either on Thursday or Friday. It hasn’t seemed real to me because she really hasn’t talked about her second son that much so far. I would hope that she and Ye are just nesting with the baby and taking it easy. I’ve been checking her social media every day to see if there’s any kind of announcement about the name, but instead Kim is just posting sh-t about her makeup line and her law studies and stuff. But her handful of posts about the baby have led to some theories…

Yes, Kim keeps using the teddy bear emoji in reference to anything about Baby Boy Kardashian-West. Which led some people to wonder… did she name this kid Bear West? Teddy West? Cub West? It makes some kind of sense when you think about it – Kanye is from Chicago, Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and… something something to do with teddy bears, I don’t know. It could be that #4 has a bear-themed name. You know who named their sons Bear? Kate Winslet. Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole. So… it’s actually a celebrity thing.

met gala 2019 NY

Photos courtesy of WENN and Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “Did Kim Kardashian & Kanye West name their fourth child Bear West?”

  1. Lurker says:
    May 14, 2019 at 7:12 am

    I don’t mind it, I actually like it.

    Reply
  2. Seraphina says:
    May 14, 2019 at 7:24 am

    Teddy I like. Theodore I really like, but I’m also pretty traditional. Maybe she named him Emoji West and that’s why she’s using the emoji. And he will go by the name Ji. I know, bad joke for early AM readers.

    Reply
  3. Melly says:
    May 14, 2019 at 7:25 am

    It’s a dumb name, so it checks out. No name would surprise me with them.

    Reply
  4. Who ARE these people? says:
    May 14, 2019 at 7:27 am

    Bear west on the Interstate and then head due south.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment