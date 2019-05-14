Prince Harry will leave Archie again for a trip to Rome to play polo for charity

We’re still talking about when the royal family will meet Archie Harrison for the first time. The Queen and Prince Philip obviously met Archie just two days after he was born, but within Archie’s first week on earth, his Auntie Kate and Uncle Will still hadn’t visited, and neither had Grandma Charles. According to USA Today’s palace sources, Charles and Camilla plan on meeting Archie later this week, and People Magazine says the Cambridges plan on meeting Archie today at Frogmore Cottage. A source also said that “Harry and Meghan spent the weekend enjoying their first weekend as parents, celebrating Mother’s Day, and had visits from a few friends.” Sounds peaceful. Harry returned from his day trip to the Netherlands quickly too, but he’ll be going away AGAIN in a few weeks:

Prince Harry will leave behind baby Archie and wife Meghan Markle to go abroad for a second time just weeks after his son was born. The Duke of Sussex, 34, is heading to Rome on Friday May 24 to take part in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. The charity match will help raise funds and awareness for Sentebale, which supports thousands of youth affected by HIV in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi. Prince Harry is a patron of the charity, which was founded by The Duke and Prince Seeiso in 2006 to help protect young people and children in southern Africa. This one-day engagement in Rome will be the second overseas trip in under three weeks, despite Harry saying he would take a full two weeks paternity leave to “prove he’s a modern dad.” During his Italian visit, Harry will play on the Sentebale St. Regis team captained by Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figueras, against a U.S. Polo Assn team that will be captained by Malcolm Borwick.

[From The Sun]

I really dislike the British media’s attempts to make some kind of bizarre point about Harry’s paternity leave. As I keep saying, they’ve arranged it so that they can hit Harry and Meghan for literally anything – if Harry disappeared for a month of lowkey paternity leave, they would criticize him for being too modern, too hands on, too much of a new-age dad and who does he think he is? If he scheduled a dozen events in the first month of Archie’s life, they would clutch their pearls about how heartless he is to leave his newborn son and who does he think he is? It’s pretty clear that Harry feels strongly about his charitable commitments and patronages and it’s pretty clear that he’s spending a lot of time with his (POLO) baby.