Jennifer Aniston’s colorist: Jen is ‘a style icon because she doesn’t go trendy’

I started dyeing my hair years ago to cover the grey and I’m not going to stop anytime soon. My grey was premature – I had grey streaks and grey around my temples in my 20s, and I really don’t want to think about how grey my hair has gotten at this point. I’ve only ever wanted to be my original hair color, a dark brown-black, so that’s the color I’m aiming for with the dye job. Jennifer Aniston’s original, born-with-it hair color was a medium-to-dark brown. In the ‘90s, she kept going lighter and lighter, and eventually she settled on a caramel blonde (I consider it “bronde”) which has become something of a “signature” for Jen. She’s had that caramel-bronde for literally decades now. And her colorist says that Jen is never going to change it.
Jennifer Aniston‘s hair is her signature, which is why she has no plans to switch it up anytime soon. Or ever.
“Jennifer has been Jennifer for more than 25 years without a lot of change,” her longtime colorist Michael Canalé told Page Six Style. “For some films, we’ve moved her more blond, but other than those momentary steps into different tones, Jennifer stays true to the original and I really don’t see her changing it up too radically. That’s not her — or me.”
The pair first met when the actress was filming the “Friends” pilot more than two decades ago: “Jennifer had medium brown hair, a little past shoulder length. I decided to switch her out from her natural brown to a caramelized blond with feather-thin highlights, a color that looked like she loved being on the beach,” he recalled. “Chris [McMillan] then cut it and made it easy for me to drop in those signature highlights around her face to bring out the cut and accent her eyes and face. This collaboration became known as ‘The Rachel.’ That was in 1994, and all these years later, her cut and color is really quite close to what we did back then. I saw her every five weeks after that, and still do today.”
To achieve her iconic look, “I pull the color from root to end to create a graduation of dark to light, and always keep the hairline freshly done. That really is my signature,” Canalé explained. “While most other celebrities have tried long and short and wildly different colors, Jennifer has become a style icon because she doesn’t go trendy. And she could. She’s so beautiful and has such an amazing bone structure and eyes; she could totally pull off something different. But she’s a classic, and she knows it. She skews toward the completely natural, sun-kissed look, and doesn’t force anything — it’s what I love about her.”
I mean… it’s weird that we’re still talking about Aniston’s hair like it’s STILL the most interesting thing about her, but that being said… of course I have some thoughts! I always have thoughts about Jen’s hair. One person’s “classic” is another person’s “dated.” I get that Jennifer loves that California-bronde look and I agree that it’s her signature color/cut and that it would be weird if she went with whatever seasonal trend is happening. That being said, is it weird that save for one dramatic chop 10 years ago, she’s had the same basic look for about 20 years? It’s the same thing as Gwyneth Paltrow’s center part, straw-blonde, pin-straight hair look – we just associate those hairstyles with the ‘90s, and it’s weird that neither woman has thought to switch things up a little bit. What kills me about Jennifer is that she would look really cute with a shaggy lob and darker hair. She really would.
I’m not a super fan of her but I did use her as my inspiration for my blonde highlights look. It was her and JLo! The bronde makes you look younger and glowy! It’s addictive so I know why they don’t let it go.
I remember my mom trying and mostly succeeding at convincing me to get “the Rachel”. I ended up with like… a less layered version of it. I can’t even tell you how old I was at the time, probably between 11 and 14. I was also getting some highlights done then haha.
I keep toying with the idea of going lighter. My hair is about at the top of my bum right now, and it’s already partially lightened because I had (still have remnants of) blue ombre done last year that I kept up with until recently. I really SHOULD do something about it soon because it’s kind of got a few teal pieces here and there mixed with a kind of brassy blonde. And now that summer is in full swing the blonde is just so much more tempting.
When a very dated style is more important to an actor than being versatile, it makes me think less of them as actors. If she changed for roles and then went back to her habitual look, I’d be ok, but she seems to choose roles that fit her style and not the opposite. Also ‘sun-kissed hair’ and that fake tan screams wealthy lady with too much time on her hands, addicted to Goop products and merch.
Sorry, sticking with the same style forever isn’t being a “style icon” it’s being stuck in a rut. There are ways to freshen things up if you don’t want to go drastically different. JA has a long face so a shorter cut would be flattering.
Her hair is fine, it fits her. It’s just a basic cut and there is nothing wrong with it. It’s not like she’s sporting an 80s minipli.
Every time I see her, I wonder what she would look like if she weren’t a celebrity. It’s weird; I don’t do it with anyone else. I think it’s because she looks so much like my high school Spanish teacher, but with a nutritionist, a makeup team and a hairstylist.
I think she’s one of the few women who has kept the same look for a long time, but it actually really works for her. The color is youthful, not fried and try-hard (*cough* Goop). I can’t hate on her; her look really is iconic and synonymous with her.
she is a style icon, I agree.
To who though??? I guess to older rich white woman?
I think there’s only so much change you can do with long hair. Pretty much everyone with long hair sort of looks like they’ve had the same hair for a long time, even though that probably isn’t the case. I do think people like Aniston have hair that won’t look bad when you look at the photograph decades from now though. People who had 80s hair look strange now, no matter how good- looking they were.
Style icon? Oh
Completely natural? Oh. No.
Jennifer Aniston’s colorist: “Jennifer has become a style icon because she doesn’t go trendy.”
Me: Sure, Jan.
She is known for being JEN. It sells and its who she is. Why should she have to change it?
I loved her long layered locks and more honey blond color on friends, that was literally “goals” for me. I have long dark hair and hoping my hair one day looks as long and healthy as her did. I never liked the Rachel cut.
Add loads of extensions. The golden back then was more flattering to her artificial tan, but the strands, That was her secret in Friends. She has a lot of hair, but she used them a lot. They are noticeable.
Ha…good! Now I don’t feel so bad that mine looks like a birds nest sometimes
What was that? Is this guy’s contract about to be up or something? He shouldn’t worry, this woman has the same hair, Cabo, chicken salad life for life, he’s set.
They are still trying to make The Rachel this amazing moment in hair but if you go back and watch the early seasons both Monica and Phoebe had better hair.
The fact that Jennifer Aniston refuses to change up her hair even a little bums me out. If I had her face/bone structure I’d try every cut under the sun.