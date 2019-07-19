Julia Stiles: ‘I’ve never owned a car and may make that a life goal’

Julia Stiles can ACT. She never quite made it big despite some starring roles in the late 90s/early 2000s but I think that’s her choice. A lot of people know her from Ten Things I Hate About You but I think of her as Nicky in the Bourne movies, she was so good in those. Julia doesn’t want all the trappings of celebrity and I get the impression she knows all about the drawbacks that come along with that. She’s promoting season two of her Sky Atlantic show Riviera, which is streaming now. She did a “25 Things You Don’t Know” interview with US and it was so down-to-earth and nice! I really like her.
1. I don’t like having too much stuff, because I travel so much. But I do have a lot of hand-woven baskets to keep clutter in place.
4. I have no regrets, only lessons.
5. The place I escape to when I need to clear my mind is a yoga studio or the beach.
6. I don’t have a guilty pleasure. Nothing pleasurable should make you feel guilty. (At least not until the next morning!)
7. My biggest splurge ever was a piano.
16. I wish I had a remote control for time.
17. The biggest misconception about me is that I live in some sort of bubble.
18. If I weren’t an actress, I’d be a journalist or work in a vineyard.
24. My secret obsession is watching concert and vintage music videos on YouTube.
25. I’ve never owned a car — city life! — and I may make that a life goal.
Could you go without a car? I couldn’t where I live now, in the country, but when I lived in a city outside NY it would have been possible. I used to take public transportation a lot and I’ve only driven in New York City twice. (My aunt, who grew up on Long Island, would drive me around NYC like a boss. She never pays for parking either.) Julia of course lives in New York City. It’s hard to have a car there and you pay in parking fees what those of us in rural areas pay in rent. Julianne Moore, who also lives in NY, used to have a Mini Cooper, which is smart because it’s small enough to get in tiny parking spaces.
Ooh and I’ll add another thing you may not know about Julia. She named her baby after Joe Strummer, the late lead singer for The Clash. Her son, Strummer, turns two in October, and she’s been married for a couple of years to a camera assistant named Preston J. Cook. Similar to her career choices, I bet she fell for someone low key because she’s dated famous guys and doesn’t want that life. Also Julia is the new Hustlers movie with J.Lo, Cardi B, Lizzo and Constance Wu! I’m pretty sure she plays a lawyer, which I’ve gleaned from watching the trailer five times, but I wish she was one of the strippers. That’s out in mid-September, which is a bummer because I was hoping to see it this summer.
Love her.
I need a car for visiting family and friends who have chosen to live in far flung suburbs or rural areas and to transport large items or take the cat to the vet, which i wouldn’t want to do on public transit. Of course, there’s things like ZipCar, which would help with those things. But about 95% of my travel is on public transit.
I could technically go without a car where I live, but sometimes my job has weird hours and I’m not comfortable relying on Uber and the metro isn’t open 24/7 (not that I’m super comfortable on that either…someone once grabbed me by the crotch and no one helped). My peace of mind is more important than letting the car go.
I’ve always liked her! I live in Fort Worth, and there’s no way I could not have a car here, unless I used Uber all the time. It’s not a walkable part of the city, and the majority of Dallas/Fort Worth is not convenient for public transit (to me). If I lived somewhere else, like Paris, I probably would not have a car.
Saw the trailer for Hustlers last night and I was impressed. It looks great. A few people in the comments on the post where I saw it were clutching pearls and and knocking J.Lo and everyone was like “but you watched Magic Mike right?”
I live in NYC and can’t afford to have a car, lol.
When I moved to Pittsburgh I thought it was so strange how many ppl I met that didn’t even bother getting their drivers license since they never drove and always take public transportation.
She comes off sounding exactly like someone who lives in some sort of bubble.
She just sounds like someone who lives in a city to me. Funny how the “bubble” of suburbia/rural America is okay but city dwellers are “elitists.”
I live in a big German City and I gave up my car 8 years ago. I can do everything using public transportation or my bike. On the rare occasions that I needed a car (more often it was a small van after visiting Ikea) I use carsharing.
I can’t afford a car so I usually take public transportation or ride my bike. For transporting bigger stuff I usually ask friends who own a car. I’s a bit of a hassle, but manageable. For visiting family who live in the countryside I rent a car. I would actually love to own a car but maintaining it costs a lot so… I’m at least doing my share for the environment.
I got my driving licence when I was 19, like most of the people in my generation. My dad was very protective of his car so after driving around the parking lot with him in the car for six days after getting my licence I was like: ugh, just forget it. I drove maybe 5 times in 15 years and honestly I’m glad that I live in EU, in the city, where I don’t have to drive. I keep hearing my friends complain about the expenses of parking lots, gas, just keeping it running and I’m just grateful I don’t have to deal with that too.
I got my learner’s permit at 18 and mum sold her car so I couldn’t practice and I let it expire. My brother offered me driving classes when he started his residency; I passed the theory test, went to 4 classes and dropped out because I simply don’t care about driving.
I live in Montreal, public transport is decent and I bought an ebike to make commuting in the warm, humid summer more comfortable. I work in academia which means I’ll always be able to find work in urban areas with public transport. I refused jobs that would pay well but force me to be on the road to meet clients because it’s not something I want to do. I vote for parties that promote public transport, densification and reduction of car usage. Because I truly believe we can’t afford to have all these cars on the roads, it’s literally killing us. Is it inconvenient sometime? Yes, of course but things don’t have to be convenient all the time.
I live in Chicago, and one of the first things I did when I moved here was get rid of my car. It was good timing, as my stepmom’s was giving out. I told my parents if they came and got it, it was free. LOL. I use the CTA (mass transit system) and Uber, and it works for me.
I haven’t missed having my car, but I was never a huge fan of driving anyway. I know for some people, it’s therapeutic, like their “me-time”, but I have always just found it stressful.
I lived in Chicago for almost 10 years without a car. I really couldn’t afford one right out of college and street parking in my neighborhood was insane anyway. So CTA and my bike were my main modes of transportation. This was pre-Uber but I took lots of cabs when I’d go out to bars, concerts, etc. Luckily my parents lived pretty close to an L stop so they would pick me up and drop me off when I visited.
The only times I’d wish I had a car was when it was zero degrees and I was shivering at a bus or L stop. And other times I got sick of my old lady grocery cart and wished I could just throw my groceries in a car, lol.
But in general I feel like it was freeing to not have one.
Oh, man, did I used to laugh at the old lady/hobo carts when I first moved here. Yeah…five years in now and I have two different sizes (the small one for the CTA travel and the bigger one for the weekly walk to Aldi and Jewel). Hahaha.
It would be wonderful to not have to deal with a car! I am 42 and only on my third car, which I am proud of. I got my first when I was 21, and it was never in good shape but drove it for two years, then at 23 got a civic that lasted until I was 34 or so, and now I’m still driving my second civic that I got about eight years ago. I would like a nicer car but I hate having a car payment
I always liked Julia in Save the Last Dance! I didn’t think she danced very well in that, but I loved the love story
A Civic or any other entry model is the most economical choice – Less upfront expense and good resale value.
Both my father and a mechanic told me that the more that is on a car, the more there is to maintain/tear up. My favorite vehicles have been the ones that were just “A to B” cars (a reliable, few frills vehicle to get from point A to point B).
I’d love to go without a car, but I live on a remote peninsula with terrible public transport and it’s almost essential to have one. I’m lucky though that I live in walking distance to work and the shops so I often go days without having to use my car.
I live in Toronto so no need for a car. I don’t even have my driver’s license. It’s not needed. And I prefer vacationing in cities, like NYC, too.
As an aside, I think she is playing a journalist in the movie. The one that interviewed the real life inpiration for Constance Wu’s character.
Love that quote about having no regrets, only lessons!
I wish I didn’t have to have a car but public transportation in my area is horrible and taking an Uber everywhere is too costly.
Its easy to not have a car when you live in certain areas. Not only does New York have a good public transportation system, but theres also lots of stuff to do in New York, and they get all the movies. Lots of people dont have the luxury, and need a car if they want to see certain movies or if they want to go to a concert or if they want to go to zoo…whatever.
Where I live in the Midwest it’s not possible to not have a car! A bunch of small country towns with the bigger town about 10-20 min away. One of the first things in a job interview here is if you have your own transportation…if you don’t you won’t get the job. No public trains and maybe two Uber drivers here. Not even a taxi service at the moment(last one went out of business because nobody needs a taxi here). The big town has a few public transportation buses but they only do a basic spin around down town and such. Because of where I live I can’t even imagine not owning a car! I love driving and it’s a relaxing part of my day. Windows down, hair flying all over, radio jamming…I’m a country girl. I’m sure this sounds like a nightmare to others, and I’ve lived in different states in my early 20’s, plus I also have traveled the world….but I love the country life.
I like her idea of a remote control for time. I wish I had one of those, also.
Very little public transportation here so a car is a must, but I do enjoy when I go to cities being able to get around without driving.