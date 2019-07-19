Julia Stiles: ‘I’ve never owned a car and may make that a life goal’



Julia Stiles can ACT. She never quite made it big despite some starring roles in the late 90s/early 2000s but I think that’s her choice. A lot of people know her from Ten Things I Hate About You but I think of her as Nicky in the Bourne movies, she was so good in those. Julia doesn’t want all the trappings of celebrity and I get the impression she knows all about the drawbacks that come along with that. She’s promoting season two of her Sky Atlantic show Riviera, which is streaming now. She did a “25 Things You Don’t Know” interview with US and it was so down-to-earth and nice! I really like her.

1. I don’t like having too much stuff, because I travel so much. But I do have a lot of hand-woven baskets to keep clutter in place. 4. I have no regrets, only lessons. 5. The place I escape to when I need to clear my mind is a yoga studio or the beach. 6. I don’t have a guilty pleasure. Nothing pleasurable should make you feel guilty. (At least not until the next morning!) 7. My biggest splurge ever was a piano. 16. I wish I had a remote control for time. 17. The biggest misconception about me is that I live in some sort of bubble. 18. If I weren’t an actress, I’d be a journalist or work in a vineyard. 24. My secret obsession is watching concert and vintage music videos on YouTube. 25. I’ve never owned a car — city life! — and I may make that a life goal.

Could you go without a car? I couldn’t where I live now, in the country, but when I lived in a city outside NY it would have been possible. I used to take public transportation a lot and I’ve only driven in New York City twice. (My aunt, who grew up on Long Island, would drive me around NYC like a boss. She never pays for parking either.) Julia of course lives in New York City. It’s hard to have a car there and you pay in parking fees what those of us in rural areas pay in rent. Julianne Moore, who also lives in NY, used to have a Mini Cooper, which is smart because it’s small enough to get in tiny parking spaces.

Ooh and I’ll add another thing you may not know about Julia. She named her baby after Joe Strummer, the late lead singer for The Clash. Her son, Strummer, turns two in October, and she’s been married for a couple of years to a camera assistant named Preston J. Cook. Similar to her career choices, I bet she fell for someone low key because she’s dated famous guys and doesn’t want that life. Also Julia is the new Hustlers movie with J.Lo, Cardi B, Lizzo and Constance Wu! I’m pretty sure she plays a lawyer, which I’ve gleaned from watching the trailer five times, but I wish she was one of the strippers. That’s out in mid-September, which is a bummer because I was hoping to see it this summer.