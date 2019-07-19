Margot Robbie has never watched a ‘Star Wars’ movie, just out of spite

A couple of years after I graduated from college, I was between jobs and I ended up babysitting for my neighbors a few nights here and there. The family was very churchy and Evangelical, but they weren’t looking to convert me, thank God, and they just seemed happy to have some time away from their kids. The two kids were homeschooled and they were super-sheltered, innocent and very pure little souls, and they basically had zero pop culture references, because all they were allowed to do was Bible study and watch a handful of religious cartoons. Enter… me. Yeah, I exposed those kids to wickedness, like…The Sound of Music. In my defense, I thought The Sound of Music would be fine because it involved a nun and singing!! I was delighted to expose those kids to that musical.
Then, one day, I brought over my Star Wars collection, the reissued original trilogy. Once again, I was like “it’s OG Star Wars, they need to see this just as a basic reference point.” Soon Jesus had been abandoned and everything was about Star Wars. No, I jest, but I do think Episodes IV-VI blew their little minds. Judge away, but I think I did that family a big favor. Anyway, I was reminded of that because it’s still strange to me that there are people out there who have never seen even ONE Star Wars movie. I get it if you haven’t seen the latest one, or if you mostly slept on Episode II and III, as I did too. But how can you make it through life and be 20-something or 30-something without ever seeing ANY Star Wars movie? You basically have to be one of those uber-sheltered church kids. Or Margot Robbie:
Margot Robbie has never seen a Star Wars movie in her entire life, and the Australian actress says she doesn’t plan to for as long as possible. Robbie, 29, was interviewed alongside her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, whom she says used to tease her whenever she would mention she hadn’t seen an iconic or popular film.
“I remember when you (DiCaprio) and I did Wolf of Wall Street that you would get mad at me for anytime I’d mention a movie I hadn’t seen, he’d be like, ‘How have you not seen Citizen Kane? How can you work in this industry and not see Citizen Kane?!’” she told MTV News. “I’m like, ‘I just got here to this industry, you’ve had more time to watch this stuff!’ Then I’d go home and watch Citizen Kane and watch all the movies he’d tell me I ‘had to see.’”
While the fact that Robbie hadn’t see Citizen Kane may have ruffled her costars feathers, it’s nothing compared to the reactions she gets when she tells people she’s never seen a Star Wars movie. And according to Robbie, the fact that she has made it 29 years without ever seeing one of the films makes her want to watch one even less, especially when meeting a fan of the franchise. Now, Robbie says she just wants to see how long she can go without watching them.
“I’ve never seen any Star Wars (films), and I kind of don’t watch it now just because it infuriates people so much. They’re like, ‘How?! How have you never watched any Star Wars?! And now, I just want to see how long I can make it (without watching them),” she admitted.
Given that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is about the golden age of cinema, Robbie’s costars were naturally surprised when they learned she hadn’t seen many of the era’s classics. “I’ve never seen Gone With the Wind, either,” she said. “Are you serious?!” DiCaprio, 44, exclaimed in response.
I kind of hate-respect the idea of “Star Wars fans are looney and I refuse to watch those movies out of spite.” I get that. I enjoy Star Wars movies but I’m not about to spread the gospel of Star Wars to the non-believers. Again, though, it’s a pop culture reference point. If I was her friend, I would lure her into a quiet weekend with nothing to do and just pop in A New Hope and see where it takes us. I wouldn’t demand that she see Episodes I-III. Maybe, if she finished Return of the Jedi, I would suggest The Force Awakens next. As for not seeing Gone with the Wind… I also get that one, and why an Australian would have skipped it. It’s such an inherently problematic American film.
Ha! I totally get it. I haven’t seen Big Lebowski and people get so weird about that. I wasn’t born in the US either… US media is everywhere *now* but in the 80s and early 90s it wasn’t as easy to watch all of the movies coming out. It really blows some people’s minds!
And yeah I personally am refusing to watch big Lebowski out of spite so I get her!
Honestly,
Up until I was in my late 20′s I had never seen any of the Star Wars movies either. I have seen all of the recent ones now, because my significant other likes them.
However, while growing up- if my parents weren’t interested in it- I never had a chance to see it!
Even after seeing the new ones, I don’t have the desire to watch the original ones… its just not my cup of tea .
I’ve never watched them either, not through deliberately trying, though. Just never have. Not even the newer ones. *shrug*
I normally think curly hair looks good on anyone, but Margot looks so much better with straighter hair.
I think she’s more of a Harry Potter fan, if I remember correctly (which is not to say she cannot enjoy both).
I saw the first three, before they were assigned episode numbers, so that tells you I’m ancient. I have no desire to see any of the “new” ones. I saw a trailer for the phantom menace one and was immediately bored.
Same. I saw the first 3 but was 6 when the first one was released and as the youngest sibling had no choice. I grew up in a remote-ish part of Australia and it was the only movie on at the drive in for prob 6 months. It was unavoidable.
But beyond the first 3 I have zero interest. I can definitely see how someone 15-20 years younger than me avoided them.
I only find it weird when people my age and up – so 40s and 50s – haven’t seen a Star Wars movie. But I get the spite thing. I’m doing the same thing with the lion king (both versions) and avatar.
Yes, I will never see Avatar. Out of spite!! Plus it just looked stupid.
Same with Avatar. And the Notebook. And Jurassic Park.
Never seen any of the movies, not on purpose… and now I’m 32, it’s a bit silly to start, I mean it seems like some boring fairy tale for 10 year olds , isn’t it. But I’m not American…
PS she looks hangover
“I mean it seems like some boring fairy tale for 10 year olds , isn’t it. ”
Nope.
I’m 31 and I’ve only seen one (I don’t even remember which one, but Natalie Portman was in it) and it wasn’t even the whole thing. And the I’m the opposite of a sheltered, church kid. I have seen Gone with the Wind and other classics tho.
32 and I’ve never seen any of them. I bought the original trilogy before The Force Awakens came out and I just never ended up watching any of them. I’m not religious at all.
My little brother is 24 and I could not believe when he told me he’d never seen Titanic. Every generation has those movies they think are impossible to not have seen and other generations just don’t care lol
I’m a Star Wars fan and have seen all of them…but I’ve definitely done the slightly spiteful no watch/no listen on a few things. It can be kind of funny. I waited a few weeks to listen to/watch Beyoncé’s Lemonade. It drove some people crazy! 😁 And then when I did listen to it and remarked that it was very enjoyable and extremely well done, but didn’t describe it as some life changing awakening art to end all? That pissed them off too. 😂
This is all just pop culture folks, take a breath. Individual mileage will vary.
Lemonade was great, but I’ve never really understood all the hype around Beyoncé, like when people talk about her like she’s a god or royalty or something 🤷♀️ Lol I’m honestly afraid to even say that because people see her as some kind of otherworldly being, I just don’t get it
Tried watching the original trilogy, when it was on TV. Fell asleep during the first one, woke up briefly during the second, and then saw the end of the third. Never bothered watching it again.
My husband grew up in the Netherlands with 3 older sisters, so he never saw them, either. He finally saw his first Star Wars film last year, because our son is OBSESSED with the whole Star Wars universe (he has seen all the movies, the animated shows, reads novelizations, owns a Star Wars chess set & Star Wars Battleship, etc etc). So, my kid forces my husband to sit down and watch A New Hope (the OG film) and that evening my husband says to me, “What a piece of crap–why do people love this so much??” and I was like, “I know, right??” My brothers grew up in the 70s and are huge SW fans, so I’ve seen all the films, and I still don’t get it.
Yeah they weren’t really big for our age group…… dont feel like she missed anything.
My older sister had never seen Mean Girls and I found that far more shocking…
I’ve never seen it because just the sight of anything related makes me feel bored and sleepy. Star trek, even worse.
I loved the original 3 growing up, and I’ve liked the recent ones a lot, but I don’t think it’s a big deal that she or others haven’t seen them.
I didn’t watch Game of Thrones. I tried and after an episode or two, gave up. Shrug.