Margot Robbie has never watched a ‘Star Wars’ movie, just out of spite

A couple of years after I graduated from college, I was between jobs and I ended up babysitting for my neighbors a few nights here and there. The family was very churchy and Evangelical, but they weren’t looking to convert me, thank God, and they just seemed happy to have some time away from their kids. The two kids were homeschooled and they were super-sheltered, innocent and very pure little souls, and they basically had zero pop culture references, because all they were allowed to do was Bible study and watch a handful of religious cartoons. Enter… me. Yeah, I exposed those kids to wickedness, like…The Sound of Music. In my defense, I thought The Sound of Music would be fine because it involved a nun and singing!! I was delighted to expose those kids to that musical.

Then, one day, I brought over my Star Wars collection, the reissued original trilogy. Once again, I was like “it’s OG Star Wars, they need to see this just as a basic reference point.” Soon Jesus had been abandoned and everything was about Star Wars. No, I jest, but I do think Episodes IV-VI blew their little minds. Judge away, but I think I did that family a big favor. Anyway, I was reminded of that because it’s still strange to me that there are people out there who have never seen even ONE Star Wars movie. I get it if you haven’t seen the latest one, or if you mostly slept on Episode II and III, as I did too. But how can you make it through life and be 20-something or 30-something without ever seeing ANY Star Wars movie? You basically have to be one of those uber-sheltered church kids. Or Margot Robbie:

Margot Robbie has never seen a Star Wars movie in her entire life, and the Australian actress says she doesn’t plan to for as long as possible. Robbie, 29, was interviewed alongside her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, whom she says used to tease her whenever she would mention she hadn’t seen an iconic or popular film. “I remember when you (DiCaprio) and I did Wolf of Wall Street that you would get mad at me for anytime I’d mention a movie I hadn’t seen, he’d be like, ‘How have you not seen Citizen Kane? How can you work in this industry and not see Citizen Kane?!’” she told MTV News. “I’m like, ‘I just got here to this industry, you’ve had more time to watch this stuff!’ Then I’d go home and watch Citizen Kane and watch all the movies he’d tell me I ‘had to see.’” While the fact that Robbie hadn’t see Citizen Kane may have ruffled her costars feathers, it’s nothing compared to the reactions she gets when she tells people she’s never seen a Star Wars movie. And according to Robbie, the fact that she has made it 29 years without ever seeing one of the films makes her want to watch one even less, especially when meeting a fan of the franchise. Now, Robbie says she just wants to see how long she can go without watching them. “I’ve never seen any Star Wars (films), and I kind of don’t watch it now just because it infuriates people so much. They’re like, ‘How?! How have you never watched any Star Wars?! And now, I just want to see how long I can make it (without watching them),” she admitted. Given that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is about the golden age of cinema, Robbie’s costars were naturally surprised when they learned she hadn’t seen many of the era’s classics. “I’ve never seen Gone With the Wind, either,” she said. “Are you serious?!” DiCaprio, 44, exclaimed in response.

I kind of hate-respect the idea of “Star Wars fans are looney and I refuse to watch those movies out of spite.” I get that. I enjoy Star Wars movies but I’m not about to spread the gospel of Star Wars to the non-believers. Again, though, it’s a pop culture reference point. If I was her friend, I would lure her into a quiet weekend with nothing to do and just pop in A New Hope and see where it takes us. I wouldn’t demand that she see Episodes I-III. Maybe, if she finished Return of the Jedi, I would suggest The Force Awakens next. As for not seeing Gone with the Wind… I also get that one, and why an Australian would have skipped it. It’s such an inherently problematic American film.

