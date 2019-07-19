The Cambridge family is heading out to Mustique for their annual summer holiday

Just after their Wimbledon appearance, we heard that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were beginning their summer holiday, which basically means they’ll only have one event between now and mid-to-late September. Of course, we also heard that Kate was planning a big birthday party for Prince George involving all of his school friends and a magician and bouncy castle. Not so much. It looks like the Cambridges jetted off to Mustique this week, and my guess is that they’ll be there for two solid weeks, probably more. Which means George will celebrate his sixth birthday with his family at the beach.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are officially on their summer holidays and will celebrate in style with the kids – on the exclusive Caribbean island of Mustique. The Cambridge family are to jet back off to the luxury destination for a second summer in a row, according to a royal insider. The royal source told Fabulous Digital: “They are going to Mustique again. It is incredibly private and incredibly discreet but not remote. They know and trust the staff who work there and they are creatures of habit. Kate used to go there, the Middletons used to go there. The family love it.” Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their three kids to the island, and Prince George celebrated turning five by learning to swim in the crystal-clear water. The dates for the trip haven’t been confirmed, but Prince George turns six on Monday July 22, so could once again celebrate on the getaway. Both he and Princess Charlotte, four, broke up from school and nursery respectively in the first week of July.

[From The Sun]

I don’t know enough about tourism seasons on different islands, but I seem to remember people saying that the Middleton family could afford to go to Mustique so often because they would wait and go in the “off season,” when it was cheaper. Is this the off-season in Mustique right now? As I said, I have no idea. I think it’s interesting that the annual Mustique trip has been changed from January-February to the summer months though. It must mean something! Anyway, I’m not going to bitch and moan about this – Will and Kate love their trips to Mustique, and now they’re bringing their children there too. I’m sure the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be going away on a summer vacation trip too, so… you know, have the same energy for both families, I guess. If it’s fine for the Cambridges, it should be fine for the Sussexes too, right?