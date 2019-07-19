The Cambridge family is heading out to Mustique for their annual summer holiday

Just after their Wimbledon appearance, we heard that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were beginning their summer holiday, which basically means they’ll only have one event between now and mid-to-late September. Of course, we also heard that Kate was planning a big birthday party for Prince George involving all of his school friends and a magician and bouncy castle. Not so much. It looks like the Cambridges jetted off to Mustique this week, and my guess is that they’ll be there for two solid weeks, probably more. Which means George will celebrate his sixth birthday with his family at the beach.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are officially on their summer holidays and will celebrate in style with the kids – on the exclusive Caribbean island of Mustique. The Cambridge family are to jet back off to the luxury destination for a second summer in a row, according to a royal insider.
The royal source told Fabulous Digital: “They are going to Mustique again. It is incredibly private and incredibly discreet but not remote. They know and trust the staff who work there and they are creatures of habit. Kate used to go there, the Middletons used to go there. The family love it.”
Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their three kids to the island, and Prince George celebrated turning five by learning to swim in the crystal-clear water. The dates for the trip haven’t been confirmed, but Prince George turns six on Monday July 22, so could once again celebrate on the getaway. Both he and Princess Charlotte, four, broke up from school and nursery respectively in the first week of July.
I don’t know enough about tourism seasons on different islands, but I seem to remember people saying that the Middleton family could afford to go to Mustique so often because they would wait and go in the “off season,” when it was cheaper. Is this the off-season in Mustique right now? As I said, I have no idea. I think it’s interesting that the annual Mustique trip has been changed from January-February to the summer months though. It must mean something! Anyway, I’m not going to bitch and moan about this – Will and Kate love their trips to Mustique, and now they’re bringing their children there too. I’m sure the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be going away on a summer vacation trip too, so… you know, have the same energy for both families, I guess. If it’s fine for the Cambridges, it should be fine for the Sussexes too, right?
Kaiser, you took the thoughts right out of my mind!!! I was wondering what would be said of it were the Sussexes with Doria going to the US. Wonder what would be said 🤔
And did you see the article by Instyle about Meghan might reach her breaking point and the Americans feel like she isn’t being protected???? Like I said, the media can think they can go after her but her friends and fans see the racism behind it and will find a way to rally behind her and protect her.
Brexit?
The optics?
Tacky to splash money around like this?
Yes, yes and yes. But then this lot – all of them, not just the above two – really don’t care, at base, how they come across.
So, I guess Meghan really was just fitting in with her new family. She wasn’t breaking tradition at all
But where is the press outrage?
We should remember that for future stories though. They all do it and Meghan and Harry are unfairly singled out. I wonder why?
yeah they don’t care how they come across – they spend our money like water and laugh at us peasants getting upset. Grifters, the whole lot of them!
That being said, interesting that there are no articles calling them out for wasting taxpayer money on splashy vacations when they barely work…and yet Im sure when the Sussexes take their vacations its all we will read about.
+1, all of them!
Well deserved, too. It must be exhausting trying to constantly think up excuses for not working, and pretending to care about the public.
The Mids went often as much of it was comped – I think that Mike and Carole being ex-BA employee’s can get flights either free or really cheap. They pretty much get the villas either massive reduced or free as well as they cash in on the royal connection – there is a famous story of William calling up one villa owner and demanding it for free.
Must be nice to vacation on a private island where other people are pretty much paying for it – there is no way the Cambridges have forked out all that money from their own pocket.
“there is a famous story of William calling up one villa owner and demanding it for free.”
I would hang up on Bill Cambridge’s cheap cheating a$$ then immediately call-up David Rocksavage & Rose Hanbury and offer my Mystique Villa to them free of any charge in exchange for two weeks at Houghton Hall! LOL! LOL!
I’m sure the Sussexes will be absolutely harangued about any holidays they ever take.
As for the change from February to the summer months, it may only be because of the school schedule. I think there are really strict rules/laws about pulling your kids from school for holidays in the UK. Parents have even been arrested, if I recall correctly.
Don’t they get tired of going to the same place over and over again? I would hate that.
Considering William’s obsession with privacy, Mustique fits the bill middleton 😊, though sometimes a few photos slip out…example: I wish I could forget the shot of William’s bad choice of swimming shorts; they were too small, his butt eating through his shorts.
I’m guess the change in holiday time is because George has started schools, British schools are very strict on kide being taken outside of term time holidays. For most people its a bummer as hols in July/Aug are so expensive, hardly matters when money is no object though.
I live in Florida so I look at this from a sub-tropical perspective. With the exception of the Orlando-Disney World Industrial Entertainment Complex and the Florida Northwest Panhandle area, summer is the cheapest time to vacation in Florida. The Winter months are expensive because all the snow-birds flock to Florida to escape the winter cold in the Northeast and Midwest to settle down for weeks or months driving up the cost of accommodations. Maybe Mystique is the same? Why leave the UK in the summer time as the summer months are the most enjoyable especially Norfolk, Wales, Cornwall and Scotland.
Yes, this exactly. I don’t think it means a single thing other than they have school aged children now.
I really hope the Sussexes dont follow in the Cambridges footsteps and take off two months for vacation.
As i’ve said before, both here (and on DM) William takes two months vacation to recharge his batteries and then will have the audacity to come and speak to men earning minimum wage, barely getting by, juggling two jobs, living in council houses…about their mental health. Miss me with that one.
Yes this off peak season.
I find it so odd that they are going now. We own a house that we go to and rent in the Caribbean on island not far away, and it is REALLY hot and humid in the summer. Yes breezes are there, but sometimes in the summer it can be very still. Oh well, I guess they can spend time in the AC and pool, and maybe Wills and Kate LOVE heat and humidity. Obvi we go down from Nov-early May, when everyone else does–for a reason–the weather is delightful. We deeply discount July-October because of the weather and hurricane season. (Many businesses on our island actually close Sept-Oct because it is slow.)
The island is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. The Cambs/Midds arrived just in time for the celebrations. Forgot where I read it, but the Cambs, probably the Middletons too, arrived by private jet. I won’t wait with bated breath for the posts about the starving children of Britain or the NHS funding deficiency or the optics because we know what that’s really about when it comes to Meghan.
Princess Margaret started the Mustique thing in the 1960s, she had a house there and partied with Rolling Stones etc for years. Totally decadent but at least she was interesting; Bill and Cathy probably just play Uno.