The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge are officially on their summer vacation now

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were very loose with each other, and loose in general on Sunday at Wimbledon. They almost always come out for the Men’s Final and have a “daytime date,” and in years past, neither of them has seemed particularly relaxed. Which I can understand, because they know the cameras are there and they know they’re being watched, and they sometimes looked a bit prickly about that. But this year, they seemed to embrace it. They really seemed to be enjoying themselves for the historic final and they seemed to enjoy being there together. So does it follow that after a hiccup by the name of Rose Hanbury, everything is solid in the Cambridges’ marriage? Perhaps. Although it will be interesting to see if they spend the bulk of their summer holiday in Norfolk, won’t it?
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can sit back and relax – they have officially started their summer holiday. As they do every year, Prince William and Kate will take a break from royal duties in July and August before returning to work in September. They will make an exception on Friday 9 August though, to host The King’s Cup sailing regatta in Cowes in support of their patronages. William and Kate will each skipper two of the individual sailboats in the eight-boat race. The royals are both keen sailors, with the Duchess even crewing a yacht on a round-the-world trip during her gap year. The winning team will be awarded the historic trophy The King’s Cup, first presented by King George V in 1920.
The royals are not expected to make another public appearance until the sailing regatta in August, although they may carry out private engagements at Kensington Palace. It’s not known how the Cambridges will spend their summer, but they are likely to make the traditional trip to Balmoral to spend time with the Queen and Prince Philip at some point. The family will also celebrate Prince George’s birthday on 22 July. Last year, the royals celebrated on the private island of Mustique. The Middletons often holiday in the Caribbean; George’s first long-haul vacation was to Mustique when he was around six months old.
On one side, I’m happy that Will & Kate will be “off duty” for a few months, because that might mean there’s less of a push from Kensington Palace to smear the Sussexes. On the other side, it’s not like the British press needs tips from KP to smear the Sussexes, and I’m worried that in the absence of Cambridge news and Cambridge appearances, the press will just start throwing nasty stories out there, just to create havoc. The sleepy summer months are usually when a lot of the worst storylines take hold too, because royal reporters have to fill their pages somehow. Just be aware – the next two months could be full of shenanigans. And also keep your eye on Turnip Toff gossip and whether the Cambridges spend most of their summer in Norfolk.
I hope they’re happy. They look good
I expect Kate and Meghan will have overlapping pregnancies next year. Then I think both will be done.
Will we notice the difference? Life is one long holiday for the Cambridges interspersed with the odd appearance to break the monotony.
I like demonstrative pronouns too: this, that, these, those! Grumbles…annoying reply.
No, we wont lol. Remember when Kate went dark in the spring and it took weeks before any of us actually noticed, and I feel like we are pretty diligent royal followers lol.
Wait, they were working? Okay…
Aren’t their lives basically one long luxurious vacation with some charity work sprinkled in?
The more I read stories about the royals, the more ridiculous they sound. These people are worshipped because of having the right DNA. Sport matches, red carpet appearances, vanity projects, etc. are considered hard work. Lavish homes, expensive vacations and clothes, and a lifetime of security simply for marrying into a privileged family.
I enjoy following the royals for the gossip and drama and yes, the palaces and clothes and bling, but I cant think about it too much. If I start thinking about it, its both enraging and just ludicrous – not just the BRF, but the concept of royalty in general. “okay, so, you were born to these parents, so here’s your crown and the people are going to cheer for you when you drive by in your luxury car and you need to go cut some ribbons now and that’s called work and then you go home to your palace.”
I cant do anything about it so I just enjoy the gossip etc.
Agree. But when having the best seats in the house at Wimbledon is considered work….
IMHO, Monarchy’s only work when you have someone like QEII or Felipe VI of Spain wearing the crown. These two know and understand that the cheering crowds are not for them personally but for the crown.
I really believe that every royal other than the monarch and the direct heir are just hangars-on. Some like the Princess deserve to be hangars-on because they give good value but others just need to be cut loose.
The whole concept is ridiculous, especially in the 21st century – we keep cutting social services for people who actually need them yet we keep supporting the Royal Family’s lavish lifestyles, whether they “work” or not, they don’t deserve the compensation they receive.
I predict more stories this summer about “Rose Who?”.
The royals are a ridiculous group of people.
Pampered poodles, every last one of them.
I will say that I was wrong, I think I said in April we would see her half a dozen times between Easter and September and we did see her more than that, even if half the appearances were for Wimbledon and the garden, lol.
My guess is they go to Balmoral after the regatta on August 9.
This is the most lazy royal couple I have ever seen, spoilt, entitled and not accountable.
Something I’ve wondered about the whole Rose thing. I know there was a rumor that Rose leaked the story to teach Kate, but could it be that Kate and the Middleton’s leaked the story? To reign Will in and stop the affair?
It could be, maybe William fell in love. The agreement could have been looking the other way but if he falls in love, then he might out for the other woman ref. Charles and Camilla.
I don’t know if this is true, but I love it from a gossip standpoint. Carole Middleton, the Machiavellian string-puller.
You all know I like my tinfoil hats, so I’ll adjust it accordingly here for a minute.
I can actually almost buy that Kate leaked it. What we first heard was that there was a “falling out” and Kate was “fazing Rose out” or whatever the phrase was. I can almost see Kate or her family leaking that story as a way to get Rose’s name out there and to embarrass her (“Rose has been iced out by the FFQC!!!”) and not anticipating how things might snowball from there. It actually seems legit if you think about it, because the whole thing was so messy that it definitely seemed like whoever leaked the initial story did not expect the fallout.
@Becks, No matter who leaked the story it appears to me that Turnip Toffs and the tabloid press closed ranks to protect Rose Hanbury or at least to throw some shade on Cathy Cambridge.
It has been stated on CB that the Tabloid Press does not really like Bill Cambridge but does anyone know how the tabloid press currently feels about Cathy Cambridge?
I think currently the tabloid press loves Kate, because loving her and building her up helps them to bring down Meghan.
Wouldn’t it be easier if they took up several patronages on the island of Mustique? They could count their vacations as work.
The only thing anyone cares about these two for is the Rose Hanbury story.
A month off for Easter, a month and a half to 2 months off for Summer. A week off not long after Easter for mid-term. Probably at least another week off for around Halloween. William’s numbers for the first six months of the year are already down 25% on the same time last year. So much for stepping up and becoming a full time royal/future King. The 93 year old Queen did almost as much in the first 6 months as the Cambridges did combined.
I await a million articles from “sources” on how Harry and Meghan are experiencing marriage difficulties.
They are the whipping couple for the media.
I think we’re going to see ridiculous stories about their vacation plans especially if they stay with the Clooneys again in Italy.
And can you imagine the hysteria if Harry, Meghan, and Archie visit the US this summer?
Did anyone see the Peter Jephson (sp?) article where he gave the DOS advice after the Wimbledon drama? I don’t know much about him but he said he worked for Diana. He praised the Cambridge’s as transparent, hard working, etc. 1. I didn’t know Diana personally, but it seems like a good guess she wouldn’t appreciate someone criticizing her daughter-in-law publicly. It must be aggravating to Will and Harry when people invoke their dead mother to criticize them. And, 2. do the people involved with the royals really think the Cambridge’s are hard working? Or is this guy totally on the outs and trying to make $?
@APRILMAY
William still outworked Harry and that’s not saying much. With the exception of Meghan who is on maternity leave, William, Harry and Kate are not pulling their weight work wise. It’s a shame that the older royals outworked them all.
For sure we will see little articles peppered throughout the summer regarding how “keen” they are to “hit the ground running” in the fall. And then September will roll around and… another pregnancy announcement! These two have a system.