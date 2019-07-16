Why has Duchess Meghan rejected the ‘messy bun’ she once loved?

When then-Meghan Markle got engaged to Prince Harry, there was much to-do about her hair. Even in the first months of marriage, there was a particular focus on Meghan’s hairstyles, specifically her love of “messy buns.” Meghan used to love a messy bun. She used to love an imperfect hairstyle, where everything wasn’t slicked back and tightly secured. Even on her wedding day, Meghan did a “messy bun,” and she had strands of hair out, framing her face. Back then, the criticism du jour was that Meghan was “breaking protocol,” because there’s some kind of hair protocol where royal women are never supposed to have loose strands of hair. Except there is no f–king protocol and there never was. But the criticism possibly got to Meghan, because in recent appearances, whenever she wears her hair back, everything is slicked down and secured and there are no more “messy buns.” Of course the Daily Mail has a theory:
A stylist has revealed how the Duchess of Sussex opted for sleek up-do during her appearance at the Lion King premiere in London on Sunday, to protect her post-pregnancy locks. Meghan, 37, joined Prince Harry, 34, for her official first red carpet appearance as a royal at the Leicester Square premiere last night, meeting Beyonce and Elton John at the star-studded event. The new mother, who welcomed baby Archie in May, looked resplendent in a black Jason Wu gown and her favourite Aquazzura pumps, and notably opted for a chic bun for the occasion.
This is the fourth occasion Meghan has worn her hair up since giving birth two months ago, wearing a slicked-back bun for Trooping The Colour, her Wimbledon visit last week, and her appearance on Sunday, and a ponytail with a knot fastening for Archie’s christening.
Speaking to Femail, celebrity hair stylist James Johnson revealed that the up-do is the perfect style for new mothers, as it protects the hair from further damage following pregnancy. James said: ‘When you’re pregnant your hair cycle stops so you don’t shed any hair, so when you give birth, all the hair you should have lost in the nine months falls out over a quick period. Meghan may have opted for a scraped back bun to prevent her hair from further damage. It’s also a quick hairstyle and perfect for hot weather. If her hair was damaged during pregnancy, putting her hair up will prevent it from further damage. Also she was previously criticised for her ‘messy bun’ so maybe she’s trying to go for a more polished look to silence the haters.’
I remember a celebrity woman – I can’t remember who – describing her hair coming out in clumps after she gave birth. At the time, I honestly didn’t know that was a thing, but I’ve learned a lot since then. It’s true, many postpartum women lose some hair and their hair simply isn’t as full, voluminous or lustrous as it was during their pregnancy. So it’s possible that Meghan is just dealing with the postpartum hair change by styling her hair differently. It’s also quite possible that she genuinely heard the criticism of her messy buns and decided to change her favorite hairstyle. Personally, I didn’t mind the messy buns and I don’t mind the un-messy buns. My issue is that I hate that her hair is SO slicked down and pulled so tight. I feel like she needs some volume around her face.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
Or she just wanted to change up her look…like we all do from time to time.
I agree with wanting to change one’s look. Maybe she thinks she needs to look more polished and a messy bun is, well messy and not polished???? But I do agree that I’m not digging the sleeked back hair. Some volume or maybe bangs???? She has a beautiful face so seeing different hairstyles frame it would be nice.
This, why do we have to go to the theory, when maybe she wanted to change hairstyle?
I look again at that black dress….horrible fitting on a beautiful woman.
I find it interesting how different that dress looks on certain photos vs videos. To me it looks better on the videos I’ve seen online, and I think she looks classic and beautiful in the photos she took while greeting the cast.
I think she reads Celebitchy. And I think she should continue reading hahah
Didn’t Meghan wear a messy bun when she went to Wimbledon with her friends? I know I saw bangs I think.
Thank you very much, it’s the same freaking week.
When Archie starts to grab, her hair will be the first thing he goes for.
Harry told Beyoncé that Archie is lifting up his head, and he clapped.
After having my babies, I switched to a tighter style. Babies love to pull hair so I needed it to be contained!
That’s my theory! My boys were hair grabbers even as newborns. Especially while nursing.
Side note – my firstborn loved to wrap his and my hair around his fingers, up at the crown. He’s 16 now and has hair down to the middle of his back, and I still catch him twirling the hair at the top of his head once in a while. Makes my heart swell every time 💕
Was just about to write the same thing. Like Meghan, i have a baby boy, and i have always worn my (long) hair in a “messy bun” for many years. But my baby LOVES to reach up and grab any loose hair that he can get his hands on and pull! In fact, i currently look like i have little short bangs due to all the hair he pulled out in the front, which is now growing back in. So needless to say, i too switched to a tighter slicked-back bun too–no more strands of hair framing my face anymore either.
Of the two, I like the slicked back look better than the center part.
Same. I still don’t love the slicked back, but I prefer it over the center part. She looks best with some extra volume I find.
It’s pretty clear from the top photo that Harry doesn’t give a rat’s patoot about how she wears her hair. He adores her, and the haters have nowhere to go with that.
Meghan – All the points
Haters – 0
I miss her side part, she always looked amazing with a side part
I agree, the side part is chic on her.
on the recent polo pictures, her hair is sooo long, I was so envious! but it’s true about pregnancy hair – yesterday I saw my pregnant friend who always had very fragile hair, and I noticed her hair was soooo tick and looking amazing! I hope she doesn’t lose it all, she loves it like this
good day.ɴᴏᴡ ʙᴀsɪᴄᴀʟʟʏ ᴍᴀᴋᴇ ᴀʙᴏᴜᴛ $𝟼,𝟶𝟶𝟶-$𝟾,𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. ɪᴛ’s ᴇɴᴏᴜɢʜ ᴛᴏ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛᴀʙʟʏ ʀᴇᴘʟᴀᴄᴇ ᴍʏ ᴏʟᴅ ᴊᴏʙs ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ, ᴇsᴘᴇᴄɪᴀʟʟʏ ᴄᴏɴsɪᴅᴇʀɪɴɢ ɪ ᴏɴʟʏ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ᴀʙᴏᴜᴛ 𝟷𝟶-𝟷𝟹 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ. ɪ ᴡᴀs ᴀᴍᴀᴢᴇᴅ ʜᴏᴡ ᴇᴀsʏ ɪᴛ ᴡᴀs ᴀғᴛᴇʀ ɪ ᴛʀɪᴇᴅ ɪᴛ… http://xurl.es/jcgzz
just click one
This hairdo just screams “migraine ahead” to me.
I just went through a 3-4 month period where I was losing several handfuls of hair every time I showered. It was beyond horrific.. I mean I know it’s just hair but it’s a sensitive period anyways.
Yep. Her hair so so pulled that it looks painful. But that’s not necessarily because of pressure to appear less messy. First, yeah, I had a horrible hair loss after I gave birth. At one point when it started to grow back it looks as if I had two hair pieces, one from before giving birth and a buzz cut underneath it. It was terrible especially considering my hair was the best I ever had when I was pregnant. I can understand that just pulling it together makes sense in that sort of messy situation. Second of all. I have a naturally curly and messy hair. To avoid it I had a short cut for a while. And growing it out was a pain in the ass as I felt messy. And now once I grew it to the point I can pull it into a bun, I experience the great sensation of being clean. And it is at the same time everyone keeps complimenting me on my messy curly hair. I guess what I am getting at is that at times you just feel different with different hair. It may not look as good but pulling your hair tight may change how you feel about your self. Maybe she needed that too.
No volume, not cute. She has great hair, extensions can count too. This hairstyle just doesn’t work because takes away from her pretty face. It’s like hair 0 size too small.
I was going to say the same. It’s easier to take care of a baby with pulled back hair. Although she’s going out, Meghan probably got used to it.
She’s also a nursing mom. I agree that some volume around her face is flattering, but she looks beautiful regardless.
I loved her shoes at the Lion King premier, my favorite part of her outfit.
She looks so happy and in love, she’s glowing
The British media would like to take credit for something, getting Meghan to change her hairstyle, is not due to their harassment.
When it comes to Meghan, everyone has an opinion, yesterday it was Doctors saying postpartum mothers are hot because of their hormones.
Most know that after having a baby some women lose hair and it is fragile.