Miley Cyrus: Millennials ‘don’t want to reproduce’ because of the environment

Miley Cyrus has been so many things and tried to be so controversial and at the end of the day, it’s kind of funny that she’s just turned into a basic pop star making mediocre music, married to a traditionally handsome dude and living a relatively easy life. Miley covers the latest issue of Elle to promote her latest album, and Miley’s been trying and failing to stir some old-school beefs or something to promote the music, which is probably why Nicki Minaj shut that sh-t down and called Miley a Perdue Chicken. So, Miley is back to trying to have a conversation about queerness and non-binary identities and… it’s just a lot. Obviously, I believe Miley talks out of both sides of her mouth on so many issues, and I also believes she paints herself as an aggrieved victim of bigotry, which really… she’s just a mediocre, average, basic person. You can read the Elle piece here. Some highlights:
The new album: “My record is called She Is Miley Cyrus. ‘She’ does not represent a gender. She is not just a woman. ‘She’ doesn’t refer to a vagina. She is a force of nature. She is power. She can be anything you want to be, therefore, she is everything. She is the super she. She is the she-ro. She is the She-E-O…. she/woman is taking back the power. She is here, fierce femme energy.”
On women: “We’re expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn’t a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you—even if you become pregnant in a violent situation. If you don’t want children, people feel sorry for you, like you’re a cold, heartless bitch who’s not capable of love.”
She hates the word “selfish”: “Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first.”
She’s been thinking a lot about women’s bodily autonomy. “Yeah, too much. I’m such an over-thinker. But at this time of my life, I feel the most powerful I’ve ever felt. I like the way being sexual makes me feel, but I’m never performing for men. They shouldn’t compliment themselves to think that the decisions I’m making in my career would have anything to do with them getting pleasure. I don’t think that because some guy thinks I’m hot he’s going to buy my record. It doesn’t help me.
Being bisexual and married to a man: “I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f–king apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f–king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.
Women & mother nature are angry: “The earth is angry. We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce. We’re getting handed a piece-of-sh-t planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that. We [Millennials] don’t want to reproduce because we know that the earth can’t handle it.
I think the whole “Millennials don’t want to have babies because of the environment” thing is interesting, because I’ve actually heard anecdotal stories to suggest that there is a lowkey feeling among the under-30 crowd. The idea being, the planet is f–ked and why would you bring more people into it? Which I get, and I feel similarly (though I’m not a Millennial).
The funniest part of the full interview is when she’s asked about her dad turning up for Lil Nas X’s “Old Country Road” and she compliments her dad and seamlessly changes the subject to herself and how hardcore SHE is too. She can’t even give her dad a moment to shine.
I’ve met many millennials who express that feeling. I think for most, it’s actually a combination of things, including massive student loan debt delaying people’s ability to afford children, but the environment is a big one, too.
That being said, if she’s committed to this stance, I don’t think it would work long-term with Liam. He seems like a traditional guy who would want to emulate what his brother Chris has. Kids, moving back to Aussie-land, etc… that’s just my read on him, anyways. Maybe they will adopt.
I’m gen x and those late 30′s early 40′s rolled around and a lot of people I knew divorced because they ended up wanting children. Particularly many of my husband’s make friends who now have younger wives. I know probably 8 people doing infertility treatments due to age related issues.
If you do not want children, that is perfectly normal, acceptable and nothing wrong with that. However if you do want children, like its it’s something you desire I would think really hard about the reality of letting that go. Its really hard watching people struggle with infertility especially when some of the women I know wanted to be financially stable before having kids and now those essential houses and 401k’s are being sold and cashed out to cover IVF.
Not having kids is a perfectly acceptable choice. You do get to be around 40 and see people struggling or panicking to have kids who said they weren’t having them for a bunch of reasons other than not wanting to be a parent. Not having children isn’t something you can go back on at some point and its become a sad reality of my life to watch.
Is that why young people don’t want to have babies? I keep reading that Italy is struggling because so many of their young couples want no kids, or just one kid. But I don’t think I’ve ever heard that the reason is the environment. Maybe young people are just more mindful about how much goes into raising kids?
In Italy young people don’t have kids because way too many of them can’t find a job and are stuck living living with their parents. They can’t afford to have children.
Not a fan of her and her music but I have the same feeling about having children. The world is so messy and terrible, the more I grow up the more I realized how messed up it is, and that it will never change becaude, power, money, human nature… I’m not sure I want a world like this for any child, mine or not
I absolutely agree; I’m a millennial hitting my mid-twenties and it’s something my boyfriend and I have discussed several times (we’ve been together a few years and wanted to make sure we’re on the same page). Based on even the most liberal of estimates, having children would be exposing them to our toxic environmental future. It’s not something I’m willing to do. A lot of my girlfriends feel the same way. I think she’s right on par with the rest of us
I hate to say it, but I do kind of agree with her here on the wanting babies. I am about to turn 30, and the thought of bringing a child into this social, political and physical climate makes me queasy. I’d love to be a mother, but not in these circumstances.
My kids are older now but there’s no effing way I’d want to bring kids into today’s world. In fact I had a lot of hesitation about doing so 20 years ago. I love them more than anything but in many ways, every day, I am terrified for their futures.
I mean that might be why she isn’t having kids, but I think the reason why so many millennials aren’t having kids or at least aren’t having kids so early is more due to the financial strain. Not being able to afford houses, having to move back in with parents etc. Also ideologies have changed and more women find value in their career and education and not just mopping floors at home with a baby on the hip.
I think she’s too self centered at the moment to be a parent. So probably good she’s thinking it’s a crusade.
As for bisexual in a marriage being confusing, theres just a larger potential pool for her to feel attraction, but monogamy is about a deeper connection and fidelity. But it’s funny she thinks her husband is a basic a vegan lasagna, and women are bacon. That’s not very flattering to your new husband.
My first thought was poor Liam. OTOH, these interviews are meant to stir up interest, and that won’t happen unless she says something controversial. I guess she wants to be edgy, and being married just isn’t cool for her image.
My mother and I were talking about this just the other day.
If I were at the age now to have children (I have two – ages 20 & 15), I would seriously re-think it. This world is kind of a crummy place for a number of reasons, but the environment is a huge one. I mean, I hope the next ice age won’t start until after myself & my kids are long gone…but no promises that sh!t won’t hit the fan for any kids being born around now.
It’s almost guaranteed that it will hit the fan for them in fact. My heart sinks for my 3 yo niece and 5 yo nephew. My younger brother married a younger woman, and so I have these very young family members now. I could be their grandmother. And I look at them and I worry. What will they see? What will they have to do? It’s very upsetting. We’ll see plenty ourselves, as things are happening fast, but them? I shudder.
I’m pregnant now with my first and I agree with you guys…while I am excited and all that, I understand this sentiment and feel pretty selfish (not in an unhealthy way in that I love my child but just have always felt having a bio kid is the height of narcissism – we still do it, I did it, but there’s no really sugarcoating it). I still worry daily about what it is we’re doing to the environment and how it’s going to affect not only my kid but life in general on this planet.
I have a high tolerance for her but she’s pushing pretty hard here… chill out. She reminds me of my sister when her mania is in full swing, especially the crazy ramble about the word “she”.
And how does her husband feel, that she doesn’t like the word “wife” or to think of herself as a wife! Listen, if you don’t ever want to be a wife no problem, don’t be one. But if you ARE a wife, have chosen to be a wife, then have some respect for the role you vowed to take in your spouse’s life! I am a wife and I took that role on when I stood up and made vows and married my husband. Nobody forced me and nobody forced Miley.
Why would she do that, and then have such a bad feeling about being a wife? Come on now. I’m an equal partner in my marriage, I adore my husband and I’m proud and happy to be his wife. And honestly I think that’s how it should be. Otherwise… just don’t get married! Simple!
She is exhausting.
But yeah I totally get the reproduction hesitation. I’m 36, I have two small children, and I worry big time about the earth they are inheriting.
She is right. Many (most?) millennials feel low-key queasy about the climate crisis that is already happening. But choosing not to have babies for this reason only means that the only children left will be those raised by climate deniers. See idiocracy.
Also, if there is something terrible happening in your purview and you have a platform, worrying is not the answer. Take action!
I have one Millennial and one Gen Z, and they are nowhere near getting married, let alone reproducing.
I have told my parents that the environment was a huge reason why I hesitated, along with growing income inequality. My parents worked hard and sacrificed so we could have all the best opportunities. Had my parents not paid for all my school through college, paid for my wedding and helped us buy a house then we would be completely screwed! My husband came from a family that had nothing so he joined the military, and because of the sacrifices of that and with his GI bill he was able to get school paid for and get a good home loan. Without all these things we would be struggling, and we both have great careers, but it’s just not enough when you live in one of the most expensive cities in the world.
I actually think that’s why they helped out so much too. They definitely wanted me to have kids and have said as much.
I’m a millennial, married 8 years, don’t want kids (climate crisis being one of the many reasons we choose to not have kids) – most of my friends are also child-free by choice.
I agree with her. I feel pretty guilty bringing my two children into this world sometimes. If I knew what I know now, I might have made a different decision. In fact I’m already letting them know that they don’t have to have children of their own and they should think very carefully about it.
But on the other hand I think I’m raising them to be pretty awesome humans, so maybe they will grow up to make a positive difference. The works needs that too.
Meh I think its more so that the majority of millennials can’t even afford to buy a home, let alone have a child. Aside from the medical bills the costs for childcare are absolutely out of control. Yeah, there’s definitely a feeling of “there’s plenty of kids who need adopting, and the planet is so messed up why add to the problem?” but I’d bet the majority of people actually say its not financially doable for them.
Drew Barrymore, Evan Rachel Wood, Anna Paquin, Margaret Cho – just some of the openly bisexual female celebrities who were/are (in the case of Paquin & Cho) married to men. Their relationship is not unique. @Kaiser, I think you’re right, deep down, even she knows she really is just this mediocre, average, basic person that is why she needs to be so, so extra about everything. She really is exhausting.
Mediocre, average and basic pretty much describes her. I would throw hillbilly in there as well.
Even so, I cut her some major slack because she is relatively grounded considering she was a massive child star. The fact that she is “basic” and “average” with a conventional home life —considering that she was a former child star—is actually remarkable.
Uhm, she just said she isn’t conventional among other things. The last word she would describe herself is conventional so finding her remarkable for this is something even she would not appreciate.
Someone gave her a few good talking points, but that’s it.
Basic.White.Girl.Boring.next
I wouldn’t even call them good, lol. She sounds pretty dumb.
This is nothing new at all. The Zero Population Growth organization was founded in 1968. It advocated for no or only one child because it was recognized that we were using up the earth’s resources. Too bad the disgusting Duggars didn’t get the message.