“Woody Harrelson was a joy at Wimbledon” links
  • July 16, 2019

  • By Celebitchy
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images
Woody Harrelson had a great time at Wimbledon [Dlisted]
Avril Lavigne’s new devil-loving video is kind of lame [OMG Blog]
Rita Ora’s new video is marginally better [Just Jared]
Charlize Theron debuted short dark hair at Wimbledon [Lainey Gossip]
Megan Rapinoe on what she would say to a fan who supports Trump [Towleroad]
Megan Rapinoe at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards [Go Fug Yourself]
Jane Seymour is living it up [Seriously OMG]
Should you watch Stuber? [Pajiba]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

5 Responses to ““Woody Harrelson was a joy at Wimbledon” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    July 16, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    Both Gwendoline Christie AND Alfie Allen got those Emmy noms!! Yay :D

    Reply
  2. elimaeby says:
    July 16, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    I can’t see enough of Woody Harrelson. He’s such a national treasure. Please don’t let me ever find out anything bad about him!

    Reply
  3. StartupSpouse says:
    July 16, 2019 at 1:28 pm

    I saw Stuber on Saturday. It was hilarious largely because of Kumail Nanjiani, who is a national treasure. These movie reviewers take themselves too seriously.

    Highly recommend if you need a mindless escape from reality.

    Reply

