Pink defends photo of her kids running in the Holocaust memorial

Back in April, Pink emotionally announced to Ellen DeGeneres that she would no longer photos of her kids to social media because she no longer wanted to deal with all the parent-shaming that came with it. Since that time, her kids still dominate her Instagram page, except that now she only posts pictures that don’t show their faces. But a turned head doesn’t stop people from complaining. And that’s exactly what happened to Pink when she posted a photo of her kids running through the Monument to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin. Apparently, many of the commenters told Pink such behavior was inappropriate due tp what the memorial stood for. But Pink took to opportunity to say that not only were she and her kids Jewish and fully aware of the severity of the memorial, but that the architect of this memorial, Peter Eisenman, had intended for children to run and express themselves freely while in it:
Berlin, I love you. #holocaustmemorial #panamarestaurant #cocktailclasses #history #herstory #worldtour and for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.
Auschwitz has recently reached out to social influencers to remind them to use respect when taking and posting selfies given what the monument represents. I found it interesting that when I read the BuzzFeed article covering this, the first comment mentioned that Eisenman is known to change his opinion regarding the monument depending on what the story is. That he said at first it was supposed to be a somber place, but when people started picnicking on it, the monument issued the statement Pink referenced on his behalf that said, “The concept is that it’s an open place and that visitors experience it for themselves and see what they want to do in this space, what it does to them.” However, that’s the statement that is on the record so that’s the one I’m going with. It’s an emotionally charged topic for everyone involved. I understand people who want to honor the fallen in quiet reflection, but I also understand Pink wanting her kids to celebrate the lives the monument was built for.
When we last spoke about Pink getting backlash, many of you wondered if she didn’t intentionally post things that she knew would get people riled up. There’s speculation she courts controversy. I was surprised to see photos of her kids, facing any direction, appearing on her IG after she’d made such a grand pronouncement. Especially since apparently the backlash didn’t stop. Not to mention, she’s still firing back at people like she did here. Maybe a break would benefit everyone.
I never saw a kid walking there and reflecting. Also I rarelly saw parents telling kids anything about it and what it represents. Most people just walk through it and take photos. That’s our society right now.
No matter what she or her kids do, the twitter verse will criticize. Outrage1!!!11!
I don’t know. I think a degree of restraint seems appropriate, wandering and taking time to absorb the enormity of the tragedy. I guess I can’t imagine just running through anything like that.
I may be in the minority but also feel like taking photos in places like that feels disrespectful. I visited a memorial in my dad’s hometown that memorialized a massacre during WWII. My family wanted to take a group photo there and it felt odd and wrong to me to use a memorial like that as a backdrop.
I visited Dachau in 1961 as a sixteen year old. No photos needed-the images are burned in my mind.
I think it is different for everyone, and there is no right approach to celebrate life.
Personally I miss the “old times” when celebrities didn’t have ig, and there was some mistery halo around them.
I agree. I may also be in the minority too. I think it’s important to teach our children about historical monuments, the significance of what it represents and to be respectful. It may not be a big deal to her, but I’m sure it would be to another. I’m also not shaming parenting styles here. I’m saying millions lost their lives and it should bring reflection not be used as a playground.
I see kids running through the Holocaust memorial here in Boston ALL. THE. TIME.
I also see people walking though somberly or even with tears in their eyes. Others are laughing and taking selfies.
Our memorial is in a VERY touristy part of the city where any given time of day, there are people everywhere. For me personally, I could never walk through the memorial without having a pit in my stomach and I would never feel comfortable running or laughing or taking photos. However, I’m a 40 year old adult and not a teenager. I guess I just expect teenagers and children to be rowdy and careless when they’re on vacation and visiting public spaces.
It’s a memorial. If your kids are running around then neither you nor they are thinking about who is being memorialized. Not to mention how children playing affects everybody else’s experience there.
But I don’t think that being respectful and mindful of others means every visit has to be completely somber.
This is a non-issue. The artist himself said he is ok with kids playing and people picnicking in the memorial. I’ve been there and it is amazing. People were sitting on the pedestals chatting, eating. People walk through it. It’s great.
Does the artist get to truly own a memorial?
I take more offense at having the holocaust memorial grouped together with Panama restaurant and cocktail classes.
Hashtag tasteless.
I don’t know how old her kids are, but the one in front looks quite young and probably too young to keep “somber” for a period of time. So running is not shocking. But she chose to post it and defend it in the same sentence, meaning she posted it knowing it would generate news/controversy. This annoys me more than kids being kids.
I don’t really think a Holocaust Memorial is a good place for kids that age anyways. They aren’t really at an age where it will make a lot of sense to them and kids are restless. I could just see my four year old loudly demanding snacks in the most inopportune quiet place. I think maybe around middle school age would be the earliest I would take my kids.
Pink likes to fight so she will find one of one doesn’t present itself.