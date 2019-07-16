George Conway just realized this weekend that Donald Trump is a ‘racial bigot’

Embed from Getty Images

One of the big Twitter trends today is “George Conway.” Conway is married to Kellyanne Conway, who is Trump’s mistress of propaganda. George Conway has also been critical of Trump for several years now, using his Twitter to say truthful and accurate sh-t about the state of Trump’s mental faculties. But I guess we all have to pay attention when someone like George Conway – a Republican who has a history of hating Trump – finally admits what has been obvious for decades: Donald Trump is a f–king racist. Why are so many Republicans afraid to say those words? I don’t know. Anyway, Conway wrote a Washington Post op-ed, “George Conway: Trump is a racist president,” which you can read here. Conway’s come-to-Jesus moment on Trump’s racism was his attack on four American congresswomen over the weekend. Here’s the important part of the op-ed:

… No, I thought, President Trump was boorish, dim-witted, inarticulate, incoherent, narcissistic and insensitive. He’s a pathetic bully but an equal-opportunity bully — in his uniquely crass and crude manner, he’ll attack anyone he thinks is critical of him. No matter how much I found him ultimately unfit, I still gave him the benefit of the doubt about being a racist. No matter how much I came to dislike him, I didn’t want to think that the president of the United States is a racial bigot. But Sunday left no doubt. Naivete, resentment and outright racism, roiled in a toxic mix, have given us a racist president. Trump could have used vile slurs, including the vilest of them all, and the intent and effect would have been no less clear. Telling four non-white members of Congress — American citizens all, three natural-born — to “go back” to the “countries” they “originally came from”? That’s racist to the core. It doesn’t matter what these representatives are for or against — and there’s plenty to criticize them for — it’s beyond the bounds of human decency. For anyone, not least a president. What’s just as bad, though, is the virtual silence from Republican leaders and officeholders. They’re silent not because they agree with Trump. Surely they know better. They’re silent because, knowing that he’s incorrigible, they have inured themselves to his wild statements; because, knowing that he’s a fool, they don’t really take his words seriously and pretend that others shouldn’t, either; because, knowing how damaging Trump’s words are, the Republicans don’t want to give succor to their political enemies; because, knowing how vindictive, stubborn and obtusely self-destructive Trump is, they fear his wrath. But none of that is good enough. Trump is not some random, embittered person in a parking lot — he’s the president of the United States. By virtue of his office, he speaks for the country. What’s at stake now is more important than judges or tax cuts or regulations or any policy issue of the day. What’s at stake are the nation’s ideals, its very soul.

[From WaPo]

I mean… yeah. Not to look a gift horse in the mouth, but we’ve known this sh-t for a while. Conway does point out the justifications Republicans have made for each of Trump’s previous racist eruptions, like the Birtherism sh-t, the Charlottesville Nazi rally sh-t and more. Why is it that Trump’s attacks on these congresswomen were the straw that broke the camel’s back for Conway? I don’t really know. It’s been clear from the very beginning that Trump is a racist, and not only that, his racism is a fundamental part of who he is as a politician and president. His POLICIES are racist. His executive orders are racist. His public statements are racist. And on and on.

