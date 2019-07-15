Donald Trump told four American congresswomen to go back to their countries

As always in our sh-thole country, Donald Trump spent the weekend having various tantrums on social media. Like, a hurricane was blasting Louisiana, ICE was conducting raids all over the country and ripping communities and families apart, and VP Mike Pence was lying about the state of the concentration camps being operated by the federal government. But Trump wasn’t having a tantrum about any of that. Trump was too busy whining about how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts all need to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Yes, he just told four American citizens and American congresswomen – all women of color – to go back to their countries. This is what Trump tweeted:

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… ….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. ….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!

What’s more painful, the thought that Donald Trump otherizes every black and brown person as inherently un-American because of their skin color, or the fact that he didn’t even write this sh-t himself, and that someone had to f–king cosign this message to the point where they tweeted it out for him? Donald Trump would never phrase it as “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Someone else wrote that. But it’s his sentiment. It’s his racism. It’s his perverse, disgusting idea. This country, my God.

They're from America, and you're right about one thing: Currently their government is a complete and total catastrophe. https://t.co/NvsnFSN8mb — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 14, 2019

When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

Mr. President, the country I “come from,” & the country we all swear to, is the United States. But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda. “America's answer to the intolerant man is diversity, the very diversity which our heritage of religious freedom has inspired.” -RFK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 14, 2019

THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday. pic.twitter.com/vYzoxCgN0X — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 14, 2019