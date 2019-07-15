Donald Trump told four American congresswomen to go back to their countries

As always in our sh-thole country, Donald Trump spent the weekend having various tantrums on social media. Like, a hurricane was blasting Louisiana, ICE was conducting raids all over the country and ripping communities and families apart, and VP Mike Pence was lying about the state of the concentration camps being operated by the federal government. But Trump wasn’t having a tantrum about any of that. Trump was too busy whining about how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts all need to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Yes, he just told four American citizens and American congresswomen – all women of color – to go back to their countries. This is what Trump tweeted:
So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly……
….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how….
….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!
What’s more painful, the thought that Donald Trump otherizes every black and brown person as inherently un-American because of their skin color, or the fact that he didn’t even write this sh-t himself, and that someone had to f–king cosign this message to the point where they tweeted it out for him? Donald Trump would never phrase it as “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Someone else wrote that. But it’s his sentiment. It’s his racism. It’s his perverse, disgusting idea. This country, my God.
They're from America, and you're right about one thing: Currently their government is a complete and total catastrophe. https://t.co/NvsnFSN8mb
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 14, 2019
When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again.
Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019
Mr. President, the country I “come from,” & the country we all swear to, is the United States.
But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019
You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda.
“America's answer to the intolerant man is diversity, the very diversity which our heritage of religious freedom has inspired.” -RFK
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 14, 2019
THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday. pic.twitter.com/vYzoxCgN0X
— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 14, 2019
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I really don’t think I can take a full eight years of this regime. I have no faith that he’ll lose next year and no hope that anyone will actually make him face consequences.
I hear that.
I was telling my dad that I suspect we will get four more years of this. The economy isn’t crappy enough. Gas isn’t $4 a gallon. Too many people are comfortable. The racism doesn’t matter, his supporters are either racists too, or they don’t care. My husbands whole family is Trump supporters. They don’t watch the news, have never heard of NPR, and could not tell you a single world leaders name (except maybe Putin). But they will keep voting for him because all is alright in their (white) world. Their factories are still open. They live in Ohio, a swing state. 80% of their county votes Trump.
It’s disheartening. I was on social media the other day on a thread about the detention centers at the border and opined (like many others) and a MAGAt came at me with “Trump has done more for the blacks than any other president…” :-/ They love him. They swallow the propaganda hook, line and sinker. They parrot his racist speech (“the blacks”–really, in 2019).
It’s not just him. The trolls and the bots keep reinforcing this sh^t and it seems the Dems cannot find a way to counter this. The right wing propaganda game, with help from Russia and who knows who else, has been our downfall.
Was it a real person or a bot? Because I keep seeing that line being repeated on Twitter. Not that it would surprise me if it’s a real person as we know how delusional his supporters are..
Real person. A friend of a friend.
I also think that we’re in for four more years. Democratic leadership is banking on a 2020 win to fix this mess instead of doing the work to provide true oversight. These four women and some of the 2020 candidates who have come out for impeachment are the only people who are willing to fight.
I predict that voter turnout will be depressed in 2020. People won’t vote for a party that they view as complicit in enabling Trump to stay in the White House.
Vile pos. It’s like the bizzaro world we’re living in that this is our president.
So Trump and his white racist people will go back to Europe then?
Please keep them. We have enough of racist idiots already.
And Melania and her family will go back to wherever she’s from?
Sounds about white, and water is wet. Is anyone surprised by this? No. I don’t know why anyone is ever surprised ever about anything white people do or white supremacy – do people not read history books.
Racist gonna racist and all, but there’s interesting timing on this. It sure is a convenient distraction from the Epstein case.
I was thinking the same thing about this and the Area 51 nonsense.
I have a family member visiting from Europe right now. He has lived in the US before but not under Trump.
So he comes down and sits in the living room and says “surely Trump will lose a lot of republican support, surely they must make statements and distance themselves, after this. This is just too much, he can’t get away with this. This has got to be it, right?!”
My husband and I just sat there, dejected, trying to find the words… we have thought that over and over. This has got to be it… he can’t keep support after this… he’s just so obviously an unamerican, dangerous racist.
But we told him… nothing will change. Nothing Trump says or does matters. It’s so depressing and I feel helpless and so so ashamed of this country and just so sad.
It is unbelievably depressing, every single day. I feel for you, trying to find words to describe to your relative just how horrible it is.
As appalled and hopeless as I felt yesterday, I have to say the responses from all of them gave me hope. And Hillary…her response says it all.
He needs to be impeached. 1. He is a criminal who has committed conspiracy in plain sight & I believe colluded with an enemy.(i.e. Putin’s little bitch) 2. It allows all documentation available free of court challenge 3. It will make the case of his crimes against the Constitution to the American public who didn’t (or can’t) read the Mueller Report or only watch Fox News & most importantly 4. History needs to show he was held accountable for his crimes whether or not the republicans do their job in The Senate.
The most disappointing part of all is the complete lack of action by those who swore to defend the Constitution
I missed Hillary’s response, she remains awesome. I unapologetically stan that woman. I got off twitter for the weekend once I saw what he wrote. I just felt my whole insides crater, and I thought I need to step away. I need to get some sun. I need to feel life not the death rattles that accompany anything trump says or writes. Of course, he was still here when I returned.
This is what AOC means when she says people like Nancy Pelosi, who are not considers racist stoke racism. She singled out four women of color and then days later Trump goes after those exact four women? Ayana Presley wasn’t even on Trumps radar until distraction Becky comment. People not considered racist can be as problematic in how comfortable they are talking to WOC when they would haven’t had the nerve to do that to a white man/women
Trump is a racist, we know that. But his tweet attacking the congresswomen is meant mainly to distract from explosive news of his close relationships with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Also, it’s becoming clear that the Justice Democrat funded politicians are spending even more time fighting with Pelosi than Trump these days, and they seem determined to keep themselves in the news. I’m wondering if a “controlled opposition” situation maybe be happening in some cases? Trump really, really needs the Democrats to keep fighting amongst themselves and get weaker.
^^^^ yes!
Agree 100%. If my less well worded post doesn’t get through, a lot of this is what I was trying to say. And yes to the diversion from Epstein. Absolutely.
Yes, sickening and ridiculous.
And so over the top it is clearly to distract people from the ICE raids going on. And to help normalize the racist rhetoric and activities that are becoming the norm under this regime.
@Alexis 37:
“I unapologetically stan that woman.”
ME TOO!
Ms. Hillary and Ms. Nancy! I make no apologies!
Shame on those who turn a blind eye to his hate. Shame on those who thrive off of his hate. I would like to say America is better than that but clearly……
God, this is so depressing. I know I am ultimately responsible for my own happiness, but f**k Donald Trump, his confederacy, and his voters. I shudder at the thought of another four years of this. It’s bad enough that he will have taken four years of our lives that we’ll never get back.
I found this Tweet really chilling. He’s progressed from demonizing immigrants to demonizing citizens with the “wrong” immigrant parents: https://twitter.com/ruthbenghiat/status/1150464759059439616
This is racist. Plain and simple. He insults other people, but doesn’t tell them to “go back” anywhere. Stop defending the racist piece of shit, waste of space.