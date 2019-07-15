Duchess Meghan hugged Beyonce at the UK premiere of ‘The Lion King’

Well, it happened. Melanated Mona, the Duchess of Sussex, finally got to meet Beyonce. No matter if you’re royalty, no matter if you’re already rich and successful and cool and special, everybody geeks out when they meet Queen Beyonce. What was nice was that Beyonce geeked out a bit too. It was lovely.

The setting was the London premiere of The Lion King, where Beyonce voices Nala, and Beyonce also contributed some music to the soundtrack. Beyonce wore a custom Cong Tri gown with a hip-high split, which she then held together while she met Meghan, lest Meghan be offended by the Queen B’s full leg. Meghan didn’t seem to notice! Meghan wore a Jason Wu dress, a cute little number with an Audrey Hepburn vibe. It was conservative and flattering, although it would not be the dress I would have chosen for her. We also know some of what Meghan and Beyonce said to each other:

Beyonce congratulated Meghan on the arrival of Archie, telling her: “The baby, so beautiful. We love you guys.” Jay-Z also went to hug Meghan and congratulate her on Archie, before the royal introduced the couple to Harry. “You’ve been rather busy,” Harry told Beyoncé, before Jay-Z told him: “Congratulations on the birth of your baby.” On the conversation of parenting, Harry then asked Beyoncé and Jay-Z about their youngest children, twins Rumi and Sir, who were born in 2017. “They are not here. They don’t come on every trip,” Beyoncé explained. “We left them at home. They would love to have been here.” Jay-Z then gave Harry some parenting advice: “The best advice I can give you, always find some time for yourself,” he said.

People are saying that it also looked like Beyonce said “my princess!” to Meghan while they embraced. If she did, that’s very sweet! I also like how Meg hugged both Bey and Jay even though they’d never met before. Meghan was probably just thrilled to see some Americans. I don’t think we say this enough: the culture shock is real and happening, and it’s made worse by the fact that the British press is actively trying to bully Meghan out of the country. But now Meghan is officially under the protection of the Beygency. Thank God, the Hive really will help Meg. I hope Beyonce slid a piece of paper to Meghan with the message “When the white folks are tripping, call this number, XO.”

Two queens at #TheLionKing premiere in London 😍😍😍 Beyoncé and Meghan are in the building. pic.twitter.com/xa6m2d7qoI — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) July 14, 2019

