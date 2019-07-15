“Lashana Lynch from Captain Marvel is the new 007″ links



Lashana Lynch from Captain Marvel is the new 007 but not the new James Bond exactly [Pajiba]

Someone ordered a Moana cake from DQ and got a marijuana cake instead complete with a stoned horse [Dlisted]

Melissa McCarthy is really working this military look [LaineyGossip]

So many pretty people were stylish at Wimbledon [Go Fug Yourself]

Proctor & Gamble is donating $529m to USWNT to close the pay gap! [Jezebel]

Touching video of giant manta ray asking divers for help [Towleroad]

Oh hey Antoni Porowski (underwear pics if that’s NSFW by you) [Just Jared]

Farrah Abraham threatens reporter, doesn’t know how to use you’re properly [Starcasm]

Florence Kasumba brought regal vibes to the Lion King premiere [RCFA]