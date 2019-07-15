“Lashana Lynch from Captain Marvel is the new 007″ links

Lashana Lynch from Captain Marvel is the new 007 but not the new James Bond exactly [Pajiba]
Someone ordered a Moana cake from DQ and got a marijuana cake instead complete with a stoned horse [Dlisted]
Melissa McCarthy is really working this military look [LaineyGossip]
So many pretty people were stylish at Wimbledon [Go Fug Yourself]
Proctor & Gamble is donating $529m to USWNT to close the pay gap! [Jezebel]
Touching video of giant manta ray asking divers for help [Towleroad]
Oh hey Antoni Porowski (underwear pics if that’s NSFW by you) [Just Jared]
Farrah Abraham threatens reporter, doesn’t know how to use you’re properly [Starcasm]
Florence Kasumba brought regal vibes to the Lion King premiere [RCFA]
Deploy the hot take meltdowns please.
The manta Ray story… Who’s cutting onions..?
Oooohhhh I love her, yay!!
Well, interesting I guess. But I’ll reserve judgment until I see if she dies or Bond sleeps with her. Or more likely sleeps with her before she dies. 🤷♀️
Regarding the marijuana cake, the baker made a mistake and it cost her her job. No one is talking about that though