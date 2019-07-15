Duchess Kate wore Emilia Wickstead to the Wimbledon men’s final

The Duchess of Cambridge did a “rewear” for the Wimbledon Women’s Final, yet she wore a new bespoke look for the Men’s final. Discuss! I have no idea what those choices mean, but I think she probably just wanted to wear her pretty blue dress for her “date” with her husband. Prince William and Kate went to Sunday’s men’s final together – they arrived early so that they could do a lot of the VIP-patronage stuff, like meet with ballkids and various tennis legends and All-England Club members. Then they sat front-row in the Royal Box, like always. I feel like this is the new annual thing for Kate: the women’s championship Saturday with the Duchess of Sussex, and the men’s championship Sunday with William. It was also great for Kate because she and her family are such huge Roger Federer fans, although Kate was giving Mirka Federer a run for her money by looking panicked and aghast at the way Federer played some crucial points.
Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead dress for Sunday’s men’s final. In some photos, it seemed to have a violet hue, but I think it’s just a pale blue. The fabric has an interesting texture too, and while I would never wear a dress with that shoulder detailing – I find it fussy – it looks really nice on Kate. Look – no buttons, no doily lace, and no puffy sleeves or weird boob darts. The dress is a success in my book! And Kate looks lovely. William on the other hand…oh, well, at least they “coordinated.”
Even though her fave (Federer) lost in a five-set epic (in which he had and lost match points, YIKES), Kate still went down to the court with the Duke of Kent to do the trophy presentation. I think they’re setting her up to do that from now on, which makes me wonder… why didn’t she do that for the women’s championship match too? Hm.
Was a good look for her and yeah I wondered why she only gave the mens trophy and not the women’s as well – if she’s going to give out the trophies she can’t pick and choose which ones she wants to do. Guess they need to counter the press the Beyonce photo op got, esp as the Fail had a piece about how George and Char went to a local fair with the Middleton parents. Obvious PR!!!
About the tennis, I agree with Boris Becker people need to recognise how great Djokovic is. People are too focused on Federer to notice it.
I am the biggest federer fan. and he is out of this world. just wow. and djokovic is too. they are both the greatest. that match was the best I’ve ever seen.
Yesterday was an epic sports day for Great Britain.
We won the Cricket World Cup for the first time after the best ever match played.
Lewis Hamilton won the British Grandprix for a record breaking 6th time.
And then an brilliant match at Wimbledon.
I have to applaud Kate after handing the cup even when her favourite lost.
that dress was stunning. and she looked so happy and lively. I like kate a lot. she’s my favorite royal for sure.
Really liked the dress, it was better than the one she wore on Saturday.
It’s a win. Very nice.
I love her, no shade from me. She seems really content and finally more comfortable with her role, and I LOVE the fact she was more important than William yesterday, I could almost feel he is proud of her.
BUT I agree, seems unfair she wasn’t giving out the women trophy! Hope she does it next year.
Also, did you realize how many Croatians are working in the finalists’ teams? Ivanisevic, Ljubicic We rock