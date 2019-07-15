Duchess Kate wore Emilia Wickstead to the Wimbledon men’s final

The Duchess of Cambridge did a “rewear” for the Wimbledon Women’s Final, yet she wore a new bespoke look for the Men’s final. Discuss! I have no idea what those choices mean, but I think she probably just wanted to wear her pretty blue dress for her “date” with her husband. Prince William and Kate went to Sunday’s men’s final together – they arrived early so that they could do a lot of the VIP-patronage stuff, like meet with ballkids and various tennis legends and All-England Club members. Then they sat front-row in the Royal Box, like always. I feel like this is the new annual thing for Kate: the women’s championship Saturday with the Duchess of Sussex, and the men’s championship Sunday with William. It was also great for Kate because she and her family are such huge Roger Federer fans, although Kate was giving Mirka Federer a run for her money by looking panicked and aghast at the way Federer played some crucial points.

Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead dress for Sunday’s men’s final. In some photos, it seemed to have a violet hue, but I think it’s just a pale blue. The fabric has an interesting texture too, and while I would never wear a dress with that shoulder detailing – I find it fussy – it looks really nice on Kate. Look – no buttons, no doily lace, and no puffy sleeves or weird boob darts. The dress is a success in my book! And Kate looks lovely. William on the other hand…oh, well, at least they “coordinated.”

Even though her fave (Federer) lost in a five-set epic (in which he had and lost match points, YIKES), Kate still went down to the court with the Duke of Kent to do the trophy presentation. I think they’re setting her up to do that from now on, which makes me wonder… why didn’t she do that for the women’s championship match too? Hm.

