Duchess Kate & Duchess Meghan attended the Wimbledon women’s final

Another year, another loss in the final for Serena Williams. Last year, the Duchess of Sussex looked near tears when Serena lost in the final. This year, Meghan put on a happier face, and the Duchess of Cambridge looked very pleased for Simona Halep, the Ladies’ Singles champion. While Meghan and Kate arrived separately, they made a point of sitting side-by-side. What was weird was that Kate didn’t sit next to her sister! Kate arrived at the All-England Club early, with her sister Pippa Middleton in tow, and Kate spent some time doing duchess-y tennis things, like greeting volunteers and employees, etc. Meghan arrived just before the match and she was hustled to the Royal Box. The seating from left to right was Kate then Meghan then Pippa, all front and center in the Royal Box. Surely Kate should have been in the middle, so she could talk to both Meghan and Pippa? It was weird.

As for fashion, it was on-brand for both royal women. Kate wore a repeat Dolce & Gabbana dress, which she first wore in Canada in 2016. It was fussy back then and it’s even fussier now that we have a better look at it. The buttons, the ruffled shoulder…my lord. Meanwhile, Meghan wore a pleated white-patterned skirt and button-down blouse from Hugo Boss. I didn’t have a problem with her outfit, but I still dislike it when Meghan does a slicked-down center part to her hair. She needs some volume around her face, just my opinion.

Once again, I’m not even going to search out whatever criticisms are being lodged against Meghan. I’m sure the Daily Mail is yelling at her about something, and I’m sure dozens of commenters will come in her and parrot those nasty talking points. Both duchesses seemed to get along well and put on a good show, which is unsurprising because they’ve been doing that for months. The problem is between their husbands. Meghan did leave after Serena’s match, while Kate and Pippa stayed to watch some of the men’s doubles final, although they eventually left before it was over (because it went on for nearly five hours).

