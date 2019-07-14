Duchess Kate & Duchess Meghan attended the Wimbledon women’s final

Another year, another loss in the final for Serena Williams. Last year, the Duchess of Sussex looked near tears when Serena lost in the final. This year, Meghan put on a happier face, and the Duchess of Cambridge looked very pleased for Simona Halep, the Ladies’ Singles champion. While Meghan and Kate arrived separately, they made a point of sitting side-by-side. What was weird was that Kate didn’t sit next to her sister! Kate arrived at the All-England Club early, with her sister Pippa Middleton in tow, and Kate spent some time doing duchess-y tennis things, like greeting volunteers and employees, etc. Meghan arrived just before the match and she was hustled to the Royal Box. The seating from left to right was Kate then Meghan then Pippa, all front and center in the Royal Box. Surely Kate should have been in the middle, so she could talk to both Meghan and Pippa? It was weird.
As for fashion, it was on-brand for both royal women. Kate wore a repeat Dolce & Gabbana dress, which she first wore in Canada in 2016. It was fussy back then and it’s even fussier now that we have a better look at it. The buttons, the ruffled shoulder…my lord. Meanwhile, Meghan wore a pleated white-patterned skirt and button-down blouse from Hugo Boss. I didn’t have a problem with her outfit, but I still dislike it when Meghan does a slicked-down center part to her hair. She needs some volume around her face, just my opinion.
Once again, I’m not even going to search out whatever criticisms are being lodged against Meghan. I’m sure the Daily Mail is yelling at her about something, and I’m sure dozens of commenters will come in her and parrot those nasty talking points. Both duchesses seemed to get along well and put on a good show, which is unsurprising because they’ve been doing that for months. The problem is between their husbands. Meghan did leave after Serena’s match, while Kate and Pippa stayed to watch some of the men’s doubles final, although they eventually left before it was over (because it went on for nearly five hours).
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
They looked good. It was weird that Pippa got shoehorned into the event. I mean, I know she typically goes to Wimbledon, but if they are going to make Kate and Meghan attending the women’s final an annual thing, it’s weird for Pippa to tag along IMO.
And again, the ladies are working extra hard to smooth things over in public whereas the menfolk can hardly be bothered.
Kate attends as she’s the patron and Meghan came out to support her friend. I don’t think anybody is trying to make it a yearly thing. I doubt Meghan would have left her baby to attend any old match if Serena wasn’t playing. Pippa seems to be a regular at wimbledon and i think it would have looked weirder for her to not sit with sister and i thought having Meghan in the middle was cute. They were making an effort to include her.
I’m just trying to imagine if Meghan had a sibling that was worth a darn, and she wanted to bring that sibling to something is royal-perky as the royal box at Wimbledon. We would never hear the end of it. People freaked out enough when Doria attended a cookbook launch.
I like Meghan when she does her ponytail lol
Meghan looks lovely. She looks younger too and her skin is gorgeous.
I found it weird that kate wasn’t in the middle as well.
It is good to see the two ladies out and having fun. As it should be. I don’t think they need to besties. They looked relaxed and enjoying them selves. That’s twice being out. Good to see them without the men.
Now attire: love this color on Kate. Her hair looks good too. But the style dress isn’t the greatest. I think she could have chosen something more fun and fresh for a tennis match. And the buttons!!!! And the chest where the material comes together In the front looks terrible. Oh my. As for Meghan, I don’t like this look on her but I too know how it is after child birth and kudos to her. I can only imagine how tough it may be to be photographed and raked through the coals while trying to get back in shape.
Agreed, but we also need to talk about the darting on Kate’s dress…. it is beyond unfortunate! And I really don’t like what Meghan is wearing, it’s not her typical sleek style and instead looks very matronly. They both can do better! One should never be outdressed by Pippa.
I think that Kate and Meghan got along fine because I think they basically get along fine. It all looks more relaxed because time and familiarity does that. Kate’s dress seemed like a really odd choice for summer, Meghan’s blouse makes her look boxy and the miles of pleats that start right below your breasts don’t really flatter anyone. Pippa for the win, and not by a little.
Statement Buttons and a bow. Very Kate!
I thought both royal women looked “on brand,” like you said. That was a good color on Kate and I think besides the bow, it is a good dress for her. I’m not sure I love the button down with the skirt on Meghan but overall I liked her general look.
I thought Pippa being there was really weird. Like, okay she loves Wimbledon, is she going to go today when Kate attends with William? I don’t know why it struck me as so weird.
Becks1, me too. Pippa being there struck me very odd. And I wanted to ask how that works with the Royal box.
My favorite dress/outfit was actually Pippa’s which is surprising because she’s not particularly my favorite when it comes to her choice in clothes
Simona played an incredible match, and her being so humble and beyond HAPPY that Kate was there was just a delight to see Her genuine happy surprised reaction when she was told at the court by the interviewer that she will probably meet Kate was so cute!!
Well deserved!