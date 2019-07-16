Margot Robbie wore Sharon Tate’s real jewelry in ‘OUATIH’: macabre or no?

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood comes out in a few weeks, which means the promotional tour is ramping up. I was a little bit surprised by how lowkey OUATIH was at the Cannes Film Festival – yes, there was a splashy premiere and photocall, but didn’t it seem like it was kind of a minor event? I felt that way about Cannes in general this year, it was definitely missing some glamour and excitement. In any case, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie will probably all make the TV rounds in some way or another. Maybe Brad will do an in-depth interview with a friendly outlet, but probably not. In lieu of single-person interviews, the studio has set it up so Margot, Brad, Leo and Quentin Tarantino are all being interviewed as a group. It keeps things light, and it means that the most controversial thing is something related to Margot and Sharon Tate:

Margot Robbie channeled Sharon Tate in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” with a little help from the late actress’ own jewelry collection. In an interview with the “Today” show on Monday, the 29-year-old actress sat down with her co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, as well as director Quentin Tarantino, to discuss how she got into character to play the pregnant movie star, who was murdered by members of the Manson Family in 1969. As it turns out, Tate’s sister Deborah gave the film her blessing and provided the star with some of her sister’s personal possessions. “It was sometimes very sad to be that closely connected with real life Sharon,” Robbie told NBC’s Harry Smith. “It kind of hit you at moments and suddenly the tragedy of it all would kind of hit you and you would be tremendously sad and then other times it just made me feel so happy. But yes, there were moments where it was very sad.”

Macabre or no? When I first saw the “Margot Robbie wore Sharon Tate’s jewelry” headline, I thought perhaps she had bought the pieces at auction or someone (the costume designer) had spent months hunting down original pieces owned by Tate. If that had been the case, it would have been macabre, in my opinion. But Tate’s sister letting Margot borrow some pieces isn’t AS bad. Still, isn’t there still an option to say “no thanks, that’s kind of creepy”?

Here’s the interview – Brad and Leo don’t really have much chemistry together, right? They’re trying to be somewhat bro-y but Leo can’t make it work. It’s almost like Brad isn’t cool enough or ass-kissy enough to be part of the P-ssy Posse/Wolfpack.

Here’s the third trailer for OUATIH: