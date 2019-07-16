Pippa Middleton lost her job writing Pippa Tips for Waitrose Weekend magazine

Pippa Middleton went from a hustler who got paid a small fortune to write Pippa Tips for a number of magazines to “wife of a terribly moderately wealthy man” in a matter of years. After Pippa’s ass of lies made a big splash at the 2011 Royal Wedding, she was offered a number of opportunities, and she took many of them. There was her terrible party-planning book, which netted her something like $500,000 (and didn’t sell). There was her column for Vanity Fair, which was so terrible, it was discontinued in a year. There were other magazine columns, all of which paid handsomely. One of those magazines was for Waitrose’s Weekend magazine, where Pippa offered “tips” on everything from fitness to pregnancy to diet to party-planning. None of her columns were anything special, but that was her longest-running gig. And now it’s over.
Pippa Middleton famously shared some profound fitness and lifestyle insights with readers of Waitrose’s Weekend magazine. In her regular column, the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister enlightened her followers with pronouncements such as this tennis tip: ‘I’ve been advised to keep two feet on the ground when hitting strokes.’
But no more, alas. I hear that following a shake-up of the publication’s editorial management team, Pippa’s services are no longer required. Pippa first joined the magazine in 2014. She went on maternity leave shortly before she gave birth to son Arthur, now eight months, although she was expected to return to her role. However, now Waitrose sources tell me the partnership is over.
One says: ‘It was good while it lasted but now that there is a new management team in place, it was decided it was time to end the contract.’ Pippa’s final Weekend outing came at Christmas, when she appeared in a festive photoshoot without Arthur. Three months ago, she wrote a piece for Weekend’s sister publication, Waitrose Food.
My guess is that Pippa isn’t too broken up about losing this gig, even if it was – I believe? – her only writing gig at this point. Nowadays, she’s doing what her sister always wanted to be: the wife of a terribly rich man with no responsibilities other than child-rearing and some light charity work. Something I didn’t realize is that Pippa’s son Arthur Michael William Matthews is only eight months old! For some reason, I thought she gave birth to him in 2017, but that’s just my own f–ked up perception of time these days. My guess is that Pippa will have another child too – a little brother or sister for Arthur. So…my guess is that Pippa will find some way to write Pippa Tips for some pregnancy/child magazine, right? Do you guys have a version of Good Housekeeping or Fit Pregnancy in the UK?
Whoa! Flashing there, Pips.
She may keep both feet on the ground when she plays tennis but everything else can fly up and flash the world! LOL
Bythesea- can you elaborate? Who is they? This site? I never saw or read anything about Pippa flashing before.
There was a post about this dress that Pippa wore and in the post they mentioned it flew up and she flashed. Someone in the comments said something like “there’s a reason they didn’t include the picture of the alleged flashing and that’s because it wasn’t nearly as bad as they made it out to be.” But here we can see that it was indeed a proper flashing.
Not really. She’ll find some other gig using her royal connections, and if not, she has her terribly moderately wealthy husband to support her. But I won’t knock her charity endeavors. She seems to do quite a bit for a private citizen and every little bit helps.
“The day after Thanksgiving is, in my opinion, the biggest shopping day of the year.”
I hear Peggy Hill needs a cowriter for the Arlen Standard
I just … don’t know how she looks in the mirror before she leaves the house and says “Yes. Perfect”. She has the worst taste in *everything*!
I’m surprised we’ve gone this far without getting a picture of Arthur. I can only guess thats coming from James.
I feel bad about the photo showing her underwear. I’d be mortified.
She will be fine. She doesn’t need to work.
She probably has it framed by now.
Oh, Pippa Tips. Those were fun.
We all know she doesn’t have to work, and I kind of feel like she has been playing at it for the past few years, trying to do just enough that people cant say “Pippa doesn’t work.”
TBH I think she will be gutted as it was her only ‘legit’ claim to celebrity, I wonder if Ma got booted too as she wrote for Waitrose as well.
The question is: where is there to go after Waitrose? To get dropped by a supermarket chain, not great …….
I remember Pippa Tips parody account, not any specific tweets but there were some hilarious ones.
We have a new Social Media manager where I work and one of my favourite tips from her on Instagram is “Make sure to change your kitchen sponge.” My colleagues and I laughed at it for days because of the Pippaesque nature.
Pippa tip: when needing a attention, make sure to wear a dress guaranteed to show your pantaloons at Wimbledon
She’d probably get a gig at Tatler. Probably. Although to be fair to Tatler, as much as their writing style is annoying, it’s still a sort of style.
She clearly loves sports and working out, and it shows. Her fashion seems like she doesn’t really care that much, which I understand. If I were her I’d keep on working out like that, hire a good stylist, do charity stuff around sports. I hear that it isn’t too difficult to find a good stylist in London (sarcasm) .
“I think that a safety pin can be used to secure a dress on a windy day. Safety pins can be purchased from a store.”
- Pippa Tips
Can you test the attachment of the safety pin by attaching it???
- Her sister Kate will ask