Kourtney Kardashian calls out her kids’ school for serving unhealthy food & using plastic

If there’s anything I learned from volunteer work it’s that you have to figure out how and why things are done a certain way before you can make changes. Years ago I went to a social entrepreneurship conference. A guy told a story about a well-meaning firm spending a literal million dollars on a birth center outside a rural town in Nepal. No one from the firm had spent any time in the town, they just knew that they needed better local healthcare. The birth center was too far away, no one went to it, and it failed basically. The man who told the story had gone there for a few weeks and realized that giving the local doctor more resources and upgrading his facility would achieve results much cheaper. So they did that and were able to improve quality of life. Anyone can notice that change is needed, but the hard part is figuring out what already works and improving that using existing systems. Enter Kourtney Kardashian, who is complaining about the processed food at her kids’ school. She wrote this on her new lifestyle site, Poosh (which I still maintain should be called Koosh). It’s the most philanthropic content she’s posted, which truly isn’t saying much.
You don’t have to donate large sums of money, create a foundation, or cause a scene to chip away at little (or big) issues in the world, starting with your community. I’ve found that simply using my voice to stand up for small changes that add up to big impacts is so effective at not only creating change, but setting an example for my children.
I may not be the loudest or the most aggressive, but I’ve never been one to stand by and watch something I disagree with unfold. For example, it’s common knowledge these days that food is fuel. When it comes to my kids’ schools, seeing what kind of meals and snacks are provided can be unsettling … processed foods, less than fresh, inorganic produce, etc. But as moms, it’s in our power to raise some awareness and rally for healthier options.
I wasn’t satisfied with the food being served at my kids’ school, so I made sure that the principal knew my concerns. And I’ve continued to offer my two cents on everything from the type of milk they serve to their use of single-use plastic. It may seem annoying, but in the long run, I’m doing it for my children and their futures. Another idea is to suggest a pledge that the kids take (and teachers, too) to create less waste every year, or starting a petition that gets passed around the parents via email. Dialogue picks up momentum, and momentum stirs change.
I’m constantly sharing with my kids the importance of sustainability. While sometimes it feels like it’s “too late” for my own generation to get on the same page, we can form a new generation that is raised in awareness about the state of the world—a generation with fundamental values that promote sustainability. The other day, Penelope asked me why lotion comes in plastic bottles and, honestly, I didn’t have an answer for her. But I’m happy that she’s hearing my constant concerns for the amount of plastic we use on a daily basis, and she’s already asking the big questions.
While making sure my kids minimize their own footprint, I also like to let them hear me speak to restaurants that we go to about changing some of their wasteful practices. Encourage your local smoothie shop to do away with plastic straws, or your favorite dinner spot to opt for to-go packaging made from corn and other biodegradable materials. If you get pushback, try again, or try somewhere new with an open heart and mind. These small changes can snowball when your community takes the cue and does the same…
It may seem like change is out of your reach, but truly it’s within all of our grasp. I practice using my voice in my community in an effort to make improvements in our environment and health, and I truly feel like bringing my kids into the mission is the legacy I can leave behind. So if you feel small, speak up. Our voices are big.
This is coming from the woman who put her kids on gluten and dairy-free diet after “muscle testing.” It sounds superficially smart, so she surely had help with it, but it’s still dumb. First of all, she’s targeting her children’s school, which now has to deal with all the press and negative attention that comes along with that. Secondly, she’s doing this without doing a lick of research or even volunteering to serve lunch there one time. (I’m making that assumption, but given the self righteous way this is worded and the fact that she didn’t mention working with them, I think it’s the case. The photo accompanying this is of Kourtney in her living room.) Just put in a little legwork and see why the food is the way it is and why they’re using non-renewable products. Also, she’s selling sh-t at the end of this post, which I do too so I understand, but come on. Jamie Oliver spent months working with public schools in West Virginia and California trying to help them serve healthy food, as seen on his 2010 show, Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution. Even though he’s an experienced chef, did his research and had a team of people, he couldn’t do much in the end. All Kourtney is doing is bragging about complaining to her kids’ school. She wrote about using her voice, which is a start but takes the least amount of effort. That’s Kourtney’s whole brand.
This is cute though.
photos credit: Avalon.red and via Instagram
Gorgeous
I kind of dislike her the most. She shills bullshit. I know they all do, but she acts like she’s on this insider knowledge about food being able to ‘fix you’. She pushes things like turmeric as a solution to SO many things when in reality unless you’re eating that by the spice bottle it’s not going to do a thing – and even if you were ingesting that much, there’s nothing conclusive to say that it WOULD help. And she’s SO self righteous about it.
I really wouldn’t be surprised if she’s anti-vax.
I get major anti-vax vibes from her. Hope I’m wrong.
Bet she’s popular at school today.
A bit inconsistent there on the use of plastics.
I wish I thought of this!
LOL!!
Right? I guess it’s ok when injected into people rather than landfills?
I’m all for sustainability and being environmentally friendly, but I agree with the post, I bet she spent very little time trying to understand the system before declaring how it should go.
Also, if you want to improve school lunches? VOTE. VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE. The current clown show rolled back Michelle Obama’s programs that helped schools. And if Kourtney thinks her wealthy private school isn’t up to snuff, she should go see some lower income schools and what they have to do.
I know. Pot meet kettle. Unbelievable. It would be like Tom Cruise taking a stand against cults.
LOL
Don’t her kids go to a private school that costs 15k-20k a year? I’m positive the meal plan for those kids is more than adequate. I know many schools near me struggle to meet nutrition standards AND serve a quantity to keep the kids fed.
I get it….. i GET IT, but I just can’t muster an F to give about the food available in an elite private academy’s dining hall when the public school near me just ran a fundraiser at the end of the year to keep the tiny salad bar available because most of the kids are on reduced or free lunch and the food sent by the district that does meet the standards is too little food to fill these children who exist at a baseline of hungry.
She could completely change the food landscape in 100 public schools with her financial resources, yet she is fighting for better food in the already rich people’s mouths.
I can’t, I just can’t with this.
Here’s another angle I missed, good point!
I know, I know, it’s unbearable to read her whole word salad-y piece. ‘I’m constantly sharing with my kids the importance of sustainability’- gimme a break rich white lady, you fly all around the world in private jets, live in homes that could house multiple families…
Unbearable is the best way to describe this. I hope the Interweb rips her a new one.
Everything you said and THIS: “She could completely change the food landscape in 100 public schools with her financial resources, yet she is fighting for better food in the already rich people’s mouths”. MTE.
Ohhh the irony of thinking that organic = sustainable. Organic is woefully inadequate for providing food for the world. As generally practiced today, it’s incredibly inefficient when compared with conventional farming. Oh andplusalso, there’s no solid evidence that organic does anything significantly better for our bodies.
If she’d done her research, she would know that the single biggest thing she could do to reduce her family’s carbon footprint would be to stop flying. And yet she makes a living off posing in exotic locations…
I KNOW!!!
Well, if anyone can get things done, it’s rich people complaining. I’m sure she sends her kids to a private school that caters to the elite and if enough parents request it, it will absolutely get done.
That being said, if you are going to complain and have as many resources as she does, also volunteer to lead the cause. Find a local compost farm willing to take the school on. Find a company (because all these schools contract out food supply) that will deliver organic. Whatever. But don’t just complain.
This is really rich coming from someone who flies private planes everywhere and uses more resources than some small towns. How noble to go complain to your children’s school. She should try supervising school lunch time for one day and see what it’s really like. And then maybe she can fund the changes that she’d like to see…and set an example by scaling back her own consuming.
I used to teach in NYC schools. They are the second biggest consumer of styrofoam in the country due to the lunch trays they use. Schools can opt to switch to biodegradable trays that cost an extra 3 cents per tray. At the time at our school, that would be another $50000 a year. Maybe Kourtney would like to fund a school or multiple schools to switch? That would actually make a difference.
Yes!
There are also programs around the country to help pay off school lunch debt for low income children. She could help with that too, and then maybe the schools would have a bit more money to spend on quality food.
“it’s common knowledge these days that food is fuel”—is this a #pippatip or what? “To keep up your energy throughout the day, consider eating some food”… also “And I’ve continued to offer my two cents on everything” hoooooh boy, I bet she is the parent that gives the principal and teachers their reason for wine o’clock. Dumb and obnoxious and all she is missing is the “I WANT TO SEE A MANAGER” hairdo.
I was just telling my husband the other day that I didn’t think we would be able to fix the planet not because of everyday folks like us but the super rich. I had just been on Instagram and seeing all these pics from the Kardashian family with their private jet rides, their multiple sprawling houses and all of their possessions. Instead of telling schools what they need to do to reduce their carbon footprint she needs to stop flying private and hanging out on private yachts.
Sooo… she is in a public restroom, naked, taking a pic…gross.